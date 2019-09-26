Il Project Management Institute annuncia l'acquisizione di FLEX da Net Objectives

|By Business Wire
Il Project Management Institute (PMI), associazione professionale no-profit e leader mondiale per la gestione di progetti, ha annunciato oggi l'acquisizione di FLEX da Net Objectives. L'approccio FLEX aiuta le organizzazioni a comprendere “cosa non sta funzionando” a livello sistemico, a identificare i colli di bottiglia e ad eliminarli per migliorare i flussi di lavoro. Insieme, FLEX e Disciplined Agile (DA), recentemente acquisita da PMI, offriranno soluzioni per affrontare i principali punti deboli delle organizzazioni. Il risultato sono risultati di business più solidi e più veloci.
Esistono diversi vantaggi nello sfruttamento di FLEX a complemento di DA:
- I soci PMI avranno l'opportunità di acquisire nuove capacità robuste e credibili, oltre a certificazioni che li contraddistingueranno e apriranno loro porte grazie alla combinazione dell'offerta DA e FLEX.
- Gli attuali professionisti Agile saranno in grado di usare abilmente un approccio più cosciente, personalizzato per l'agilità, guidato da una mentalità agile e snella e rafforzato da processi che si adattano perfettamente al loro contesto, il che permette di avere dei risultati più solidi di ciò che sarebbe possibile con altri approcci più prescrittivi.
- Le imprese di tutto il mondo fruiranno di un approccio fatto su misura per la loro agilità, in base alle loro necessità specifiche e al contesto.
- I partner di PMI, DA e di FLEX avranno accesso a un insieme esteso di offerte di prodotti per i loro azionisti e i loro clienti.
- I soci di PMI e di DA avranno accesso al contenuto FLEX e all'apprendimento online.
“Questa acquisizione è un fondamentale elemento portante per PMI, dato che si rivolge a nuovi modi di lavorare in un mondo sempre più agile, e allarga enormemente le capacità sia dei project manager che dei professionisti Agile”, ha detto Sunil Prashara, presidente e CEO di PMI. “PMI è ora in una posizione ottimale per dare ulteriore valore ai soci, offrendo uno spettro continuo di prodotti, servizi, addestramento e certificazioni per i project manager, i leader Agile e i loro team, ovunque si trovino nel loro percorso professionale, a volta anche prima che si rendano conto di averne bisogno. A prescindere dall'approccio, sia che si tratti di tradizionale o Agile, di progetto o di prodotto, PMI si trova in una posizione unica per fornire valore agli individui e alle organizzazione per cui lavorano”.
“Inizialmente formato per creare valore differenziato ed eccezionale ai nostri clienti, Net Objectives ha avuto successo nel superare le richieste degli stessi andando oltre in termini di supporto verso la comunità Agile nel suo insieme”, ha detto Al Shalloway, CEO e fondatore di Net Objectives, oltre che creatore dell'approccio FLEX. “Siamo così entusiasti di raggiungere un numero ancora più alto di professionisti e di poterli aiutare a nutrire la conoscenza di cui hanno bisogno per avere successo, cosa che è possibile facendo leva sulle relazioni mondiali di PMI, oltre che sulla miscela perfetta delle offerte di PMI, di Disciplined Agile e di FLEX. Ciò, combinato con il rigore della certificazione di PMI e la sua ampia visione del panorama Agile, non è limitato ad un solo processo o metodo, ma è stato fatto per un'eccezionale adattabilità”.
L'integrazione dell'acquisizione è iniziata immediatamente e PMI offrirà dettagli aggiuntivi ai soci e agli altri azionisti a tempo debito.
Informazioni su PMI
Il Project Management Institute (PMI) è la più importante organizzazione al mondo per manager professionisti di progetti, programmi o portafogli. Fondato nel 1969, il PMI offre valore a più di tre milioni di professionisti attivi in quasi tutti i paesi del mondo attraverso rappresentanza, collaborazione, formazione e ricerca a livello globale. L'associazione promuove le carriere, migliora il successo delle organizzazioni e contribuisce alla crescita della professione di project management attraverso standard riconosciuti a livello internazionale, certificazioni, comunità, risorse, strumenti, ricerca accademica, pubblicazioni, corsi di sviluppo professionale e opportunità di networking. Come parte del gruppo PMI, ProjectManagement.com crea comunità online globali che forniscono risorse ulteriori, strumenti migliori, reti più grandi e prospettive più ampie. Visitateci su www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute e su Twitter @PMInstitute.
Informazioni su FLEX
L'approccio FLEX è un approccio flessibile, leader del settore e basato sul Lean-Thinking, con modelli che migliorano la capacità dell'organizzazione di raggiungere l'agilità aziendale: la veloce realizzazione della prevedibilità del valore e della sostenibilità con una qualità elevata. Le aziende dipendono sempre di più dall'approccio FLEX per accelerare la creazione di valore aziendale, utilizzando strategie agili disciplinate che riflettano le realtà dell'offerta Agile in situazioni imprenditoriali complesse. Come leader del pensiero Agile, Al Shalloway ha pubblicato oltre 10 libri ed ha addestrato migliaia di professionisti Agile per migliorare l'implementazione delle metodologie Agile all'interno delle organizzazioni.
