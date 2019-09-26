CTO von Kalray erhält Auszeichnung für HiPEAC-Artikel über MPPA®-Technologie von Kalray

|By Business Wire
|September 26, 2019 09:56 PM EDT
Kalray (Paris:ALKAL) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), ein Vorreiter im Bereich Prozessoren für neue intelligente Systeme, gibt mit Stolz bekannt, dass Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, Chief Technical Officer von Kalray, für seinen für die diesjährige Design Automation Conference in Las Vegas verfassten Artikel mit dem Titel „Consolidating High-Integrity, High-Performance, and Cyber-Security Functions on a Manycore Processor“ mit einem Paper Award von HiPEAC ausgezeichnet wurde.
Benoît Dupont de Dinechin ist der Hauptarchitekt des Prozessorkerns von Kalray und Co-Architekt des intelligenten Prozessors Kalray MPPA® („Multi-Purpose Processing Array“). Des Weiteren hat er direkte Beiträge zu mehreren Komponenten der Entwicklungsumgebung für die AccessCore® Software von Kalray geleistet, Patente für mehr als 10 Erfindungen erhalten und über 50 Tagungsreferate, Zeitschriftenartikel und Buchkapitel veröffentlicht.
HiPEAC (High Performance and Embedded Architecture and Compilation) ist das vorrangige Forum für Networking, Austausch, Schulung und Zusammenarbeit in Europa für Wissenschaftler, Branchenfachleute und Politikmacher im Umfeld von Computersystemen. Es ist heute das größte Netzwerk seiner Art in Europa mit über 1500 Fachteilnehmern.
In seinem für die Design Automation Conference 2019 verfassten Artikel erläutert Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, wie eine hohe Rechnerleistung bei niedrigem Stromverbrauch durch parallele Ausführung einer Anwendung auf einer möglicherweise großen Zahl programmierbarer Kerne erzielt werden kann.
Koen De Boschere, HiPEAC-Koordinator und Professor an der Universität Gent, kommentierte: „Mit den HiPEAC Paper Awards werden die Leistungen unserer Mitglieder hinsichtlich der Veröffentlichung in höchst prestigeträchtigen Publikationen gewürdigt. Kalray verzeichnet zunehmende Erfolge als europäischer Anbieter von intelligenter Technologie, und seine Multikernprozessoren sind Europa behilflich, auf seinem Bestand aufzubauen, beispielsweise im autonomen Verkehrswesen.“
„Es ist mir eine große Ehre, dass mein Artikel von HiPEAC ausgezeichnet wurde“, erklärte Benoît Dupont de Dinechin, CTO von Kalray. „Kalrays MPPA® ist für kritische Aspekte neuer intelligenter Systeme vorgesehen, die zunehmend hohe Ansprüche hinsichtlich Leistung, niedrigem Stromverbrauch und Echtzeitfähigkeiten in Kombination mit Sicherheit für Bediener und Systeme stellen. Diesen Herausforderungen können wir uns mit unserer zehnjährigen Erfahrung und patentierten MPPA®-Technologie stellen.“
Vor einigen Wochen meldete Kalray das Tape-out von Coolidge™, der dritten Generation der einzigartigen, patentierten Multikernprozessorenreihe MPPA®. Der Coolidge-Prozessor beseitigt zahlreiche Beschränkungen alternativer Lösungen. Die patentierte Coolidge Multikernarchitektur ermöglicht die gleichzeitige Ausführung mehrerer leistungsintensiver heterogener Anwendungen in Echtzeit auf einem Prozessor mit niedrigem Stromverbrauch, was ihr einen echten Vorteil gegenüber Lösungen wie GPGPUs verschafft: Coolidge ist damit die perfekte Lösung für die Ausführung massiver Beschleunigungsalgorithmen, Protokolle mit niedrigen Latenzzeiten oder hochmoderner AI-Anwendungen. Coolidge erfüllt die Anforderungen vielfältiger Anwendungen, wie etwa Fahrzeugherstellung, intelligente Rechenzentren bis hin zu Luft- und Raumfahrt, Verteidigung und Gesundheitswesen.
Den preisgekrönten Artikel finden Sie hier: https://bit.ly/2kAEDtB
Über HiPEAC
Seit 2004 bietet das HiPEAC-Projekt (High Performance and Embedded Architecture and Compilation) eine Plattform für europäische Wissenschaftler im Bereich Computersysteme. Heute umfasst sein Netzwerk, das größte seiner Art in der Welt, etwa 1.500 Fachleute. Das Projekt bietet Schulung, Mobilitätsunterstützung, Verbreitungs- und Personalvermittlungsdienste sowie zahlreiche Networking-Möglichkeiten für seine Mitglieder. Die jüngste Ausgabe des Projekts, HiPEAC 5, wurde am 1. Dezember 2017 ins Leben gerufen und wird von 13 Partnern unter der Leitung der Universität Gent betreut. Diese Koordinierungs- und Unterstützungsaktion wird vom EU-Forschungs- und Innovationsprogramm Horizon 2020 unter der Zuschussnummer 779656 gefördert.
ÜBER KALRAY
Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris — FR0010722819 — ALKAL) ist der Vorreiter im Bereich Prozessoren für neue intelligente Systeme. Als wahrhaft bahnbrechende Technologie sind „intelligente“ Prozessoren imstande, unverzüglich und auf intelligente Weise einen sehr großen Informationsfluss zu analysieren, Entscheidungen zu treffen und in Echtzeit mit der Außenwelt zu interagieren. Diese intelligenten Prozessoren kommen künftig in wachstumsstarken Sektoren umfassend zum Einsatz, wie etwa in Computernetzwerken (intelligenten Rechenzentren) der neuen Generation und autonomen Fahrzeugen sowie in medizinischen Geräten, Drohnen und Robotern. Das Angebot von Kalray umfasst Prozessoren und Komplettlösungen (elektronische Platinen und Software). Kalray entstand 2008 als Abspaltung von CEA („Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives“, französisches Kommissariat für Atomenergie und alternative Energien) und bedient Kunden wie Serverhersteller, Integratoren intelligenter Systeme und Hersteller von Verbrauchsgütern, einschließlich Fahrzeugherstellern. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.kalrayinc.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005945/de/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT