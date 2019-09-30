Red Hat Partners Help Promote Hybrid Cloud in APAC

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today shared that there is a rising interest for hybrid cloud in Asia Pacific (APAC), evident from the increasing number of cloud and managed services providers joining the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers program in Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Thailand, The Philippines and Vietnam.

The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program includes more than 300 cloud, system integrator and managed service providers in Asia Pacific —along with software developers and hardware manufacturers that use Red Hat products and technologies to host physical and virtual machines, set up private and public cloud environments, and provide managed application and container development services.

Some of the cloud and service providers in APAC that have recently enrolled in the program include:

Australia: Bulletproof China: Shanghai DaoCloud Network; Shanghai Yungoal Infotech India: Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd.; Netlabs Global IT Services Pvt Ltd.; GAVS Technologies, Kaar Technologies; Sensiple Software Solutions Japan: BCC Co, Ltd; i2ts, Inc Korea: Codefarm Singapore: Fujitsu Singapore Thailand: Internet Thailand Public Company Limited The Philippines: Micro-D International Vietnam: Sao Bắc Đẩu Telecom JS

Gartner forecasts that the mature APAC market will spend US$13.6 billion on public cloud services by the end of 2019, up from the US$11.7 billion in 20181. Moreover, 75 percent of organizations worldwide are expected to have deployed a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud model by 20202. However, as cloud adoption gains interest in APAC, not every organization has the expertise or resources to build and maintain such an environment in-house. The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program can help APAC solution providers fill that gap by offering open, cloud-based technologies that can scale and flexibly meet customers’ evolving business needs.

Certified Cloud and Service Providers can gain access to Red Hat solutions that not only offer a more secure, scalable platform for building public and private clouds, but also empower DevOps to develop, deploy, and manage diverse applications seamlessly. Some of such solutions are Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and Red Hat OpenStack Platform. Providers can use those solutions to improve operational efficiency and flexibility, expand their hybrid cloud service offerings, and offer scalable and highly available third-party ISV applications on Red Hat technologies.

Supporting Quotes

Andrew Habgood, senior director, cloud partners, Asia Pacific, Red Hat

“As innovation and agility become essential to succeed in today’s competitive business environment, organizations in Asia Pacific have shown an increased interest in hybrid cloud. To help them harness the full value of hybrid cloud, we are committed to empower our partners to offer solutions that provide a solid foundation for cloud-native strategies. Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Providers are able to deliver high-quality cloud services using the latest open source technologies and innovation.”

Ghassan Zalaf, head of Customer Enablement, Bulletproof

"Red Hat plays a pivotal role in enabling us to support our customers’ interest in multi-cloud. The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program empowers us to offer on-demand provisioning across both public and private cloud environments through tools like Red Hat CloudForms. Coupling that with the ongoing operational support provided by Red Hat and Rhipe our regional CCSP distribution partner, we can now more effectively and efficiently address our customers’ changing business needs and deliver a good customer experience."

Vinod Yadav, senior manager IT, Cyfuture India Pvt. Ltd.

"Red Hat plays an important role in enabling us to support our customers’ interest in multi-cloud. The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program empowers us to offer on-demand provisioning across both public and private cloud environments. Red Hat OpenStack and other Red Hat emerging technologies such as Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible are helping us meet our business goal to be a cloud-enabled digital transformation provider and in delivering a good customer experience."

Rao Haridasu, senior vice president, Solutions and Strategy, GAVS Technologies

“GAVS enables digital transformation through automation-led enterprise solutions. Joining the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program has helped us widen our capabilities on Red Hat OpenStack and other Red Hat emerging technologies. This has allowed us to come closer to our business goal to be a global IT services and solutions provider across multiple industry verticals.”

Rajagopal Seenivasan, head of Kaar Cloud, Kaar Technologies

"We experience high volume of transactions on our SAP cloud infrastructure and being a Red Hat Certified Cloud Service Provider can give our customers the confidence that we can provide an agile, flexible and more secure set of solutions that can provide the right support for their SAP landscape. This designation also helps us in our quest to provide leading cloud services.”

Marco Fernandez, director and head of product management & alliances, Micro-D International

“By enrolling into the Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program, we’ve strengthened our commitment to help businesses in the Philippines digitally transform. We can now better support our customers’ hybrid cloud journey by offering robust and flexible enterprise solutions with Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenStack, Red Hat Ceph Storage to help them be more agile and efficient.”

Kanak Changela, general manager, PreSales & Alliance, Netlabs Global IT Services Pvt Ltd.

"At Netlabs, we provide innovative IT Infrastructure management solutions combining leading technologies. We are excited to be a Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider as it allows us to take advantage of Red Hat's leading enterprise Linux platform products such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Red Hat's Online Partner Enablement Network (OPEN) provides us with in-depth training, and support to confidently deliver solutions to our customers that can be rapidly integrated into their multi-cloud environments. We are certain that our strong collaboration with Red Hat will continue to be the basis for our solutions."

Vũ Minh Đức (Duc Vu), project director, Sao Bắc Đẩu Telecom JS

“The Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider program has opened doors for SBD Telecom to expand our cloud business and differentiate our services. By integrating Red Hat’s scalable platform solutions such as Red Hat OpenStack and Red Hat OpenShift into our offerings, we can easily help customers to securely adopt hybrid cloud. This has allowed customers to increase productivity and lower their CAPEX, and provide better after-sales support. ”

Vinodh Kombissan, director, Business & Technology, Sensiple Software Solutions

“Being a Red Hat Certified Cloud partner has empowered us to specialize in deploying enterprise-grade hyper-converged private cloud powered by the Red Hat OpenStack Platform. This allows organizations to store their applications and data within their premises while enjoying the benefits of a cloud – like greater elasticity, greater reliability, quicker deployment, server consolidation and storage optimization. The program also enables us to launch our FulCloud product which can help cloud service providers to meet the needs of their customers with a dedicated hosted private cloud offering.”

Jung Bo Kim, CEO of Codefarm

“We are excited to work with Red Hat to expand our private and public cloud environments in the systems integration and educational capacity business. With Red Hat’s Certified Cloud and Service Provider program, we will be launching an optimized cloud-based education integration system product based on Red Hat’s OpenShift Container platform, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution.”

