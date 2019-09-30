HireRight to Attend 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition

|By Business Wire
|
September 30, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
HireRight, a leading provider of global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, is excited to attend the 2019 HR Technology Conference & Exposition, taking place October 1 - 4, 2019 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The industry’s leading independent event for more than 20 years, HR Tech has been a key catalyst for tens of thousands of human resources and information technology executives in their quest to leverage technology and secure the human resource department’s role as a pivotal component in a company’s overall success.
During the exposition, HireRight solution experts will be offering attendees an inside look at HireRight’s Applicant Center and ordering platform, including the latest features and integrations developed to improve the candidate experience and employers’ abilities to find, vet and hire quality candidates.
The following demonstrations will be hosted at booth #1550:
- New Accessibility Web Standards in Applicant Center: An introduction to the industry-first accessibility settings in HireRight’s Applicant Center, which provide increased accessibility for candidates by implementing the World Wide Web Consortium’s Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1), designed to ensure web-based services are accessible to individuals with certain disabilities.
- Understanding HireRight and ATS Integrations: An overview of how HireRight’s pre-integrated ATS solutions fit into workflows.
- Best in Class Candidate Experience: From invite to submission, a walkthrough of how HireRight’s Applicant Center helps create a seamless onboarding experience for your candidates.
“In an increasingly dynamic and competitive market, we work diligently to build offerings in a way that serves our customers best – by providing them with pre-integrated solutions that streamline their hiring and recruiting processes,” said Conal Thompson, Chief Technology Officer at HireRight. “As a leading conference for human resources and technology professionals, HR Tech provides the opportunity for industry leaders to see the cutting-edge solutions available through HireRight and understand the critical role technology plays in finding the best talent.”
Integrated with more than 30 ATS solutions, HireRight’s current and upcoming integrations are engineered to map data from the ATS into the HireRight system to improve the candidate experience and streamline the hiring process for employers. Among their most recent is HireRight’s pre-integrated solution with iCIMS, the leading talent acquisition solutions provider, which works to reduce the overall time-to-hire by allowing users to easily order HireRight background screening services from within the iCIMS talent acquisition suite through iCIMS Prime API. An upcoming integration with talent management software-as-a-service provider PageUp will provide customers and candidates with a seamless background screening solution with services and results accessible through a single platform.
“We value the opportunity HR Tech presents to collaborate with other leaders in the industry, to learn more about their hiring strategies and to find new ways to drive the industry forward,” said Guy Abramo, Chief Executive Officer at HireRight. “HireRight is committed to delivering top-of-the-line, cutting edge service offerings, and HR Tech gives us the opportunity to welcome other industry professionals to take an inside look at how we’re delivering on that commitment.”
About HireRight
HireRight helps employers hire the right candidates, by delivering global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions. Employers can tailor HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s platform integrates with existing HR platforms and applicant tracking systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible experience.
HireRight is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices around the globe including regional headquarters in London, Mexico City and Singapore. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005144/en/
