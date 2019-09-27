DreamBox Learning® Honored for Education Innovation With Tech Impact Award From Seattle Business Magazine

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 27, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
DreamBox Learning®, the company that pioneered Intelligent Adaptive Learning™ technology used in schools and districts across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, today announced that Seattle Business magazine, a Seattle-area publication that provides insight into the key people enterprises and trends that drive business in the Pacific Northwest, has selected DreamBox Learning as the 2019 Tech Impact Awards “Gold” winner in the “Education” category.
The Tech Impact Awards recognize companies in Washington state that are using technology to have a significant impact on business, industry or society. DreamBox was selected for driving innovation in education through its exceptional leadership and proven impact on improving math proficiency and the learning experience for all students.
“I’m honored to be a part of this mighty company and its bold vision to unlock the learning potential of every child regardless of who they are or where they live. We believe that talent exists everywhere – but opportunity does not. That’s why we work hard to ensure that race, gender and zip code don’t limit a student’s ability to experience the best personalized, engaging and effective learning experiences both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, president and CEO of DreamBox Learning. “We are driven by a belief that a high-quality math education is key to solving some of the greatest challenges our world is facing. At DreamBox, we’re fortunate to bring together the region’s best technologists, teachers and innovators to partner with school and district leaders to deliver great outcomes for learners and their learning guardians.”
Through the company’s Intelligent Adaptive Learning technology, DreamBox dynamically adapts to learners both within and between math lessons, adjusting to each student’s unique learning needs and automatically offering kids the right lesson at the right time in both English and Spanish. In addition to supporting students, the DreamBox program is designed to support educators in both their instruction and professional development.
Independent research shows that students who use DreamBox for just one hour a week improve their math scores nearly 60 percent more than expected growth norms on benchmark and state tests. DreamBox is also the only elementary online math program with the highest rating of “Strong” from Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org.
“DreamBox is proud to be a member of Seattle’s thriving innovation economy, where people bring both a passion for technology and service," Woolley-Wilson said. “We’re excited to continue supporting the region and we’re honored to be recognized for our work to create lasting change in education.”
In the past year, DreamBox has grown to provide high-quality math instruction to over 3 million students and 130,000 educators in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico. Last fall, DreamBox also secured a $130 million investment from The Rise Fund, the world’s largest social impact investment fund.
To learn more about how DreamBox is improving learning outcomes by empowering students and learning guardians with technology and real time data, check out this recent webinar, “Leadership Panel: The Challenges and Rewards of Technology and Blended Learning in Our Schools.”
About DreamBox Learning
DreamBox Learning, founded in 2006 in Bellevue, Washington, is the only K-8 digital math program powered by students, built by and for educators, and independently proven to positively impact student achievement. DreamBox dynamically adapts and differentiates in real time based not only on students’ answers, but also on how they solve problems. Along with actionable reporting and tools that empower differentiation for all learners, DreamBox gives teachers content-specific professional development and provides administrators with insights about how all students are progressing. The company’s pioneering platform has won more than 40 top education and technology industry awards and is used by 130,000 teachers and more than three million students in all 50 states and throughout Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit http://www.dreambox.com/.
About Seattle Business
Seattle Business magazine and seattlebusinessmag.com deliver insight into the key people, enterprises and trends that drive business in the Pacific Northwest, providing a perspective critical to businesses operating in this region’s ever-changing economic environment. The publication produces some of the region’s most influential, high-profile gala awards events including the Executive Excellence Awards, Washington Manufacturing Awards, 100 Best Companies to Work For, Leaders in Health Care Awards, Tech Impact Awards, Community Impact Awards, Family Business Awards and Daring Women.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005311/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT