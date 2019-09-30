Gore Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform via Guidewire Cloud to Accelerate Claims Transformation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 08:55 AM EDT
Gore Mutual Insurance Company, a Canadian mutual insurer, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Gore Mutual has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter™, the Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ claims management application, as part of its claims technology transformation. ClaimCenter will be implemented and delivered as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution via Guidewire Cloud™, which is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).
“We had optimized our previous claims management system to its highest potential, and there wasn’t much more we could do to continue driving positive change or experience with that platform,” said Sean Christie, chief information officer and vice president, Information Services, Gore Mutual. “We see ClaimCenter and Guidewire Cloud as core to our claims technology transformation, and we look forward to taking advantage of the scalability, agility, reliability, and security a cloud platform offers for the future.”
Neil Weir, vice president, Claims, Gore Mutual, said, “Last year, we launched our ClaimCare approach, which is our new way of delivering a customer-centric claims experience to our brokers and customers. With ClaimCare, we are transitioning from an insurance company that has always delivered great customer service to one where the customer is at the center of everything we do as an organization. ClaimCenter and Guidewire Cloud will be critical components of our ClaimCare journey. They will help us reduce cycle times, bring more data and analytics into our claims operations, and provide our staff with greater technological capabilities to do their jobs and improve their overall experience.”
Christie added, “Another attractive feature of Guidewire’s cloud vision is the Guidewire PartnerConnect™ ecosystem that surrounds it. We see Guidewire DevConnect™ as something that's going to enable us to accelerate connectivity with external platforms and solutions much more quickly than we are able to do today, and thereby really accelerate our overall capabilities going forward.”
“We welcome Gore Mutual to the Guidewire customer family and deeply appreciate the trust it has placed in Guidewire to provide the platform to power its claims transformation,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We admire the company’s mission of protecting people, businesses, and communities, and look forward to doing our part to ensure Gore Mutual achieves its business imperatives to continue helping its stakeholders in their time of need.”
Guidewire Cloud is the optimal way to experience the power of InsurancePlatform, combining Guidewire software, services, and ecosystem in a scalable SaaS model. It scales according to use, provides cost predictability, and transfers IT risk to Guidewire. Expert Guidewire teams and our SaaS-certified partners provide implementation services, security, ongoing management, and regular updates. All Guidewire products are available via Guidewire Cloud, which runs on AWS.
About Gore Mutual
Founded in 1839, Gore Mutual is Canada’s oldest property and casualty insurer, with over $442M in premiums and over $1BN in assets as of December 31, 2018. Based in Cambridge, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia, this Canadian-owned and operated mutual company employs over 350 people and is known for its investment in people, technology and innovation. With a long-standing commitment to genuine personal service, and with InsurTech partnerships such as BrokerLift, Gore Mutual is an unwavering supporter of its network of insurance brokers, who offer the highest standards of service, choice and advocacy to Canadian customers. Gore Mutual was voted the #1 insurance company by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) in 2014 and certified as a 2018 Best Workplace Canada and a Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance. The Gore Mutual Foundation strengthens Canadian communities by supporting local initiatives and has donated more than $10M to over 650 charities. Learn more at goremutual.ca.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005173/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT