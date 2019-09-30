BlueShore Financial Chooses HPE Primera to Power Mission-Critical Workloads

|By Business Wire
|
|September 30, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced BlueShore Financial (BlueShore), a full service boutique financial institution, has selected HPE Primera to foster innovation and deliver superior products and services to clients.
Announced in June 2019, and now generally available, HPE Primera is a new platform that redefines mission-critical storage by delivering superior simplicity, availability and performance.
BlueShore provides a full range of banking, wealth management, insurance and commercial lending solutions. In the banking industry, any outage has a severe impact on clients, and HPE Primera’s industry-leading 100 percent availability guarantee will help ensure the financial institution experiences unmatched availability and performance for their mission-critical applications.
HPE Primera leverages the industry’s most advanced AI platform for operations, HPE InfoSight, to deliver significant breakthroughs – including 93% less time spent on managing storage1, the ability to predict and prevent issues, and accelerate application performance. Because of this, the IT team at BlueShore is better able to keep up with the demands of innovation without remaining tied down administering, tuning, and supporting infrastructure.
“BlueShore Financial is a fast growing organization with nearly $6 billion in Assets Under Administration that competes on the world stage, so BlueShore requires a partner who can assist us with our rapid growth flexibly and at scale,” said Fred Cook, Chief Information Officer, BlueShore Financial. “We have to make sure our clients are getting the services they need, when they need it, and we trust HPE to put us in a position to succeed by developing products that contribute to business value – fast. The ability to upgrade and scale with new technology like non-volatile memory and storage class memory is also a benefit we are looking forward to with HPE Primera.”
In addition to using HPE Primera to deliver new products and services to clients more quickly, BlueShore appreciates the sustainability benefits of the storage solution. “The environmental impact of not having to replace equipment as we grow was a big part of my interest in going with HPE Primera,” said Ryan Burgess, Manager of Technology Infrastructure, BlueShore Financial. “With HPE Primera, we don’t have to recycle our equipment after a few years because the lifecycle is completely different due to the in place upgrades. Having a system that eliminates the need to recycle hardware has a big impact on our data center footprint and the planet.”
BlueShore plans to migrate from HPE 3PAR, where they have already been experiencing 100 percent availability, to HPE Primera. The high availability of HPE Primera will help BlueShore develop the best products and solutions for their clients. This includes the ability to run multiple simulations concurrently to test the impacts of making changes to any client-facing products. HPE 3PAR, and now HPE Primera, allow BlueShore to quickly run these simulations for product development, and run algorithms and reports so the financial institution can deliver an exceptional client experience.
“We trust HPE Primera to deliver on mixed workloads and perform marvellously across all of our business-critical applications,” said Burgess. “HPE Primera will run applications including VMware, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft Exchange, and Temenos, which is core to our banking and business intelligence systems.”
“Enabling customers like BlueShore Financial to deliver quality products and services to their end-users is exactly what we intended with the introduction of HPE Primera,” said Milan Shetti, SVP and General Manager, HPE Storage. “HPE Primera helps BlueShore and enterprises in every industry accelerate speed of business, agility and innovation by delivering the intelligent infrastructure needed to power mission-critical applications and drive their business forward.”
HPE Primera advances the HPE Intelligent Data Platform, a portfolio of products and solutions designed to accelerate application performance, transform data management, harness the agility of all clouds, and empower businesses by unlocking hidden insights within data in real time.
The Intelligent Data Platform helps customers transition from delivering storage to unlocking business value.
Availability
HPE Primera is now available globally.
Additional Resources
- Watch the HPE Primera unboxing video with BlueShore Financial here.
- Read more about HPE Primera and the benefits customers can expect here.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.
1 Based on HPE internal testing, compared to previous generation storage arrays
