Winners of the 2019 Excellence in Local Media Marketing and TVB NEXT Awards Highlighted at TVB Forward Conference

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
TVB, the not-for-profit trade association of America’s local broadcast television industry, today announced the winners of this year’s TVB Excellence Award and TVB NEXT Awards at TVB Forward – Local Broadcast Television’s annual outlook conference in New York City. The prestigious TVB Excellence Award recognizes recipients for their creativity in producing a local multiplatform advertising campaign that generated results for their client over the past year. The TVB NEXT Awards honor tomorrow’s leaders in media buying, planning and sales.
Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB stated, “Year in and year out, local broadcast television has proven effective in reaching, engaging and influencing consumers and this is the reason why it remains the dominant force for generating the best possible outcomes for advertisers, brand managers and political campaigns. With unrivaled audience Impressions across all screens and devices, local broadcast television’s premium local advertising opportunities continue to deliver an unparalleled value for businesses and political campaigns. Our industry’s value proposition will become even stronger as we move from a ratings-based to an Impressions-based currency, which will deliver significant advantages for advertisers in terms of greater reach and targeting, while also facilitating Automated TV advertising transactions.
“TVB is proud to acknowledge political media agency Smart Media Group as the winner of TVB’s annual Excellence Award. Smart Media Group leveraged local broadcasters’ combined television and digital capabilities for a multiplatform political campaign that delivered winning results for then-representative Marsha Blackburn, who became the first woman from the state of Tennessee elected to the U.S. Senate.
“In addition, TVB and our NEXT program sponsor WideOrbit are proud to honor Danielle Marble, Matthew Barbato and Josie Flesher as the winners of the third annual TVB NEXT Awards. Local broadcast television’s leadership in delivering high-quality information, entertainment and marketing value to viewers and advertisers is reflected in the forward-thinking excellence and enthusiasm Danielle, Matthew and Josie exhibit. They, and all of the TVB NEXT program attendees, represent the best of the next generation of leadership in media buying, planning and sales. The passion and entrepreneurial spirit of our NEXTers is facilitating future growth and innovation across the local broadcast TV industry.”
2019 TVB Excellence and NEXT Award winners are:
|
TVB EXCELLENCE AWARD
|
Political Category – 2019 Excellence Award Winner
|
Agency
|
Advertiser
|
Campaign
|
Tennessee 2018 U.S. Senate Election
|
TVB NEXT AWARDS
|
Media Buying – 2019 NEXT Award Winner
|
Honoree
|
Danielle Marble
|
Organization
|
Media Planning – 2019 NEXT Award Winner
|
Honoree
|
Matthew Barbato
|
Organization
|
Media Sales – 2019 NEXT Award Winner
|
Honoree
|
Josie Flesher
|
Organization
TVB Excellence Award:
The TVB Excellence Award winner is chosen based on the creativity of their on-air and digital advertising campaigns, as well as the overall effectiveness of the campaign in addressing objectives, meeting challenges and delivering results.
The 2019 TVB Excellence Award acknowledges political media agency Smart Media Group for its Marsha Blackburn for U.S. Senate campaign. By strategically planning the timing of the media campaign for maximum exposure and impact, Smart Media Group targeted geographically when and where it counted. Focusing heavily on local broadcast TV and in-state geo targeting throughout the 13-week campaign, they also used local TV news sites and text messaging. Over the 13-week flight, a 14-point polling deficit was closed and Senator Marsha Blackburn won the election by 10.8 points. Smart Media Group’s highly sophisticated and data driven campaign delivered excellence in local media marketing solutions and helped elect the first Tennessee woman to the U.S. Senate. Accepting for Smart Media Group is Kyle Roberts, President, Smart Media Group.
TVB NEXT Awards (Media Buying, Planning and Sales):
TVB NEXT Award honorees are recommended by senior executives and chosen based on their responses to questions focused on the evolving TV ecosystem and localism. A group of more than 50 TVB NEXTers attended Forward 2019 alongside C-Suite executives and participated in a day of collaborative presentations and discussion regarding the latest trends and technologies powering the future growth of local broadcast television, as well as the challenges and opportunities facing ad buyers, planners and sellers. Three honorees were selected to represent the best of the next generation of media leadership.
“WideOrbit has been a proud sponsor of the NEXT program every year since its inception because we believe in the importance of supporting emerging talent in the advertising and media industry,” said Eric R. Mathewson, Founder and CEO, WideOrbit. “NEXT gives up-and-coming media leaders access to today’s thought leaders, insights into industry innovation, a leg up on career advancement and a voice in the bigger discussion. Each year we continue to expand the program to enable more rising stars within media buying, planning and sales to further build their professional skills and leadership through their attendance at TVB Forward and exclusive networking events with industry executives.”
Media buying category NEXT Award honoree, Danielle Marble, Senior Video Investor, Horizon Media said when commenting on the evolution of the business, specifically of Impressions-based buying and selling, “Moving from ratings to Impressions-based buying will help remove some department silos within agencies. Purchasing all media on Impressions helps agencies and clients to see the bigger picture and provides the opportunity to target consumers beyond traditional demographics.”
Media planning category NEXT Award honoree, Matthew Barbato, Associate Media Director, Zenith Media said when commenting on localism and what it means for advertisers, “Stations from coast-to-coast offer airtime for food drives, sponsor marathon runs, and spur multi-million-dollar relief efforts when disaster strikes. As advertisers, we are committed to deliver our clients’ message to local consumers. What better way to do so than with local TV.”
Media sales category NEXT Award honoree, Josie Flesher, Senior Account Sales and Digital Specialist, Graham Media Group owned ABC affiliate KSAT-TV in San Antonio, TX said when commenting on digital and automated TV, “Automation will shift attention to higher-value selling, marketing and advertising functions and will continue to drive industry growth through relevant and effective advertising that enhances consumer experiences.”
The 2019 TVB NEXT honorees can be viewed on the TVB website here.
Additional Awards Presented at TVB Forward 2019 Conference:
|
B&C/MULTICHANNEL NEWS BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR AWARD
|
2019 Broadcaster of the Year Award Winner
|
Honoree
|
Hilton H. Howell Jr., Executive Chairman and CEO
|
Station Group
|
|
|
AD COUNCIL CATALYST AWARD
|
2019 Catalyst Award Winner
|
Honoree
|
Accepted by
|
Debra OConnell, President & General Manager, WABC
About TVB
TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America’s $21 billion local broadcast television industry. Its members include over 800 individual television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community and works to develop advertising dollars for the medium’s multiple platforms, including on-air, online and mobile. TVB provides a diverse variety of tools and resources, including its website, to support its members and to help advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars.
About WideOrbit
WideOrbit is the technology platform for media companies to connect audiences and ads, everywhere. WideOrbit’s mission is to simplify media buying and selling by focusing on innovation, customer delight, and value creation. WideOrbit software is used by clients to manage more than $37 Billion in annual advertising. Customers include the majority of local television broadcast stations in North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005125/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT