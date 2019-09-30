ROTH Capital Partners, NGO Sustainability and Republic of Slovenia to Host Climate Action: Latest Business Technologies for Meeting the SDGs October 4, 2019 in New York City

|By Business Wire
|
|September 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com, a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will co-host an event on October 4th, 2019, at UN Headquarters in New York City with companies helping implement UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
NGO Sustainability, the Republic of Slovenia and ROTH Capital Partners are hosting this UN side event for UN delegates and Secretariat as well as the private sector and academia to familiarize them with emerging technologies that can help member countries better achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/sdgs) by 2030. This event will introduce six public companies with developments throughout Africa, Asia, and South America addressing many SDGs directly: Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG7), Responsible Production of Mining Resources and Responsible Consumption through Electronic Waste Recycling (SDG12) but also indirectly: SDG9 Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG13 – Climate Action, SDG17 – Partnerships for the Goals.
According to Jesse Pichel, Managing Director of Cleantech Investment Banking at ROTH Capital Partners and also a Board Member of NGO Sustainability Inc., “Traditionally business has been the engine of economic, technological, and social progress, while increasingly contributing to social causes. There is growing consensus that private sector engagement is an indispensable tool for most effective outcomes.”
Invited companies will present for 20 minutes each (10 minute presentations followed by Q&A) and participate in a panel moderated by ROTH Research Analysts Gerry Sweeney, Craig Irwin, and/or Phil Shen. Attendees will be UN delegates and staff as well as Board members of NGO Sustainability including H.E. Darja Bavdaz Kuret (Ambassador of Slovenia to the UN), H.E. Koki Muli Grignon (Ambassador of Kenya to the UN), H.E. Mrs. Kshenuka Senewiratne (Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UN), H.E. Michal Mlynar (Ambassador of Slovakia to the UN), and H.E. Rodrigo A. Carazo (Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UN).
PROGRAM OUTLINE:
Welcome Remarks:
Roma Stibravy, President of NGO Sustainability Inc.
Moderator:
Darja Bavdaž Kuret, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Slovenia to the United Nations
Panelists:
Gerry Sweeney, ROTH Capital Partners
Jesse Pichel, ROTH Capital Partners, Board Member of NGO Sustainability Inc.
Round Table Company Presentations:
|
Presenting Company
|
Industry/SDG
|
Business Description
|
EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.
|
e-Waste Recycling & Environmentally Friendly Gold Mining (SDG12)
|
EnviroLeach Technologies provides a unique, cost-effective and environmentally-friendly solution for the extraction of valuable metals for the Electronic Waste and Gold mining sectors.
Source: www.enviroleach.com
|
Plug Power Inc.
|
Hydrogen Fuel Cell (SDG7)
|
Plug Power engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in Asia, Africa, South and Central America through various partnerships.
Source: www.plugpower.com
|
Ormat Technologies, Inc.
|
Geothermal Energy (SDG7)
|
Ormat Technologies engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. Ormat’s generating fleet consists of 917 MW with facilities in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe. It is exploring additional facilities in several other African, Asian, and South American countries.
Source: www.ormat.com
|
Canadian Solar Inc.
|
Solar (SDG7)
|
Canadian Solar is one of the largest solar project developers worldwide. It develops utility scale solar projects in Japan, Australia, Europe, North America, South Africa, Chile, Peru, Uganda, and Namibia.
Source: www.canadiansolar.com
|
Fluence Corporation Limited
|
Clean Water (SDG6)
|
Fluence Corporation provides packaged water, wastewater treatment, water desalination and aeration solutions in North & South America, Africa, Europe, and Asia
Source: www.fluencecorp.com
|
AquaVenture Holdings Limited
|
Clean Water (SDG6)
|
AquaVenture Holdings provides desalination and wastewater treatment solutions, and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services in North America, Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East.
Source: www.aquaventure.com
NGO Sustainability, the Republic of Slovenia, ROTH Capital Partners and The Blueshirt Group are hosting an evening networking dinner for registered guests and attendees following the day time events.
For more information about this event, please send your name, email and affiliation to: [email protected] by October 1st, 2019.
Since 2012, ROTH has been involved in approximately 100 transactions for its Cleantech & Industrial Growth clients, with total transaction value over $4 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/3/2019)
ROTH is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
About NGO Sustainability
NGO Sustainability’s mission is to help preserve our planet for future generations by advocating for and promoting environmental stewardship globally. We also bring the ideal of “think globally, act locally” to life by engaging with the local community to advocate for matters such as increasing use of renewable energy and decreasing use of plastics and Styrofoam. Our major concerns are: greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), sustainable development, renewable energy, climate change, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG’s 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action). Our Newsletter spreads awareness by disseminating the latest news in the world of sustainability and renewable energy to our extensive mailing list. We also regularly host meetings with guest speakers at the United Nations, which focus on the leading issues, technologies, and policies concerning climate change and sustainability. We are committed to furthering the UN SDG’s and ultimately we hope that through our work we can leave this world better than we experienced it. For more information on NGO Sustainability, visit www.unngosustainability.org.
About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, www.roth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005133/en/
