$3.3 Billion Weather Forecasting Systems Market by Vertical, Solution, Application, Forecast Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com


|September 30, 2019 08:21 AM EDT
The "Weather Forecasting Systems Market by Vertical (Aviation, Agriculture, Renewable), Solution (Hardware: Data Loggers, Anemometers, Software: Big Data, Super Computing), Application, Forecast Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The weather forecasting systems market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025.
The market is driven by factors, such as increasing demand for weather forecasting using big data analytics, rise in climate change patterns resulting in uncertainties related to rainfall and increased need for continuous weather monitoring to enable disaster management.
Predictive analytics is helping change the future of weather forecasting. Weather scientists use big data analytics to predict future weather conditions, based on the study of the current and past data. Supercomputers are enabled with big data analytics to accurately predict life-threatening natural weather conditions.
Based on solution, the hardware segment is projected to lead the weather forecasting systems market from 2019 to 2025
Based on solution, the hardware segment is projected to lead the weather forecasting systems market from 2019 to 2025. The hardware for weather forecasting systems comprises a number of systems integrated together to sense and predict weather conditions accurately. Sensors are an integral part of the hardware of any weather forecasting system. Advancements in technologies related to sensors have resulted in the development of sensors that are small and highly energy-efficient.
Based on forecast type, the nowcast segment estimated to account for the major market share in 2019
Based on forecast type, nowcast provides detailed description of the approaching weather conditions from 0 to 6 hours in advance. It acts as a powerful tool to issue warnings about hazardous and high-impact weather conditions, such as tropical cyclones, thunderstorms, and tornadoes. It uses data obtained from various types of radars and satellites to analyze weather conditions of specific areas and make accurate weather forecasts for a few hours.
The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for weather forecasting systems in 2019
The North American region is estimated to be the largest market for weather forecasting systems in 2019. Increasing demand for weather forecasting systems from the oil & gas and aviation sectors is the key factor fueling the growth of the North America market. The US is expected to account for the largest share of the North America market in 2019.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Weather Forecasting Using Big Data Analytics
- Rise in Climate Change Patterns Resulting in Uncertainties Related to Rainfall
- Increased Need for Continuous Weather Monitoring to Enable Disaster Management
- Increasing use of Small Satellites for Climate and Storm Research
Restraints
- Significant Complexity in Weather Forecasting Processes
- Weather Forecast-Related Inaccuracies
Opportunities
- Increasing Computing Capabilities of Supercomputers for Weather Forecasting
- Enhancing Accuracy of Long-Range Weather Forecasting
- Incorporation of High-End Radars and Satellites in Weather Monitoring
Challenges
- Lack of Automation in Weather Forecasting Systems
- Occurrence of False Weather Alarms
- Significant Capital Investments
Industry Trends
Technology Trends
- Disruptive Technologies IoT, Ai, and Big Data Analytics
- Supercomputers
- Computer Models With Fast Processors
- Emergence of the Next-Generation Radar Technology
- Big Weather Data Analysis
- Hadoop and Mapreduce
- Intelligent Weather Predicting Modules
New Weather Forecasting Models
- Horizontal Wind Model (HWM)
- Weather Interactive Processing System (AWIPS) II
- Even Newer Dynamics for General Atmospheric Modeling (Endgame)
Architecture of a Meteorological System
Company Profiles
- Accuweather, Inc.
- Airmar Technology Corporation
- All Weather, Inc
- Campbell Scientific
- G. Lufft Mess- Und Regeltechnik GmbH
- Gill Instruments
- Hoskin Scientific
- Met One Instruments Inc.
- Meteogroup
- Morcom International
- Raytheon
- Skye Instruments
- Sutron Corporation
- The Weather Company
- Vaisala Oyj
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48hyqv
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005437/en/
