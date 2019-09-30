Gurobi Optimization Signs Partnership with Air France for Its Operations Research Projects

|By Business Wire
Gurobi Optimization, LLC today announced Air France has chosen Gurobi as the preferred optimization solver for its operations research projects. Air France will use the Gurobi Optimizer in its projects such as revenue management, ground staff planning, flight scheduling, flight crew planning, and engine maintenance. Air France expects to benefit from significant cost savings, increased profitability, and enhanced passenger and crew satisfaction through the use of the Gurobi Optimizer.
The Gurobi mathematical programming solver is used by airlines and transportation companies around the world to solve complex optimization problems. Optimization technology is used to manage the complex tradeoffs that arise whenever multiple activities compete for limited resources, often in situations where demand can vary significantly. The use of optimization in the airline industry has saved companies billions of dollars and driven significant gains in customer satisfaction levels.
Integrated into the Air France IT department, the mission of the Operations Research department is to optimize the operation of all company activities by transforming data into smart decisions. It thus contributes to the strategy of the company, through the improvement of the company's commercial and operational performance. Air France's Operations Research department is one of the most important in France and in the air transport sector. Employees are simultaneously consultants, innovators and developers. They work on various company domains, from maintenance to customer relations as well as flight crews.
“For several years, Air France's Operations Research department has been able to measure the efficiency of Gurobi’s solvers as part of its projects. I am pleased to be able to strengthen our partnership with Gurobi today, with a view to our future needs,” said Jean-Christophe Lalanne, Air France KLM CIO.
“Gurobi is pleased that Air France has chosen Gurobi Optimization for its operations research projects,” said Dr. Edward Rothberg, CEO, Gurobi Optimization. “Gurobi is seeing more and more airlines and airports switch to Gurobi technology because of our cutting-edge performance and industry-leading technical support. Our objective is simple: to build technologies that will contribute to our customers’ success in an increasingly complex global market.”
About Air France
Air France, airline of French inspiration, with high standards and a caring attitude, turns the flight into a moment of real pleasure on all its daily operations in France, Europe and worldwide.
Air France-KLM is the leading Group in terms of international traffic on departure from Europe. It offers its customers access to a network covering 314 destinations in 116 countries thanks to Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia. With a fleet of 548 aircraft and 101.4 million passengers carried in 2018, Air France-KLM operates up to 2,300 daily flights, mainly from its hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol. Its Flying Blue loyalty program is one of the leaders in Europe with over 15 million members.
Together with its partners Delta Air Lines and Alitalia, Air France and KLM operates the largest transatlantic joint venture with more than 275 daily flights. The group also offers cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance solutions. Air France and KLM are also members of the SkyTeam alliance which has 19 member airlines, offering customers access to a global network of over 14,500 daily flights to more than 1,150 destinations in more than 175 countries.
corporate.airfrance.com
@AFnewsroom
About Gurobi Optimization
Gurobi (http://www.gurobi.com) is in the business of helping companies make better decisions. In addition to providing the fastest math programming solver, as well as tools for distributed optimization and optimization in the cloud, the company is known for its outstanding support and flexible licensing.
The Gurobi Optimizer is a state-of-the-art solver for linear programming (LP), quadratic programming (QP), quadratically constrained programming (QCP), mixed-integer linear programming (MILP), mixed-integer quadratic programming (MIQP), and mixed-integer quadratically constrained programming (MIQCP). Gurobi was designed from the ground up to exploit modern architectures and multi-core processors, using the most advanced implementations of the latest algorithms. Founded in 2008, Gurobi Optimization is based in Beaverton, OR (+1 713 871 9341).
