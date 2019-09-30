Bob Carrigan Joins CyberGRX Board of Directors along with Key Leadership Team Additions to Extend Enterprise Growth

|By Business Wire
|
September 30, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
CyberGRX, provider of the world’s first and largest global cyber risk exchange, today announced the addition of new board member, Bob Carrigan, and three key individuals to their executive team. Adam Cecil will join CyberGRX as Chief Financial Officer; Jessica Reiter as Chief Marketing Officer; and Frank Price as Vice President of Product. These appointments follow another year of extraordinary growth for CyberGRX and will contribute to the company’s continued expansion into new markets, bringing more organizations an effective way to manage and mitigate third-party cyber risk.
CyberGRX is excited to welcome Bob Carrigan, the former Chairman and CEO of Dun & Bradstreet, to their board of directors. Carrigan brings with him great experience in driving growth in both B2B and B2C markets, and specific expertise in how to drive growth for exchange and “as-a-service” platforms, all of which will be instrumental in helping to position CyberGRX as the go-to-Exchange for TPCRM. During his tenure as CEO, Carrigan restored Dun & Bradstreet to consistent profitable growth after a five-year period of no growth.
“Taking a more proactive approach to managing third-party cyber risk requires more industry collaboration, meaning organizations and their third parties must work together to mitigate risk. While we have experienced a tremendous amount of growth on our Exchange within the last year, there is still more work to be done,” said Fred Kneip, CEO of CyberGRX. “I am very excited to welcome this esteemed group of industry professionals to the CyberGRX team and our new board member, so we can continue our work uniting organizations and their third parties in the fight against cyber-attacks.”
Newly appointed CFO, Adam Cecil, is a seasoned finance leader with experience in several successful startups. He will be responsible for the planning, implementing, managing, and controlling of all financial-related activities for CyberGRX. This will include direct responsibility for strategic planning, finance, accounting, and investor relations. He has a history of helping teams scale in high growth, dynamic environments, including successful exits to both strategic acquisitions and an IPO. Prior to joining CyberGRX, Cecil was the CFO at ProtectWise, Inc, through the acquisition by Verizon. He was the COO and CFO of AlchemyAI, acquired by IBM Watson, and CFO of CommercialTribe. Before that, he was VP of Finance at Rally Software where he helped build the company from early stage through IPO (NYSE: RALY).
As CMO, Jessica Reiter is responsible for CyberGRX’s overall marketing strategy and brand development, positioning, and execution. Reiter is an experienced marketing executive and business leader with a proven track record of building high-performance marketing teams and accelerating revenue growth for startups, mid-size companies, and large enterprises. Prior to joining CyberGRX, Reiter had her own consulting CMO practice, working directly with tech founders, investors, and/or the C-Suite on building and expanding critical areas of a company’s strategic marketing framework. Additionally, she was the CMO for C3 IoT until late 2017, where she built C3’s marketing team and infrastructure from the ground up, and drove the brand positioning program.
Frank Price will play a critical role as Vice President of Product at CyberGRX. Price will be responsible for the vision, design, and definition of the award-winning CyberGRX Exchange. He is a proven product leader having developed high performing teams and numerous market leading cybersecurity solutions. Prior to joining the company, Price was the Vice President of Product for Webroot (acquired by Carbonite), spent eight years as a product lifecycle leader with Sun Microsystems, and founded a natural foods start-up in Boulder, CO.
CyberGRX was designed by industry leaders from companies like Blackstone, Aetna, Mass Mutual and others to alleviate the challenges faced by third parties and enterprises by bringing them together and creating a community of innovative risk practitioners dedicated to reducing third-party cyber risk. To date, over 45,000 companies are on the Exchange, and it continues to grow by the day. This means the one-to-many benefit of the Exchange will continue to expand and exponentially reduce the time enterprises and their third parties spend on TPCRM programs while helping the entire exchange community collectively secure their ecosystems.
About CyberGRX
CyberGRX provides enterprises and their third parties with the most cost-effective and scalable approach to third-party cyber risk management today. Built on the market's first third-party cyber risk Exchange, CyberGRX arms organizations with a dynamic stream of third-party data and advanced analytics helping organizations efficiently manage risk in their partner ecosystems. Based in Denver, CO, CyberGRX was designed with partners including Aetna, Blackstone and MassMutual. For more information, visit www.cybergrx.com or follow @CyberGRX on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005452/en/
