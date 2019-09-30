TruFactor Democratizes Intelligence-as-a-Service and Accelerates AI-led Transformation in the Public Sector

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
TruFactor, an InMobi Group company, today announced new customer initiatives which showcase how federal and municipal governments are utilizing AI and consumer intelligence to support critical use cases. Additionally, building upon its launch of a secure data platform for telcos in collaboration with Microsoft earlier this year, TruFactor has introduced new capabilities and APIs to empower data scientists to leverage consumer intelligence safely, securely and seamlessly.
Since the February launch at Mobile World Congress, more than 50 enterprises across industries such as retail, transportation, financial services and urban planning have been utilizing TruFactor’s unique “phygital” graphs to power data science models, applications and platforms.
TruFactor Transforms Delivery of Public Safety Programs and Economic Development Initiatives
Historically, many agencies and governments have been limited in their ability to harness cloud, AI and mobile technologies. Federal, state and municipal organizations are constantly challenged with competing priorities for budgets, staffing, time and shrinking resources – all while the economic, demographic and social landscape in their communities evolves daily.
Today, TruFactor customers Inovvo and Cobalt, revealed how they are using the Intelligence-as-a-Service platform to radically transform the delivery of public services and measure the impact of investments.
Inovvo, a leader in mobile data and enterprise-class analytics platforms, develops applications to help state and federal agencies use the power of big data to inform decision-making. Through the adoption of TruFactor, Inovvo’s public safety platform receives up to the moment consumer intelligence and insight into local community needs. TruFactor APIs provide feedback on the movements and behaviors of specific demographic populations. As a result, agencies can optimize communication campaigns and the delivery of public safety initiatives and services to constituents.
“Our aim at Inovvo is to enable state and federal agencies with the most advanced technologies that enable them to respond more effectively with tailored outreach and services to support communities in times of need,” said Joseph Khalil, CEO, Inovvo. “Our offerings benefit agencies that have the highest standards for privacy and compliance. The TruFactor platform has exceeded our expectations in delivering secure and unique intelligence that helps us better equip these mission-critical organizations.”
Cobalt Community Research is a national non-profit that combines big data with local insights to help municipalities optimize resources. Cobalt is rolling out Visitor360TM, powered by TruFactor. City planners and agencies can now affordably leverage consumer intelligence to identify economic development opportunities and measure the impact of their efforts.
“As a non-profit ourselves, it was critical to select a platform that we could seamlessly incorporate into our models and trust to meet the rigorous privacy and security policies of public sector clients. TruFactor’s Intelligence-as-a-Service can be applied across applications, including measuring the impact of events and tourism, understanding usage of recreational nodes such as trails, and promoting economic development of downtown areas,” said William SaintAmour, Executive Director, Cobalt Community Research. “We are creating a new mode of quantitative measurement and representative feedback, so local agencies and governments can show how their efforts are driving results with credible, quality data. It’s an important step forward in evidence-based governance.”
TruFactor Expands Intelligence-as-a-Service Platform with Robust APIs
TruFactor has expanded its offering with a “shovel ready” consumer intelligence platform and APIs to support both ISVs and enterprise customers. Built on a foundation of consumer trust and privacy, TruFactor’s patented anonymization platform ingests, filters and processes over 100 TB of raw information daily. TruFactor’s proprietary AI then transforms this data into a “phygital” consumer graph that bridges physical and digital behavior.
“While the AI and data revolution are disrupting industries, many organizations in the public sector are still struggling to answer key questions. And yet these organizations have even greater needs to serve. TruFactor is providing the needed consumer intelligence to optimize resources and measure impact across urban planning, transportation, economic development and public safety,” said Piyush Shah, Co-Founder, InMobi Group and CEO, TruFactor. “Our mission is to empower data scientists to leverage consumer intelligence safely, securely and seamlessly.”
TruFactor is partnering with Microsoft to deliver its Intelligence-as-a-Service platform. TruFactor is working closely with Microsoft to help software technology providers differentiate their offerings with unique consumer intelligence and has introduced a channel program for recruitment, on-boarding and support.
"TruFactor has integrated with three of our core business pillars: cloud, AI and user privacy,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner (OCP), Microsoft Corp. "TruFactor’s solutions enable our broader ecosystem of ISV partners and enterprise customers to create and deliver new, breakthrough experiences.”
TruFactor’s Intelligence-as-a-Service is available today to support partners and direct clients across industries. Visit trufactor.io for more information.
About TruFactor
TruFactor, an InMobi Group company, delivers an Intelligence-as-a-Service platform. Built on a foundation of trust, compliance, and privacy, TruFactor ingests, filters, and processes data via its patented anonymization platform. TruFactor’s vision is to empower data scientists and developers to leverage consumer intelligence safely, securely and seamlessly.
About InMobi Group
InMobi Group’s mission is to power intelligent, mobile-first experiences for enterprises and consumers. Its businesses across advertising, marketing, data and content platforms are shaping consumer experience in a world of connected devices. The group's portfolio companies include InMobi Marketing Cloud, TruFactor - an Intelligence-as-a-Service Platform, and Glance - the world's first Screen Zero. InMobi Group has been recognized on both the 2018 and 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 list and as one of Fast Company’s 2018 World’s Most Innovative Companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005160/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT