LADWP and CoreSite Announce Major Energy Savings

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, celebrated CoreSite’s energy efficiency savings this week in an award ceremony with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).

CoreSite, one of the nation’s premier data center corporations and a key customer of the LADWP, received a nearly $3 million rebate earlier this year for energy efficiency upgrades at its LA2 facility in downtown Los Angeles. LADWP’s Custom Performance Program provided the incentive to help CoreSite implement an extensive cooling system retrofit that has yielded more than 9.8 million kWh of energy savings annually.

“CoreSite is continually looking at projects to drive data center operating efficiencies and sustainability,” said Brian Warren, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President of Development and Product Engineering. “We were pleased to deliver our new cooling capabilities to achieve an important reduction in emissions. We appreciate the award, the recognition of our project and our ongoing partnership as the leading data center operator in downtown Los Angeles with LADWP.”

“LADWP is pleased to support CoreSite’s commitment to sustainability while helping them better manage their electric consumption and costs through energy efficiency,” said Sharon Grove, LADWP’s Assistant General Manager of Customer Service. “We are glad to have worked with CoreSite to help them implement practical and impactful measures to support their business while also benefiting the environment.”

In a recent expansion of its LA2 data center, CoreSite recognized an opportunity to modernize its cooling systems. The facility was previously operating with four small cooling systems that operated year-round, day and night, to remove server heat from downtown Los Angeles’ largest data center. CoreSite consolidated the four units into a single large system that incorporated the best cooling technology in the market and capitalized on efficiency options made possible by the size of the new plant.

As part of the project CoreSite took four live systems and converted them without interrupting cooling service. Due to space constraints at the LA2 facility, CoreSite’s challenge was to place the entire system into an area the size of a dozen parking spaces without changing the architectural appearance of the historic postal annex. The project also required the installation of five 40,000 gallon storage tanks to ensure cooling could not be interrupted if the water supply was lost to the site. CoreSite supplemented electrical power with new backup generators that would ensure power could not be interrupted. With expert preparation, CoreSite was able to complete the project in under six months. CoreSite is now able to provide enhanced capacity and greater reliability at its LA2 data center, all while using less energy.

LADWP works with commercial customers like CoreSite and offers a wide array of rebate and incentive programs to help reduce their energy use while also saving on utility bills. During fiscal year 2018-19, LADWP customers saved 476,900 MWh cumulatively. This amount of energy savings is equivalent to offsetting electricity for 79,483 homes and reducing GHG emissions by 165,918 metric tons annually, which is comparable to removing 35,694 gasoline-fueled vehicles from local roads. To learn more about LADWP’s commercial rebate programs visit www.ladwp.com or call 1-800-DIAL-DWP.

