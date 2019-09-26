MEDICREA® Hosts Third Annual User Group Meeting (MAIA) in Lyon, France Followed by Attendance at SRS in Montreal, Canada

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 26, 2019 12:48 PM EDT
The MEDICREA® Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 – ALMED ; OTCQX Best Market – MRNTF), pioneering the digital transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD™ ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, announced today that it hosted the third edition of its annual MEDICREA® Artificial Intelligence and Analytics (MAIA) meeting in Lyon, France from September 12-14, and continued their conversations at the 54th annual meeting & course hosted by SRS (Scoliosis Research Society) in Montreal, Canada.
The MAIA meeting continues to be the first of its kind, an ongoing collaboration between surgeons and industry to focus on the role of Artificial Intelligence in the treatment of complex spinal deformities and degenerative indications. During this third annual meeting, surgeons and the company discussed the next transformative advances in spinal surgery as well as their role working in tandem with UNiD™ ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology and expert services.
Prior to attending SRS (Spine Research Society), MEDICREA® concluded a successful MAIA User Group Meeting at its headquarters in Lyon, France. MAIA was attended by fifteen of the leading spine surgeons including co-chairs Dr Chris Ames, MD, Director of spinal tumor and spinal deformity surgery at UCSF Medical Center, CA, Dr Vedat Deviren, MD, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the UCSF Spine Center, CA; Dr Evalina Burger, MD, Professor and Chair of Orthopedics at the University of Colorado, Dr Christopher Kleck, MD, Assistant Professor, Associate Program Director, Co-Director Spine Fellowship at UC Denver, CO and Dr Rajiv Sethi, MD, Executive Director and Chair of the Neuroscience Institute, Departments of Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery, Virginia Mason Medical Center, WA.
Dr Chris Ames, MD, stated of his discussion at MAIA, “The next disruptive advance in spinal surgery will not go inside the patient as an implant. It will be a chimera. The augmentation of surgeon intelligence with AI. We will see our patients’ futures prior to surgery.”
During this third edition, MEDICREA® also demonstrated the advancements made to its proprietary UNiD™ ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) technology. Through the deployment & enhancement of predictive models based on 3D analysis of medical images, and the interactive access to patients’ analytics through the UNiD™ Hub, MEDICREA® works with its surgeon partners to iteratively improve patient’s outcomes. The UNiD™ ASI pre-operative surgical planning tool and its associated expert concierge services provide surgeons with accurate patient-specific implantable devices and help streamlining implant inventory in the operating room. To date, more than 4,500 patients have benefited from this unique technology.
MEDICREA® is excited to pursue its UNiD™ ASI development efforts with these leading surgeons. The company’s current predictive model uses a wide-array of patient-specific data to predict compensatory mechanisms that are most likely to occur above and below the instrumented portion of the spine. Following conversations with its surgeon partners, the company is permanently improving its existing models by including more patient-specific parameters with the end goal to provide more A.I.-based outcome simulations and prediction of a surgery success.
Denys Sournac, Chief Executive Officer of MEDICREA®, to conclude “Since 2013, MEDICREA® has been pioneering and leading the A.I.-based solutions dedicated to spine surgery. With the help of its surgeon partners, the company is strengthening its platform to maintain its competitive advantage and provide surgeons with improved solutions to make more informed decisions with the end goal of always improving patient-outcomes.”
About MEDICREA® (www.medicrea.com)
Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA® leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.
Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA® is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 180 employees worldwide, which includes 40 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D- printed titanium patient-specific implants.
For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.
Connect with MEDICREA®
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE
MEDICREA® is listed on
EURONEXT Growth Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572
Ticker: ALMED
LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37
MEDICREA® is traded on
OTCQX Best Market
Tickers: MRNTF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005713/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT