EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Returns to the Streets With All-New VOLTA FOOTBALL Mode Available Worldwide Today

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 27, 2019 01:09 PM EDT
Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) launched EA SPORTS™ FIFA 20 across PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC. Fans can experience the brand-new VOLTA FOOTBALL* mode, inspired by the small-sided form of football played in the streets, cages and futsal courts across the world. Players can also jump into FIFA Ultimate Team™ to play new social experiences such as FUT Friendlies or check out Season Objectives where they can unlock new club customization content. Learn more about all the newest additions to FIFA 20, including the all-new approach to gameplay with Football Intelligence here.
Play the Prestige Levels of Professional Football or Jump into the All-New Authentic Small-Sided Football Experience in FIFA 20 (Photo: Business Wire)
Since EA Access** and Origin Access** launch last week, millions of players around the world have already started to build their dream squads and gone head-to-head on the pitch, with more than 57 million total matches played, 3.2 million squads created, and over 52 million goals scored in the game.
“Each year we look to add more ways for our players to engage, from mode innovations to gameplay mechanics to delivering the most authentic experience to date,” said Aaron McHardy, Executive Producer for EA SPORTS FIFA. “This year, we’ve also introduced VOLTA FOOTBALL that adds a completely new dimension to the game and brings FIFA 20 back to the streets and futsal courts where a lot of football players from all over the world started out. It’s an experience our players have asked us to bring back, which we’re excited to deliver as we continue to build the world’s game.”
In VOLTA FOOTBALL, players build their own character, express their individual style, and immerse themselves in a realistic small sided experience. A brand-new style of gameplay grounded in football realism immerses players in the flow of the street with new tools including simplified flicks and skill moves, new flair animations, or using the wall as a teammate.
In addition, more than 30 official leagues, 700 teams, 17,000 authentic players, and 90 licensed stadiums from all over the world bring one of the most authentic sports video games to life. Check out all the available licenses, including exclusive access to the world’s biggest competitions, from the pinnacle of club football with the UEFA Champions League to the unrivalled fandom of the Bundesliga, Premier League, LaLiga Santander and so much more here.
Fans of EA SPORTS FIFA can also jump into the newly released season of FIFA Mobile on iOS and Android to challenge friends in real-time 11v11 matches, play over 650 new events against real-world clubs in World Tour, and earn rewards to climb to the top of tiered leaderboards. To see all the latest ways to play in FIFA Mobile, check out www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-mobile.
EA Access** and Origin™ Access** Basic subscribers can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time, along with 10% off the purchase of the full game. Origin Access Premier subscribers get all the benefits of Basic on top of full access to the game on PC for as long as they are subscribed. Additionally, EA Access and Origin Access subscribers can unlock a new custom kit each month in EA SPORTS FIFA Ultimate Team™ as an exclusive reward for the first 5 months***.
FIFA 20 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available worldwide today on PlayStation® 4, Xbox One, and PC. Join the EA SPORTS FIFA community at Facebook and on Instagram, or follow us on Twitter @easportsfifa.
* VOLTA FOOTBALL MODE IS AVAILABLE ON XBOX ONE, PLAYSTATION 4 AND PC PLATFORM VERSIONS ONLY. FOR MORE DETAILS VISIT https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-20/volta.
** CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE ea.com/ea-access/terms AND origin.com/store/origin-access/terms FOR DETAILS.
*** THIS OFFER IS BEING ISSUED TO YOU FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT HAVE A CASH VALUE. OFFER EXPIRES 11:59 PM PST 29 FEB. GOOD ONLY FOR EA ACCESS AND ORIGIN ACCESS MEMBERS WITH FIFA 20 DOWNLOADED. LOG IN EACH MONTH TO CLAIM THE CUSTOM KIT REWARD FOR THAT MONTH [12:00 AM PST 1 Oct - 11:59 PM PST 31 Oct; 12:00 AM PST 1 Nov – 11:59 PM PST 1 Dec; 12:00 AM PST 2 Dec – 11:59 PM PST 1 Jan; 12:00 AM PST 2 Jan – 11:59 PM PST 2 Feb; 12:00 AM PST 3 Feb – 11:59 PM PST 29 Feb]. EACH KIT WILL BE ENTITLED TO THE EA ACCOUNT ASSOCIATED WITH THE EA ACCESS/ORIGIN ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION. OFFER MAY NOT BE SUBSTITUTED, EXCHANGED, SOLD OR REDEEMED FOR CASH OR OTHER GOODS OR SERVICES. MAY NOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER PROMOTIONAL OR DISCOUNT OFFER, UNLESS EXPRESSLY AUTHORIZED BY EA; MAY NOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY PREPAID CARD REDEEMABLE FOR THE APPLICABLE CONTENT. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED, TAXED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, Origin, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. ©FIFA and FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved. Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden and NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT