Chief Strategy Officer Forum (London, United Kingdom - March 9-10, 2020) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|September 27, 2019 10:20 AM EDT
The "Chief Strategy Officer Forum" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In a constantly evolving innovative time, companies continue to wrestle for deriving more value from their business and corporate strategies. The significance of a business strategy relies on it being a viable way to build up business desires, creating a competitive advantage and additionally increment shareholder value to something beyond the aggregate of its physical resources. Chief Strategy Officer Forum invites leading strategy decision-makers who are making the future.
Discussing the strategy of managing innovation & technology to derive more value from their business and corporate strategies
Learn nuances of Art & Science of Digital Trends' Adaptation considering Geo Politics & Global Environment Change
Evaluating the Futuristic Growth & Strategy Tools parallel to Disruptive Innovation & Changing Markets
Key Highlights
- Digital trends reshaping the global business environment
- Overcoming economic challenges hindering business growth
- Creating value from Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence for corporate strategy
Sessions
- Disruptive Innovation & Changing Markets
- The Strategy of Managing Innovation & Technology
- The Art & Science of Digital Trends Adaptation
- Geo-Politics & Global Environment Change
- Evaluating Futuristic Growth & Strategy Tools
Who Should Attend:
- Chief Strategy Officer
- Chief Executive Officer
- Chief Operating Officer
- Chief Innovation Officer
- Chief Technology Officer
- Chief Digital Officer
Agenda:
Day 1
08:15 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note
09:00 - 09:05 Opening Remarks from the Chairman
09:05 - 09:40 Keynote - Re-engineering our revenue impact engagement Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets
Disruptive Innovation & Changing Markets
09:40 - 10:10 Keynote Presentation Rahmyn Kress, Chief Digital Officer, Henkel
10:10 - 10:40 Discussion Session 1 - How revenue mix is changing business opportunities (Known- Unknown and Unknown-Unknown)
10:40 - 11:10 Morning Refreshments - One-to-One Networking Meetings
11:30 - 12:00 New Business and Employees Transformation through Open Innovation Nicolas Bry, Chief Operating Officer, Orange
12:00 - 12:30 Solution Provider Presentation
12:30 - 13:00 Discussion Session 2: Decision making in connected markets
13:00 - 14:00 Lunch - One-to-One Networking Meetings
The Strategy of Managing Innovation & Technology
14:00 - 14:30 Presentation Anuj Kundrap, Head of Strategy and Operations, HSBC
14:30 - 15:00 Recognizing the true potential of Artificial Intelligence in increasing the profit of the business
15:00 - 16:00 Strategy in a Deep-Tech Start-Up: If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs (Rudyard Kipling) Aileen Ryan, Chief Strategy & Operating Officer, UltraSoC
16:00 - 16:50 Evening Refreshments - One-to-One Networking Meetings
16:50 - 17:10 Knowledgestore
17:10 - 19:00 Drinks Reception & Networking - End of Day 1
Day 2
08:15 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note
09:00 - 09:05 Opening Remarks from the Chairman
09:05 - 09:40 Keynote Shailendra Singh (Shelly), Chief Operating Officer, MarketsandMarkets
The Art & Science of Digital Trends Adaptation
09:40 - 10:10 Discussion Session 3: B2B Market place platform: Deep dive benchmarking of providers getting digitalized?
10:10 - 10:30 Use Case: How Saint-Gobain, a company more than 350 years old, can use a complete Digital strategy to transform, innovate and be agile for better growth and service to clients? Vincent Bastide, Group Head of Digital & e-reputation, Saint-Gobain
10:30 - 11:20 Morning Refreshments - One-to-One Networking Meetings
11:20 - 11:50 The role of digital officers, transformation officers, and strategists - how these play together
11:50 - 12:10 Solution Provider Presentation: Please contact [email protected]
Geo-Politics & Global Environment Change
12:10 - 12:30 How to overcome the challenges of Economies of Scale from multiple industries
13:00 - 14:00 Lunch - One-to-One Networking Meetings
14:00 - 14:20 Geo Politics- Best strategies to ensure flawless operations in a multiple country setup
14:20 - 14:40 Transforming Business planning with geopolitics and determining right strategies to overcome growing uncertainties from different countries
Evaluating the Futuristic Growth & Strategy Tools
14:40 - 15:00 Discussion session 4: Getting ahead of greenfield opportunities - how they playout between startup and legacy
15:00 - 15:20 The evolving role of the corporate strategist
15:20 - 15:40 How to hire a diverse team and build Influence as a Strategist?
15:40 - 16:00 Implying strategies in large enterprise & SMEs
16:00 - 16:20 Perfecting Risk Mitigation Strategies for business growth
16:20 - 17:00 Knowledge Store demonstration
For more information about this conference, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5k9ope.
