MFG Day 2019: Kronos and Manufacturers Join Forces to Usher in New Talent

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
As a committed technology partner to thousands of manufacturers around the world, Kronos Incorporated continues to embrace organizations and initiatives that inspire the next generation to explore a rewarding career in manufacturing. On Manufacturing Day, the largest manufacturing workforce initiative in the U.S., Kronos and manufacturers unite to change the perception of the industry and close the skills gap by illuminating the industry as an engaging and fulfilling career path for young Millennials and Generation Z1.
News Facts
-
In its sixth year sponsoring Manufacturing Day, held annually on the first Friday in October, Kronos will participate in a showcase of advanced manufacturing concepts facilitated by a coalition of manufacturers on Oct. 1 in Moline, Illinois.
- The invitation-only event for eighth-grade students will showcase what a future career in manufacturing could look like while providing opportunities to interact with industry leaders from Eastern Iowa Community College; HNI Corporation; John Deere; KONE; M.A. Ford; Quad City Manufacturing Laboratory together with Western Illinois University; RILCO Inc.; Sears Seating; and SSAB.
-
Manufacturers can attract the next generation workforce by challenging today’s perceptions of the industry.
- Only 5% of Gen Zers aspire to work in manufacturing. Among females aged 16-25, only 2% want a career in manufacturing – four times fewer than males (8%) – while engineering (5%) and technology (6%) fields ranked similarly low in interest2.
- Meanwhile, 40% of parents admit they do not have any experience with manufacturing, and few associate the industry with artificial intelligence and machine learning (24%), salaried work (21%), or desirable pay (20%)3.
- Although the industry produces many of the products that improve our lives each day, less than half of parents (49%) would encourage their child to consider a career in manufacturing, compared to technology (88%) or engineering (82%)3.
-
Showcasing the creative and innovative reality of modern manufacturing while fostering an engaging employee experience will help satisfy the expectations of Gen Z.
- Parents’ perceptions improve once made aware of the manufacturing industry’s surging growth, strong economic outlook, and wide availability of high paying jobs – after all, 59% of Gen Zers in the U.S. say pay is the most important consideration when applying for their first full-time job2.
- Once employed, Gen Z will expect their employer to help them maintain work-life balance. In the U.S., 43% say flexible schedules are the key while, globally, 1 in 4 (26%) say flexibility would motivate them to work harder and stay longer at a company, yielding both productivity and retention gains for manufacturers2.
- Gen Z draws a critical line between manager effectiveness and employee retention: 73% of the next-generation workforce – compared to 68% of current manufacturing employees – say manager relationships would factor heavily when deciding to keep or quit their job4.
- Speaking recently at the Women in Manufacturing (WiM) SUMMIT, Kronos explored tactics for creating a differentiated employee experience, based on expectations of the future workforce, and advised manufacturers how to remain competitive in the war for new and inspired talent.
Supporting Quote
-
Kylene Zenk, director, manufacturing practice, Kronos
“Manufacturing Day is a vital effort to combat the growing skilled talent shortage. If we don’t find a way to arm more people with the skills needed to work in the modern manufacturing plant, then millions of jobs will go unfilled, creating a dire situation for employers and the economy at large. Kronos is committed to supporting the grassroots efforts of manufacturers big and small to increase the future talent supply chain and attract, engage, and retain the next-generation workforce.”
-
Mandy Parchert, chair, Manufacturing Sector Board of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois
“Year-round, and especially around Manufacturing Day, our coalition is focused on meeting the needs of regional employers by working together to close the skills gap of the available workforce, reduce the impact of low unemployment rates by attracting talent to the community, and align skill needs between educational institutions and industry leaders. Our long-term mission is to integrate workforce and economic development strategies to positively impact the advanced manufacturing industry, and partnerships with industry-savvy technology organizations like Kronos are critical in supporting this effort.”
Supporting Resources
- Kronos is a multi-year sponsor of Manufacturing Day (Oct. 4), an annual celebration organized by The Manufacturing Institute and the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). Join the conversation on social media using hashtag #MFGDay19.
- Meet Gen Z: A global multi-part survey issued by The Workforce Institute at Kronos and Future Workplace reveals surprising contradictions around how tomorrow’s workforce views itself and explores workplace expectations so that employers can best manage Gen Z across any industry.
- Looking to inspire your manufacturing workforce? Download the industry-focused e-book based on principles outlined in Kronos CEO Aron Ain’s book, “WorkInspired: How to Build an Organization Where Everyone Loves to Work,”
- Learn about the Kronos WorkInspired culture and check out Kronos job openings.
- Subscribe to the new Kronos Industry Insights blog for manufacturing insights.
- Connect with Kronos via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
About Kronos Incorporated
Kronos is a leading provider of workforce management and human capital management cloud solutions. Kronos industry-centric workforce applications are purpose-built for businesses, healthcare providers, educational institutions, and government agencies of all sizes. Tens of thousands of organizations — including half of the Fortune 1000® — and more than 40 million people in over 100 countries use Kronos every day. Visit www.kronos.com. Kronos: Workforce Innovation That Works.
© 2019 Kronos Incorporated. All rights reserved. Kronos and the Kronos logo are registered trademarks and Workforce Innovation That Works is a trademark of Kronos Incorporated or a related company. See a complete list of Kronos trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners.
Footnote 1: Generations are defined as follows: Gen Z, ages 16-25; Millennials, ages 26-37; Gen X, ages 38-54; Baby Boomers, ages 55-74; and Silent Generation, ages 75-94.
Footnote 2: Data cited from a research series about Gen Z in the workplace by The Workforce Institute at Kronos, including “Meet Gen Z: Hopeful, Anxious, Hardworking, and Searching for Inspiration” and “Gen Z and the Gig Economy: It’s Time to Gig in or Get Out.”
Footnote 3: Data cited from the “2018 Manufacturing Day Survey” conducted by Kronos and The Harris Poll.
Footnote 4: Data cited from the “Global State of Managers” survey by The Workforce Institute at Kronos.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005142/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT