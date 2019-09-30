Loop1 Systems Welcomes Kenson Network Technologies to the Loop1 Family

|By Business Wire
Loop1 Systems, an Austin-based enterprise IT service organization, proudly announces the acquisition of Kenson, one of the U.K.’s most respected suppliers of network management tools, expertise, and support.
Kenson has served the market for more than 15 years and in 2017, the company received the SolarWinds Channel Renewal Partner of the Year Award.
“The [Loop1] commitment to SolarWinds is steadfast and evident in the 10-year track record they have with SolarWinds,” said John Woolford, COO of Kenson. “Couple that with their dedicated and service-oriented culture and it was apparent Kenson was a perfect fit for them, and them a perfect fit for Kenson.”
Through this acquisition, Loop1 and Kenson will continue to serve and grow the service and delivery of SolarWinds Certified Professional® (SCP) training and professional services throughout Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA). While Loop1 has operated in EMEA since 2012, with offices in Cork, Ireland, the addition of Kenson to the Loop1 family dramatically amplifies both Loop1 client offerings and expands its SolarWinds relationship.
“I’m delighted to congratulate Loop1 and Kenson on their recent transaction,” said Ludovic Neveu, group vice president, sales, SolarWinds, EMEA. “Both companies have been longtime SolarWinds Partners and we look forward to their continued success, helping to deliver SolarWinds solutions to customers across the region.”
After assuming full ownership of the U.S. parent company in 2017, Loop1 co-founder Bill Fitzpatrick set his sights on growing international business. This acquisition propels Loop1 towards this goal by tripling the size of EMEA presence and adding 30% to global revenue while reinforcing the Loop1 family values.
“Our teams share common values and terrific expertise,” said Fitzpatrick. “As we’ve begun to combine our capabilities the collaboration has been fantastic. I am excited about what this team will bring to our EMEA clients in the months and years ahead.”
About Loop1:
Loop1 is committed to helping clients achieve their goals through exceptional monitoring tools that are integrated and automated. We deliver collective intelligence through the Loop1 Monitoring Maturity Model (L1M3). L1M3 allows our clients to gain insights, drive outcomes and foster innovation among IT teams and infrastructure services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Cork, Ireland, and London, England, Loop1 is able to provide technical solutions either onsite or remotely to clients around the world.
Visit loop1.com for more info.
About Kenson:
Established in 1989, Kenson is a long-respected supplier of SolarWinds IT operations management software and support services across the UK. Through best-in-class tools and industry leading expertise, Kenson helps clients improve IT productivity and reduce operating costs. Kenson is proud to maintain long-term client relationships across all industries, with a dedication to unrivalled client support.
Visit kenson.co.uk for more info.
