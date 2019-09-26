Le nouveau produit de SugarCRM fournit des données clients clés pendant les communications en temps réel

|By Business Wire
|
|September 26, 2019 06:14 PM EDT
SugarCRM Inc.®, une société qui aide les organisations à offrir des expériences clients exceptionnelles, a annoncé aujourd’hui sa dernière innovation produit, Sugar Connect, conçue pour améliorer l’adoption par l’utilisateur final des solutions CX grâce à la simplification, l’intégration et l’application de la philosophie sans contact de la société.
Sugar Connect fournit aux représentants des ventes et des services clientèle des informations contextuelles critiques sur les clients quand et où ils en ont le plus besoin : lorsqu’ils communiquent avec eux en temps réel et directement dans l’outil qu’ils utilisent le plus, l’e-mail.
Avec Sugar Connect, les utilisateurs peuvent accéder à toutes les informations du compte client depuis Microsoft Office 365 ou Google G Suite, en éliminant le besoin de basculer entre les applications, de chercher des informations clients nécessaires, ou de copier/coller des données entre leurs applications de productivité de bureau et Sugar.
« L’une des raisons majeures pour laquelle les solutions d’expériences clients échouent, c’est qu’elles ont besoin d’une très grande participation de l’utilisateur final », a déclaré le directeur des produits chez Sugar, Rich Green. « En supprimant le travail fastidieux et intégré les capacités CX là où elles peuvent offrir le plus de valeur, nous avons obtenu comme résultat direct les informations qualitatives et quantitatives que nous avions reçues de nos clients. »
Sugar Connect synchronise directement les données avec Sugar Sell et Sugar Serve, en intégrant les e-mails, les événements de calendrier, les tâches et les contacts dans une vue client unifiée, fournie par la plateforme Sugar. Cette intégration résout les problèmes courants tels que la fatigue des onglets, les dossiers manquants et un suivi de mauvaise qualité, ce qui finira par augmenter les ventes, la productivité et les taux de réussite et réduira le temps nécessaire pour résoudre les demandes d’assistance.
« Notre mission consiste à aider notre clientèle à fidéliser leurs clients pour la vie », a ajouté le PDG de Sugar, Craig Charlton. « Une grande partie de la réussite de cette mission consiste à supprimer les barrières qui entravent l’adoption des solutions CX. C’est ce que fera Sugar Connect en intégrant CX dans les applications les plus couramment utilisées. »
Les autres fonctionnalités et avantages de Sugar Connect incluent :
- Profil à 360 degrés du client : Gagnez une visibilité complète sur la santé de vos comptes, contacts, prospects, et opportunités depuis votre application de courrier électronique
- Saisie des données automatisée : Archivez les e-mails importants pour Sugar, tout en synchronisant automatiquement vos calendriers et vos contacts
- GRC sans effort : Accédez et mettez à jour Sugar, sans quitter votre application de courrier électronique
- Assistant de programmation : Programmez facilement vos réunions avec vos clients sans les allers-retours
« Sugar Connect est le parfait exemple d’une Gestion des informations sans contact en action », a précisé M.Green. « Il saisit les informations pendant que l’utilisateur reste en contact avec les clients et enrichit ainsi ces données avec des informations de services de données tiers, des connaissances basées sur l’IA, et des conseils sur la prochaine meilleure action à entreprendre, offrant des informations clés au moment précis où ils en ont besoin. »
À propos de SugarCRM
SugarCRM est un leader de l’expérience client qui permet aux entreprises de créer des relations clients rentables en proposant des expériences personnalisées extrêmement pertinentes tout au long du parcours des clients. Nous donnons aux entreprises les moyens de renforcer les relations existantes avec leurs clients, de créer de nouvelles relations grâce à des informations exploitables et à une automatisation intelligente, et de mieux comprendre le client à chaque étape de son parcours. Cela permet aux entreprises d’accélérer la création de la demande, d’accroître leurs revenus, de fournir un service clientèle optimal et d’augmenter la fidélisation des clients. Notre plateforme intuitive et conviviale facilite l’expérience client et est accessible à tous, permettant aux professionnels du marketing, de la vente et des services, de se concentrer sur des activités à fort impact et à valeur ajoutée afin de se créer des clients pour la vie.
Basée dans la Silicon Valley, SugarCRM est soutenue par Accel-KKR. Plus de 2 millions de personnes dans plus de 120 pays comptent sur SugarCRM.
Pour plus d’informations sur Sugar Connect, visitez le site Web à l’adresse www.sugarcrm.com ou suivez @SugarCRM.
REMARQUE : SugarCRM et le logo de SugarCRM sont des marques commerciales déposées, de SugarCRM Inc. Les marques commerciales des tiers, dont il est fait mention appartiennent à leur propriétaire respectif.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005923/fr/
