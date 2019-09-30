DataRobot Enhances Enterprise AI Platform, Further Automating the Path from Data to Value

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
DataRobot, the leader in enterprise AI, today unveiled new features to its Enterprise AI platform designed to automate the entire end-to-end data science process, introducing an AI Catalog and next-generation automated feature engineering.
In the race to innovate with AI, organizations must embrace a solution that can automate the time-intensive process for everything associated with AI success, including identifying relevant data sources, preparing data for machine learning, building and deploying machine learning models, and monitoring and managing models over time. According to Gartner, Inc., “By 2025, 50% of data scientist activities will be automated by AI, easing the acute talent shortage.” (Gartner, Inc., How Augmented Machine Learning is Democratizing Data Science, August 29, 2019).
With its newly enhanced platform, DataRobot further empowers citizen data scientists to successfully create advanced AI applications while making expert data scientists even more productive. The DataRobot Enterprise AI Platform provides automation across the entire AI lifecycle -- organizing, building, deploying, running, and managing AI assets -- to accelerate and streamline a user’s journey from data to value.
AI Catalog
In its latest release, DataRobot has added an AI Catalog to its software. This is based on DataRobot’s February acquisition of Cursor, a data collaboration platform founded to help organizations find, understand, and use data more efficiently. The AI Catalog creates a collaborative environment for enterprise AI by providing users with the ability to search for any dataset, share new sources, and comment and tag assets to promote understanding and reuse. AI Catalog also assists with data science productivity by providing the ability to prepare and manage feature lists to share and use in new projects.
By integrating search and collaboration capabilities into its existing platform, DataRobot users now have secure access to trusted data assets from a governed AI environment. DataRobot enforces strict sharing permissions and provides lineage to promote safe and trustworthy machine learning applications. Additional data management benefits include the ability to connect to any location to access data -- whether it’s in a data lake, database, in the cloud, or on-premise.
Automated Feature Engineering
DataRobot pioneered automated feature engineering and makes extensive use of it in its Automated Machine Learning and Automated Time Series products. The release of DataRobot’s new AI Catalog has enabled the next-generation of automated feature engineering by allowing users to automatically discover new features from multiple related datasets.
Manual feature engineering is often considered the most laborious and time-consuming step in the data science workflow. By automating this process, DataRobot is greatly accelerating how users prepare datasets to improve machine learning model performance. These new capabilities, which are the culmination of research and development DataRobot has conducted over the last three years, enable users to quickly find new data from multiple sources and apply simple business rules to automate the creation of large numbers of useful features and the subsequent transformation of those features for each specific algorithm. This market leading capability allows users to build better machine learning models in less time and increase the pace of innovation with AI.
Machine Learning Operations (MLOps)
This latest release also includes DataRobot MLOps, a new solution for deploying, monitoring, and managing machine learning models across the enterprise that was announced earlier this month. With DataRobot MLOps, DataRobot customers now have a single dashboard to deploy models and see the status of all production models independent of where they were created or where they are deployed.
“This release fulfills the shared vision we have with our customers to allow them to control the end-to-end data science process with a single platform,” said Phil Gurbacki, senior vice president of product and customer experience at DataRobot. “This is one of the most significant platform updates we have ever made and we’re confident that these new features will propel our customers to succeed in the AI-driven era. This release will provide companies with an advanced product suite to automate every aspect of AI and derive true, lifetime value from their data.”
In addition to these highlights, DataRobot also added a number of frequently requested features. These include times series accuracy enhancements, a word cloud for multi-class models, a new residuals analysis, a DataRobot add-in for Excel, API support for feature fit, and much more. For more information on these significant new features, please visit datarobot.com/platform/new.
About DataRobot
DataRobot is the leader in enterprise AI and the category creator and leader in automated machine learning. Organizations worldwide use DataRobot to empower the teams they already have in place to rapidly build and deploy machine learning models and create advanced AI applications. With a library of hundreds of the most powerful open source machine learning algorithms, the DataRobot platform encapsulates every best practice and safeguard to accelerate and scale data science capabilities while maximizing transparency, accuracy, and collaboration.
By making data scientists more productive and enabling the democratization of data science, DataRobot helps organizations transform into AI-driven enterprises. With offices around the globe, DataRobot is backed by $431 million in funding from top-tier firms, including New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech, and DFJ Growth. For more information, visit www.datarobot.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005152/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT