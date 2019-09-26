Das Project Management Institute gibt Übernahme von FLEX von Net Objectives bekannt

|By Business Wire
|
September 26, 2019 06:23 PM EDT
Das Project Management Institute (PMI), der weltweit führende gemeinnützige Berufsverband für Projekt-, Programm- und Portfoliomanager, gab heute die Übernahme von FLEX von Net Objectives bekannt. Das FLEX Konzept hilft Unternehmen zu verstehen, „was auf Systemebene nicht funktioniert” und Flaschenhälse sowohl zu identifizieren als auch zu beseitigen, um Arbeitsabläufe zu verbessern. Das gemeinsam von FLEX und PMI in jüngster Vergangenheit erworbene Disciplined Agile (DA), wird Lösungen anbieten, die ausreichend Anhaltspunkte bieten, um gegen gravierende Schmerzpunkte von Organisationen wirkungsvoll vorgehen zu können. Das Ergebnis sind noch bessere Geschäftsergebnisse, die sich auch bereits früher einstellen.
Es bestehen mehrere Vorteile durch die Nutzung von FLEX als komplementäre Ergänzung zu DA:
- PMI Mitglieder erhalten die Gelegenheit starke, zuverlässige neue Fähigkeiten und Zertifizierungen zu erwerben, die sie von anderen unterscheiden und in Kombination mit dem DA und FLEX Angebot Türen öffnen werden.
- Die gegenwärtigen agilen Anwender werden in der Lage sein, einen achtsameren, maßgeschneiderten Ansatz zu nutzen, der von einer agilen und effektiven Denkweise geprägt ist und von Prozessen befähigt wird, die zu ihrem Konzept passen. Somit werden bessere Ergebnisse ermöglicht als durch präskriptivere Ansätze.
- Unternehmen rund um den Globus werden sich äußerst zufrieden äußern über einen maßgeschneiderten Ansatz für Unternehmensagilität, der auf ihren spezifischen Bedürfnissen beruht und ihren besonderen Kontext nicht unberücksichtigt lässt.
- PMI, DA und FLEX Partner erhalten Zugang zu einem erweiterten Set an Produktangeboten für ihre Interessenvertreter und Kunden.
- PMI und DA Mitglieder erhalten Zugang zu FLEX Inhalten und Online-Schulungsmöglichkeiten.
„Diese Übernahme ist ein bedeutender Baustein für PMI, da neue Wege beschritten werden, um in einer zunehmend agilen Welt erfolgreich arbeiten zu können. Sie erweitert in hohem Maße die Vielfalt an Kompetenzen von Projektmanagern und agilen Anwendern gleichermaßen”, so Sunil Prashara, President und CEO von PMI. „PMI ist nun hervorragend positioniert, um sogar mehr Wert für Mitglieder zu schaffen, indem es eine vollständige Palette an Serviceleistungen, Schulungsangeboten und Zertifizierungen für die Projektmanager, agilen Führungskräfte und ihre Teams bereithält, wo auch immer sie sich im Verlauf ihrer Karrierelaufbahn befinden, manchmal sogar bevor sie selbst diese Notwendigkeit erkennen. Unabhängig vom Ansatz, sei er traditionell oder agil, ob es sich um ein Projekt oder Produkt handelt, PMI ist stets in einzigartiger Weise positioniert, um Wert zu schaffen sowohl für einzelne Mitarbeiter als auch für das gesamte Unternehmen, in dem sie tätig sind.”
„Ursprünglich gebildet, um einen differenzierten und außergewöhnlichen Wert für unsere Kunden zu schaffen, war Net Objectives äußerst erfolgreich darin, die Erwartungen unserer Kunden sogar zu übertreffen, wenn man die bestmögliche Unterstützung der agilen Gemeinschaft als Ganzes zugrunde legt”, so Al Shalloway, CEO und Mitbegründer von Net Objectives und Urheber des FLEX Ansatzes. „Es erfüllt uns mit besonderem Stolz, sogar noch mehr Fachkräfte erreichen zu können und ihnen zu helfen, das Wissen zu kultivieren, das sie für den Erfolg benötigen. Dies wurde möglich, indem wir die weltweiten Beziehungen von PMI nutzen konnten sowie die einzigartige Mischung aus PMI, Disciplined Agile und FLEX Angeboten. Dies kombiniert mit der Strenge der Zertifizierung von PMI und seiner breiten Betrachtungsweise der agilen Landschaft, die nicht auf ein Verfahren oder eine Methode begrenzt bleibt, trugen zu einer großartigen Passform bei.”
Die Integration der Übernahme beginnt sofort, und PMI wird rechtzeitig zusätzliche Details für Mitglieder und andere Interessenvertreter bereithalten.
Über PMI
Das Project Management Institute (PMI) ist der weltweit führende gemeinnützige Berufsverband für Projekt-, Programm- und Portfoliomanager. Das PMI wurde 1969 gegründet und schafft Wert für mehr als drei Millionen Fachleute, die nahezu in jedem Land rund um den Globus durch Lobbyarbeit tätig sind, unterstützt durch Zusammenarbeit, Fortbildung und Forschungsarbeit. Das PMI fördert Berufslaufbahnen, verbessert Unternehmenserfolge und dient der Weiterentwicklung des Berufsstandes Projektmanagement durch weltweit anerkannte Standards, Zertifizierungen, Gemeinschaften, Ressourcen, Hilfsmittel, akademische Forschung, Publikationen, Fortbildungskurse und Networking-Chancen. Als Mitglied der PMI-Familie schafft ProjectManagement.com ein Forum für globale Online-Gemeinschaften, die mehr Ressourcen, bessere Hilfsmittel, größere Netzwerke und breitere Perspektiven bereitstellen. Als Teil der PMI Familie schafft ProjectManagement.com globale Online-Gemeinschaften, die mehr Ressourcen, bessere Tools, größere Netzwerke und breitere Perspektiven liefern. Besuchen Sie uns unter www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute und auf Twitter unter @PMInstitute.
Über FLEX
Der FLEX Ansatz ist ein branchenweit führendes agiles Konzept, das auf Lean-Thinking und Mustern beruht, die der Verbesserung der Fähigkeit von Unternehmen dient, Geschäftsagilität zu erreichen – die frühe Verwirklichung von vorhersehbarem, nachhaltigem Wert und von besonders hoher Qualität. Die Unternehmen hängen in zunehmendem Maße von dem FLEX Ansatz ab, um die Bereitstellung des Geschäftswertes zu beschleunigen, indem disziplinierte agile Strategien angewendet werden, welche die Realitäten einer agilen Bereitstellung in komplexen Unternehmenssituationen widerspiegeln. Als agiler Vordenker hat Al Shalloway mehr als 10 Bücher veröffentlicht und Tausende agiler Anwender geschult, um agile Methoden besser in ihre Organisationen implementieren zu können.
