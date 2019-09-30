Kapsch Receives OmniAir Certification for Connected Vehicle Roadside Units

|By Business Wire
|
|September 30, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Kapsch TrafficCom (Kapsch) has received certification for compliance and conformance for its RIS-9160 and RIS-9260 roadside units (RSU) from the OmniAir Consortium®, an association focused on improving processes and products for tolling and connected vehicles (CV). OmniAir Certification is an industry certification that confirms the RSUs meet operational standards set by the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), and specifications by the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT).
The RSUs were independently tested for Wireless Access in Vehicular Environments (WAVE) and USDOT RSU specification compliance by DEKRA, a European vehicle inspection company, at the company’s authorized test laboratory in Malaga, Spain. Each unit enables vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication when implemented with corresponding in-vehicle OBUs (on-board units). The dual-band RIS-9260 was certified for the DSRC radio setting but has option for users to choose operation between a DSRC and C-V2X communication, ultimately providing customers with the ability to use these RSUs to communicate with certified OBUs from other vendors.
Kapsch is a globally-operating technology corporation for intelligent transportation systems (ITS) with proven connected vehicle solutions that have been implemented in various projects around Europe, the United States, and Australia. “The OmniAir certification of our roadside units will enable us to deploy these RSUs in additional pilot and commercial projects, and will facilitate our engagement with other CV partners,” said Chris Murray, president of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. “As connected vehicle applications become progressively part of the urban landscape, our comprehensive suite of connected mobility products and services will enable Kapsch to have a primary role in these developments.”
Kapsch will be publically recognized as a certified supplier at the OmniAir European Plugfest in Malaga, Spain on September 30, 2019.
Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of tolling, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected vehicles. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways while helping to reduce pollution.
Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom with headquarters in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom‘s about 5,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 738 million in fiscal year 2018/19.
