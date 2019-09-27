Asia-Pacific's Digital Language Learning Market to 2027 by Language Type, Deployment Type, Business Type, End-User, and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 27, 2019 08:27 AM EDT
The "Asia Pacific Digital language learning Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Language Type; Deployment Type; Business Type; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 2.45 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.89 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 15.7% from the year 2018 to 2027.
Education is one of the promising sectors for the rapid evolution of digitalization in developed and developing countries. Developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing high demand for digitalized education. The schools in China, South Korea, Australia, and China aimed at preparing their students to excel in the rapidly digitalizing world.
The digitalization in the education sector is a key factor in driving digital language learning in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India. India is one of the prominent countries where digitalization in the educational sector is booming at present, and the same is anticipated to create a huge market in the coming years. Thus, increasing penetration of digitization across the education sector is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.
In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies. However, in APAC and SAM countries, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning. Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. As the digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adopters in APAC are continuously upgrading their technology infrastructure.
The innovative cloud-based educational apps, websites, and other services are expected to create a significant market for digital education, including digital language learning solutions. The adoption of the digital solution by educational institutions is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.
The Asia-Pacific digital language learning market is fragmented with the presence of several companies, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, several government initiatives taken by the government of various countries is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market in the region.
Some of the government initiatives include [email protected] initiative of Singapore government; Digital Bangladesh initiative of Bangladesh government; National eLearning Policy of Malaysian government; and Swayam Prabha, National Digital Library, and Swayam initiative of Indian government among others.
The Asia-Pacific digital language learning market by end-user is segmented into academic and non-academic. Academic sector holds a significant share of the digital language learning market. With the advancements in technology, the adoption of digital learning by schools, universities, colleges, and corporates organizations is increasing. The acceptance of digital education across schools and colleges, especially in developing countries, is boosting due to the mass interest shifting toward advanced technologies.
The digitalization of schools is encouraging them to procure different types of digital language learning platforms. The academic segment is further fragmented into different age groups. The parents nowadays are familiar with the advancements in technology; they prompt want their child to learn languages independently by using smart devices through digital learning games.
Some of the players present in Asia-Pacific digital language learning market are Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC, Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
4.3.1 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
5. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Number Students Migrating to Western Countries from Asia
5.1.2 Penetration of Digitization Across The Education Sector
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Growing Security Concerns and High Risk of Piracy with Offline Content
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Government Initiatives Regarding English Language Learning to Create Lucrative Business Opportunities
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies to Attract More Customers
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market - Market Analysis
6.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Overview
6.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Language Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 English
7.3 Mandarin
7.4 Spanish Language
7.5 German Language
7.6 Other Language
8. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market - By Deployment Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Cloud-Based
8.3 On-Premises
9. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market - By Business Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Business-To-Business
9.3 Business-To-Customer
10. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market - By End-user
10.1 Overview
10.2 Academic
10.3 Non-Academic
11. Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market - Country Analysis
12. Digital Language Learning Market - Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 New Development
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Babbel
13.2 Busuu Ltd.
13.3 Fluenz
13.4 Lingoda GmbH
13.5 Living Language (Penguin Random House LLC)
13.6 Pearson PLC
13.7 Preply Inc.
13.8 Rosetta Stone Inc.
13.9 Verbling Inc.
13.10 Yabla Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72f6md
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005216/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT