Illumina and Broad Institute Announce Agreement to Co-Develop Genomic Secondary Analysis Tools

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 08:55 AM EDT
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard today announced they have entered into a collaboration for the co-development of secondary genomic analysis algorithms and software. Top data scientists from both institutions will collaborate to bring together the industry-leading open-source GATK algorithms with the speed and enhanced accuracy of Illumina’s DRAGEN™ (Dynamic Read Analysis for GENomics) Bio-IT Platform for commonly used methods, including small variant (SNV) and large variant (CNV/SV) detection.
“Broad and Illumina are committed to ensuring labs of all sizes and disciplines have access to the best algorithms,” said Anthony Philippakis, MD, PhD, Chief Data Officer of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard. “By bringing our expertise together to improve on our open-source toolkit, we can offer our most advanced comprehensive pipeline, while ensuring it remains widely available, open, and accessible to the global genomics community. This is a long-term partnership – we will innovate together to drive the leading edge of novel variant calling for the advancement of genomics.”
The co-developed secondary analysis software will be open-source and will be distributed through the Broad Institute's usual community support channels, such as GitHub. Illumina intends to develop proprietary, hardware-accelerated versions of the co-developed software on the Illumina DRAGEN-Bio-IT platform. This accelerated version of the software will be complemented with the wide offering of currently available pipelines on the DRAGEN Bio-IT platform. The Broad Institute and Illumina teams will validate that the results of such hardware-accelerated versions are functionally equivalent to those of the co-developed open-source software in order to ensure interoperability of data for downstream analyses.
“Illumina’s goal is to deliver industry leading technologies to our customers, whether that means creating tools ourselves, bringing new technologies and teams in-house, or partnering to enhance our offerings,” said Susan Tousi, Senior Vice President of Product Development at Illumina. “This is why we were so thrilled to acquire Edico Genome and DRAGEN last year and it is in this spirit that we are partnering with the Broad with the goal to deliver best-in-class open-source software for commonly used methods. By creating a suite of algorithms combining the best of DRAGEN and GATK, we believe we can fuel the clinical adoption of sequencing by decreasing the cost and time of analysis.”
The Broad Institute’s GATK is an industry leader for identifying SNPs and indels in germline DNA and RNA sequencing data. These tools were primarily designed to process exomes and whole genomes generated with Illumina sequencing technology. Over time, the scope expanded to include somatic short variant calling, and to tackle copy number variation (CNV) and structural variation (SV). In addition to variant callers, GATK also includes utilities to perform related tasks such as processing and quality control of high-throughput sequencing data.
The Illumina DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform delivers accurate, rapid secondary analysis for germline and somatic SNV, SV, CNV(A) calling as well as methylation, RNA and repeat expansion workflows. DRAGEN pipelines are hardware-accelerated using reconfigurable field-programmable gate array technology (FPGA). DRAGEN Pipelines can be deployed on-premise via a local server and in the cloud through Illumina’s BaseSpace™ Sequence Hub.
The co-developed secondary analysis software will provide a standardized methodology for processing high-throughput sequencing data and performing variant discovery analysis aiming for best-in-class sensitivity, accuracy and scalability.
“This approach is a positive step for the community and will add to the available choices in data analysis to increase the quality and lower the cost of the current set of analysis methods,” said Ewan Birney, Director, Global Alliance for Genomics and Health (GA4GH) and EMBL’s European Bioinformatics Institute. “The scientific community is well-positioned to benefit from this collaboration toward gold standard analysis methods and file formats which we believe will further enable inter-institution interoperability, research, and insights to maximize the impact of genomics in healthcare.”
Interested parties are invited to learn more at the 2019 Illumina Informatic Satellite Meeting at ASHG and encouraged to visit the Illumina booth or the Broad booth during ASHG in Houston October 15-19, 2019.
About Illumina
Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and follow @illumina.
About Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard was launched in 2004 to empower this generation of creative scientists to transform medicine. The Broad Institute seeks to describe all the molecular components of life and their connections; discover the molecular basis of major human diseases; develop effective new approaches to diagnostics and therapeutics; and disseminate discoveries, tools, methods, and data openly to the entire scientific community.
Founded by MIT, Harvard, Harvard-affiliated hospitals, and the visionary Los Angeles philanthropists Eli and Edythe L. Broad, the Broad Institute includes faculty, professional staff, and students from throughout the MIT and Harvard biomedical research communities and beyond, with collaborations spanning over a hundred private and public institutions in more than 40 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.broadinstitute.org and follow @broadinstitute.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005265/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT