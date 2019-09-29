Fujitsu Establishes the Fujitsu Group External Advisory Committee on AI Ethics to Ensure the Safe and Secure Deployment of AI in Society

|By ACN Newswire
|
September 29, 2019 10:55 PM EDT
TOKYO, Sept 30, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited has announced the establishment of the Fujitsu Group External Advisory Committee on AI Ethics, which is comprised of external experts. The committee will hold its first meeting today at Fujitsu's global headquarters in Tokyo.
The committee aims to regularly discuss issues relating to ethics in the rapidly transforming field of AI, provide feedback to the Fujitsu Group AI Commitment(1), and embark on an ongoing dialogue with stakeholders throughout society to support the safe and secure use of emergent AI.
To help resolve ever-changing societal issues and environmental problems, the Fujitsu Group will continue to promote the development and delivery of technologies as well as solutions and services that adhere to AI ethics.
Background
In March 2019, Fujitsu defined the policies it should observe as an enterprise engaged in business as well as research and development in the field of AI. This statement, informed by Fujitsu's Human Centric vision for AI, forms the Fujitsu Group AI Commitment. Based on this commitment, Fujitsu has now established a committee of external experts as a way of receiving objective, third-party evaluations of the Fujitsu Group's AI ethics, thereby enhancing the Fujitsu Group's corporate governance in the area of AI ethics.
About the Fujitsu Group External Advisory Committee on AI Ethics
The Fujitsu Group External Advisory Committee will initiate an ongoing dialogue around the issues listed below, sharing the objective opinions and perspectives gained through these discussions with Fujitsu's Board of Directors. The committee will help ensure that the employees in the Fujitsu Group who develop and deliver AI will have a high ethical stance, and that the Fujitsu Group will continue to promote the development and delivery of AI as well as solutions and services to enable the rich value provided by AI to be spread widely throughout society. The first meeting of the committee is being held today.
Issues to be discussed by the Fujitsu Group External Advisory Committee
1. To consider, especially from an ethical perspective, the Fujitsu Group's sales and technology activities relating to AI.
2. To consider the impact of AI on Fujitsu Group employees, customers, consumers, and other stakeholders in society.
3. To consider ways of advancing safe and secure Human Centric AI and AI technologies that contribute to greater value to society.
4. To offer an unbiased evaluation of the Fujitsu Group AI Commitment in light of the above considerations. Fujitsu has nominated the following committee members, including those with special knowledge in the humanities and social sciences, including ethics and the law, as well as those with expertise in the physical sciences, including AI technology. The members may invite other external experts to join, depending on the topic being discussed.
Names and Profiles of the Committee Members
Committee Chair
Junichi Tsujii
Fellow in Information Technology and Human Factors, and Director of the Artificial Intelligence Research Center at the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, with concurrent positions as professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo and professor at the University of Manchester. He was appointed Associate Professor, Kyoto University in 1979, Professor at the University of Manchester in 1988, Professor at the University of Tokyo Graduate School in 1995, Principal Researcher at Microsoft Research Asia (Beijing) in 2011, and has held his current positions since 2015. He is still a Professor at the University of Manchester. He previously was President of the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL) and the International Committee on Computational Linguistics (ICCL). His areas of expertise are AI, text mining, computational linguistics, machine translation, and natural language processing. He has won numerous awards, including the Medal of Honor with Purple Ribbon, the Information Processing Society of Japan Contribution Award, and the Okawa Prize.
Committee Members
Yuko Kimijima
Professor (of Intellectual Property Law), Keio University Law School
Registered as an attorney in 1992. From 1993 to 1995, she attended the Max Planck Institute for Intellectual Property Law, and in 1996 completed a doctoral course in law at the Keio University Graduate School. She specializes in patent law, trade secret protection, technology transfer at universities and international contract negotiations. She served as an extraordinary member of the Industrial Structure Council of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (2012 - 2018), a member of the Committee for the Study of Intellectual Property Systems for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (FY16), and a member of the SIP Task Evaluation Working Group of the Cabinet Office (2018 - Present).
Hiroko Kuniya
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Trustee (Special Mission), Tokyo University of the Arts
Graduated from Brown University in 1979. From 1993 to March of 2016, she anchored "Close-up Gendai" on NHK-TV. Since September 2017, she has been a Board Member of the Renewable Energy Institute, and since October 2017 has been a Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). She was awarded the Broadcast Woman Prize in 1998, Kan KIKUCHI Award in 2002, Japan National Press Club Prize in 2011, and Galaxy Special Prize in 2016. Since 2016 she has been working to cover and raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals.
Dr. Takanori Takebe
Professor, Institute of Research, Tokyo Medical and Dental University
Director, Communication Design Center, Yokohama City University
Deputy Director, Organoid Center, Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Graduated from Yokohama City University School of Medicine in 2011. From the same year, he served as Associate Professor of Organ Regeneration Medicine, Yokohama City University in 2013, Associate Professor of Organ Regeneration Medicine, Yokohama City University in 2018, Visiting Associate Professor, Stem Cell Biology Institute, Stanford University in 2014, and Researcher in Frontier Science and Technology, Japan Science and Technology Agency in February. Takeda-CiRA Joint Program Research Director. He received the Bels Award in 2014, the Science and Technology Award from the Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in 2016, the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Award in 2018, the Japan Academy Award for the Promotion of Science, and the Best Encouragement Award at the General Meeting of the Japanese Medical Association in 2019. A doctor of medicine, he specializes in regenerative medicine and communication design.
Kumiko Bandou
President, Japan Legal Support Center
Graduated from University of Tokyo School of Law in 1977. Appointed as Senior Deputy Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology in 2013. Appointed Commissioner of the Consumer Affairs Agency in 2014. Has been President of the Japanese Legal Support Center since 2018.
Invited Expert
Takakazu Yumoto
Director, Primate Research Institute, Kyoto University
Also a professor in the area of ecosystem conservation in the field of Ecology and Social Behavior.
Received Ph.D. in 1987 from the Graduate School of Science, Kyoto University. Research focused over many years on the mutual relationship between plants and animals. He is the author of numerous books, including The Story of Satoyama: Dialogues with Environmental Humanities (2017, Bensei Publishing Inc.).
(1) Fujitsu Group AI Commitment With regard to the Fujitsu Group's R&D in AI-related technologies as well as solutions and services, it brings together the Fujitsu Group's values for AI, including AI ethics, for the safe and secure use of AI.
About Fujitsu Ltd
Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.
This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Contact:
Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/
