South Africa's Video Surveillance Market 2019-2025: Analysis on Cameras, Recorders, Software & Encoders - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 27, 2019 10:21 AM EDT
The "South Africa Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Components (Camera, Recorder, Software And Encoder), By Verticals, By Camera Types, By Megapixels, by Form Factor, by Provinces and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Africa Video Surveillance Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.
The report thoroughly covers the market by components, verticals, and provinces. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Development plans such as National Transport Master Plan (NAPMAP) 2050 and National Development Plan 2030 along with recovering construction industry would spur the demand for video surveillance systems over the coming years. Further, infrastructure development, such as hotels, stadiums, offices and recreational facilities along with strengthening of public service sectors such as education, recreation, tourism and health would open up new avenues for the application of video surveillance solutions in the country.
Favorable initiatives and regulations by the government, development of the residential sector along with emphasis on education sector would spur the growth of video surveillance solutions in the country during the forecast period.
On the basis of provinces, Gauteng province captures the highest market revenue share in the overall video surveillance systems market followed by KwaZulu Natal Province and Western Cape Province. Development of cities, such as Cullinan Mega City, Goudrand Mega City and Stinkwater Mega City, would boost the demand for video surveillance systems in the Gauteng province during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1. Key Highlights of the Report
2.2. Report Description
2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation
2.4. Research Methodology
2.5. Assumptions
3. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Overview
3.1 South Africa Country Indicators
3.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
3.3 South Africa Video Surveillance Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018
3.4 South Africa Video Surveillance Market - Porter's Five Forces
3.5 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Components, 2018 & 2025F
3.6 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F
3.7 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Provinces, 2018 & 2025F
4. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Dynamics
4.1. Impact Analysis
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
5. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Trends and Evolution
6. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Price Trend Analysis
6.1 South Africa Network Video Surveillance Recorder Price Trend, 2015-2025F
6.2 South Africa Digital Video Surveillance Recorder Price Trend, 2015-2025F
6.3 South Africa Analog Video Surveillance Camera Price Trend, 2015-2025F
6.4 South Africa IP Video Surveillance Camera Price Trend, 2015-2025F
6.5 South Africa Video Surveillance Encoder Price Trend, 2015-2025F
7. South Africa Video Surveillance Recorder Market Overview
7.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
7.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Recorder Market Overview, By Types
7.2.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F
7.2.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2015-2025F
7.2.2.1 South Africa Network Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
7.2.2.2 South Africa Digital Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
8. South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview
8.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
8.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview, By Types
8.2.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F
8.2.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, By Types, 2015-2025F
8.2.2.1 South Africa Analog Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
8.2.2.2 South Africa IP Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
8.3 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview, By Form Factor
8.3.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Form Factor, 2018 & 2025F
8.3.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, By Form Factor, 2015-2025F
8.3.2.1 South Africa Dome Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
8.3.2.2 South Africa Bullet Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
8.3.2.3 South Africa Other Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
8.4 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview, By Megapixels
8.4.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Megapixels, 2018 & 2025F
8.4.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues and Volume, By Megapixels, 2015-2025F
8.4.2.1 South Africa Up to 1 MP Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F
8.4.2.2 South Africa 1.1-2 MP Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F
8.4.2.3 South Africa 2.1-3 MP Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F
8.4.2.4 South Africa 3.1-5 MP Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F
8.4.2.5 South Africa Above 5 MP Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F
9. South Africa Video Surveillance Encoder Market Overview
9.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Encoder Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F
10. South Africa Video Surveillance Software Market Overview
10.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Software Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
11. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Verticals
11.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Residential Vertical, 2015-2025F
11.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Industrial and Manufacturing Vertical, 2015-2025F
11.3 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Transportation Vertical, 2015-2025F
11.4 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Government and Others Vertical, 2015-2025F
11.5 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Commercial Vertical, 2015-2025F
11.5.1 South Africa Commercial Vertical Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Sub-Segments, 2018 & 2025F
11.5.2 South Africa Commercial Vertical Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Sub-Segments, 2015-2025F
12. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Provinces
12.1 Northern Cape Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
12.2 Western Cape Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
12.3 Free State Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
12.4 Limpopo Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
12.5 Eastern Cape Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
12.6 Gauteng Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
12.7 Kwazulu Natal Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
12.8 Mpumalanga Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
12.9 North West Province Video Surveillance Market Revenues, 2015-2025F
13. South Africa Video Surveillance Market-Government Regulations and Initiatives
14. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Key Performance Indicators
14.1 South Africa Government Spending Outlook
14.2 South Africa Infrastructure Sector Outlook
14.3 South Africa Residential Sector Outlook
14.4 South Africa Industrial Sector Outlook
14.5 South Africa Retail Sector Outlook
15. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Installers
15.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Systems Installers and System Integrators
16. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment
16.1 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F
16.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment, By Commercial Sub-Segments, 2025F
17. South Africa Video Surveillance Market Competitive Landscape
17.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Products
17.2 South Africa Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018
18. Company Profiles
18.1 Avigilon Corporation
18.2 Axis Communication AB
18.3 D-Link Corporation
18.4 Panasonic Corporation
18.5 GeoVision Inc.
18.6 Bosch Security Systems Inc.
18.7 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
18.8 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd
18.9 Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.
18.10 Vivotek Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hquckh
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005299/en/
