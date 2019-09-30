TOKAI Group Adopts Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated for Fully-Managed Enterprise Kubernetes

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that TOKAI Group, a group of consolidated subsidiary companies under TOKAI Holdings Corporation, has selected Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated as its overall development and operations infrastructure. With the leading enterprise Kubernetes platform as its primary container platform, TOKAI Group has used the platform to integrate the disparate web applications built by its respective group companies.

TOKAI Group comprises 30 consolidated subsidiaries across a wide range of Japanese businesses, from energy to information and communication technologies to construction and real estate. As the Group made further investments to expand its customer base and expand services, it also had to find ways to integrate and organize the many pre-existing web applications that came with each company. In order to enhance security and improve overall governance, TOKAI Group elected to build a new development infrastructure based on Linux container technology to consolidate all of these applications and to drive shorter development cycles and accelerate production delivery.

After testing a wide range of open source options, including community Kubernetes, the Group selected Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, the leading enterprise Kubernetes platform delivered as a fully-managed public cloud service, to provide this infrastructure. Running on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud, Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated provides TOKAI Group with enhanced reliability and enterprise support services for their new cloud-native infrastructure without requiring additional hardware and specialized skill investment.

Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated is based on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform and offered as a managed service on leading public clouds, including AWS. OpenShift Dedicated enables organizations to use Red Hat’s powerful enterprise Kubernetes platform as they would any other cloud service, helping IT teams to focus on delivering innovation rather than maintaining infrastructure.

With OpenShift Dedicated on AWS, the Group has found it easier and more efficient to implement IT and application policies, like software security measures, across its diverse group companies. Additionally, TOKAI Group has seen a reduction in the time it takes to prepare and disseminate the resources needed for building web applications on Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, which now takes approximately one hour instead of five business days.

Supporting Quotes

Hirokazu Mochizuki, president and representative director, Red Hat K.K.

“As interest in cloud-native applications expands alongside digital transformation initiatives, I have seen more companies consider adding Kubernetes platforms to their IT infrastructure landscapes. These container platforms can require specialized knowledge above and beyond standard infrastructure systems, especially when deployed at scale. This makes solutions like Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated an excellent choice for enterprises like TOKAI Group, as Red Hat handles the security and software updates of the platform while IT teams can focus purely on delivering innovative applications and services.”

Tatsuya Kurebayashi, Development Department, Group ICT Development, System Solutions Division, TOKAI Communications Corporation

“As our business expands, the governance and security of application servers built and operated by each of our group companies became a challenge. By running these applications on Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated, we can leave the general maintenance of the underlying infrastructure to Red Hat. This has enabled us to build a development environment with greater operational efficiency while still maintaining a higher level of security. For the future, we intend to focus on supporting the development of new services and features that can help address the unique needs of our business divisions.”

