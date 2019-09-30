Orange County Rolls Out Vote Centers with Hart InterCivic System

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 07:09 AM EDT
Orange County is taking delivery of new Verity® Voting technology from Hart InterCivic. Registrar of Voters, Neal Kelley, is overseeing the implementation of the new system that will support convenient Vote Centers in time for March 2020 elections.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005214/en/
Orange County Registrar Neal Kelley demonstrated the easy-to-use Verity system to the media within days of the County’s approval. Verity will enable Orange County to move to popular and convenient Vote Centers. (Photo: Orange County Registrar’s Office)
“I’ve spent four years of my life working to bring Vote Centers to Orange County. Now is the time to return attention to what is best for the voters,” said Kelley, an advocate for Vote Centers at the state and national level who previously served as president of a national association of county election officials. “The notion of tying people down to a home precinct makes no sense in modern society.”
With Vote Centers, people cast their ballots at any center in the county, not just their home precinct, by bringing their by-mail ballot to the center or receiving a blank ballot printed for them at the center. Once hand-marked, the voter feeds the ballot into a scanning device that reads their choices directly, not from a barcode.
Vote Centers also allow a longer voting period, with locations open 10 days before Election Day, including two weekends.
Kelley, past president of the state’s association of election officials (CACEO), worked closely with the Secretary of State on a bill to allow California counties to switch to Vote Centers that was approved in 2017 for 2018 trials.
“Our County chose not to join those first trials for the 2018 elections. But, once our Board of Supervisors saw the data and the successes in other counties and states, they approved Vote Centers unanimously for 2019,” said Kelley who oversees elections in one of the largest jurisdictions in the country with more than 1.6 million registered voters.
“That was part one of a two part process. The next step was to identify the best system to use,” said Kelley. His office appointed a committee of seven experienced subject matter experts to compare the qualified responses to the County’s request for bids. After months of review, interviews and study, Hart was top-ranked across the board.
“I concurred with my committee and so did the Board of Supervisors. They unanimously approved Verity on Sept. 10.”
“Verity is the most intuitive tool to use,” he said. “The moment a voter sees and touches it, they know what to do. The design provides a better voter experience without a lot of explaining. People see the landing lights and they know where to put their ballot to be scanned. They like it.”
“Plus, Verity provides a full human readable paper ballot throughout the process, not a computer barcode. That’s important to our voters and for the security of our vote. That’s an absolute must for me.”
Kelley, an appointee to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Election Security Task Force, which helps oversee the nation’s election infrastructure, also is assured by Hart’s deep experience with election solutions.
“Verity is one of the few election technologies certified in California that is backed by extensive experience,” he said. Hart, which has worked with election solutions for more than 100 years, draws on input from its partners to respond to evolving needs of jurisdictions like Orange County.
County Supervisors shut down a request to consider a lower-ranked, uncertified vendor, which Kelley said has inferior paper ballot backups to ensure votes are counted correctly.
“It’s clear that no one wants voter choices to be encoded, whether by barcode or other techniques. Orange County chose a verifiable solution, leading the way with a smart choice for their voters,” said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, a U.S. company with more than 100 years of experience providing election solutions.
“Verity does not encode voter choices. Period.”
“We’ve seen other jurisdictions have to go back to vendors and ask for untested workarounds to avoid barcodes. Orange County will never have this concern or expense,” he continued. “California has the toughest standards in the country and Orange County sets a high bar for their partners.”
Colorado bans barcodes for counting votes.
“Hart understands our vision,” said Kelley. “They see where we are headed with respect to Vote Centers and have been very responsive. Of course our process was very competitive, but Hart’s support and their ability to solve problems were certainly taken into account.”
The next few months are critical times for jurisdictions replacing aging election equipment and considering a switch to Vote Centers.
Kelley encourages his peers in other counties to focus on the voter experience. “Sticking to precinct polling is another layer of headache and Vote Centers will reverse that. They may not solve every problem, but they improve the experience.”
For those still undecided, Braithwaite invites them to follow Orange County’s lead with a hard look at Verity’s trustworthy, user-friendly approach. “Verity has enabled Vote Centers across the country and Hart has the experience and expertise to support any size county with proven paper-trail security. With 2020 elections just around the corner, Verity is ready today.”
Learn more about Verity: https://www.hartintercivic.com/state/california/
Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier.
About Orange County Voting
With more than 3 million residents and 1.9 million registered voters, Orange County is the fifth largest voting jurisdiction in the United States. Neal Kelley has served as Chief Election Officer since 2005 and has led the Registrar of Voters’ office through the largest cycle of elections in the County’s 130-year history.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005214/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT