Latin America's Telecoms Market, 2019-2024 - Rapid Adoption of NGA-based and 4G/5G BFWA Services Drive Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

September 27, 2019
The "The Latin America Telecoms Market: Trends & Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fixed Broadband Revenue in Latin America will Increase at a CAGR of 5.3% Between 2018 and 2024, Driven by the Rapid Adoption of NGA-Based and 4G/5G BFWA Services
Telecoms retail revenue in Latin America (LATAM) will increase by nearly 8% between 2019 and 2024. This report provides an analysis of the main telecoms trends in Latin America and explains how they will evolve in the next 5 years.
The telecoms sector in Latin America (LATAM) will grow slowly between 2019 and 2024, driven by mobile data services and the increased adoption of next-generation access (NGA). This report provides a full update of our 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for LATAM as a whole and for six key countries.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- A 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the LATAM region as a whole and for six key countries.
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries.
- An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison.
- A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary and recommendations
- Mobile handset, fixed broadband and pay-TV revenue will be the main drivers of telecoms retail revenue growth in Latin America
- Telecoms retail revenue in Latin America will increase, but at a slower rate than other areas of the region's economy
- Geographical coverage: NGA and 4G/5G connectivity will increase considerably across the region thanks to strong investment from operators
- Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
2. Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: growth in the telecoms sector in Latin America will be limited despite the continuing economic recovery
- Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries
- Key drivers at a glance for each country in Latin America
- Market overview: fixed broadband, mobile handset and specialist business services will account for the majority of telecoms revenue growth in next 5 years
- Mobile: 4G and 5G will account for a majority of the mobile connections in Latin America by 2024
- Mobile: mobile ARPU will increase during the forecast period as subscribers continue to move from prepaid to contract services
- Mobile: 5G is expected to be launched between 2021 and 2022 in most of the countries in Latin America, and will rapidly penetrate the mobile market
- Fixed: fixed broadband revenue will increase in Latin America as subscribers switch from DSL to more-expensive cable, fibre and BFWA services
- Fixed: the adoption of faster technologies will drive FBB ASPU growth in most countries in Latin America except Peru and Mexico
- Fixed: retail revenue will grow during the forecast period, driven by expanded fixed broadband coverage and increasing specialist business revenue
- Specialist business services: services revenue from dedicated connections as well as revenue from other business services, will increase during the forecast period
- IoT: revenue from the IoT value chain in LATAM will double between 2018and 2024, but it will still only account for a small fraction of the telecoms retail revenue
- Pay TV: the market will continue to be dominated by cable and DTH; operators' activities in the OTT market will be limited during the forecast period
3. Individual country forecasts
- Argentina: telecoms revenue will decline as consumer spending falls and operators' investments slow due to the economic crisis in the country
- Argentina: despite challenging market conditions, the share of 4G, 5G and fibre connections will grow significantly during the forecast period
- Argentina: the telecoms market is expected to change in the coming years as operators move away from DSL and introduce converged services
- Argentina: forecast changes
- Brazil: telecoms retail revenue will increase, supported by a recovering economy
- Brazil: the share of 4G and 5G connections will increase during the forecast period; data usage will therefore increase
- Brazil: fibre optic will become the main fixed broadband technology by 2024
- Brazil: forecast changes
- Chile: the rapid take-up of smartphones and the demand for high-speed broadband will drive the total telecoms revenue growth in the region
- Chile: declining revenue from voice services will hamper revenue growth in the fixed segment
- Chile: network investments and a stable economic outlook will contribute to the total telecoms service revenue growth
- Chile: forecast changes
- Colombia: telecoms retail revenue will increase supported by growth in both the fixed and mobile segments
- Colombia: cable modem will become the dominant fixed broadband technology by 2024
- Colombia: fixed broadband revenue will increase, driven by subscribers switching from DSL to more-expensive cable connections
- Colombia: forecast changes
- Mexico: revenue will grow within the forecast period, supported by increased revenue from mobile handsets, fixed broadband and business services
- Mexico: an increase in the number of 4G and 5G connections is expected to result in rapid acceleration of data usage
- Mexico: fixed broadband revenue will increase, driven by an increasing NGA footprint
- Mexico: forecast changes
- Peru: both the fixed and mobile segments will contribute to total service revenue growth in the forecast period
- Peru: accelerated 4G service take-up, the launch of 5G services, and the growing demand for data will help to maintain relatively stable mobile ASPU
- Peru: network investments and strong demand for data will be the main drivers of the total telecoms market revenue growth
- Peru: forecast changes
