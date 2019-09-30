Translations.com Debuts GlobalLink Connect on New Episerver App Marketplace

|By Business Wire
Eighty-five percent of online shoppers start their online purchase journeys at a marketplace whether they have a product in mind for purchase or not. Business buyers want the same level of ease and comparison, and Translations.com, the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions, and Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences, have made it possible on the new Episerver App Marketplace, where business users choose an app to fit their needs.
“It’s fitting that Translations.com is one of the first partners to invest in Episerver’s new App Marketplace,” said Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect. “As the first company in the translation industry to integrate with Episerver in 2010, we have a long-standing commitment to providing users a top-notch multilingual content experience. Our integration between GlobalLink and Episerver makes it easier than ever to quickly launch and maintain multilingual websites and storefronts.”
GlobalLink Connect for Episerver provides an all-in-one solution to initiate, automate, control, track and complete all facets of the translation process while cutting costs and turnaround times by more than 50%.
The latest version of GlobalLink Connect for Episerver features:
- Support for CMS 11 and Commerce 12
- All-new submission wizard and dashboard UI
- Eliminated hands-off delays and reduced translation turnaround times
- Translation workflows within the Episerver user interface
- Full translation capabilities for product data to support global e-commerce
- Ability to configure Episerver translation properties using property attributes
- Automatic reimport of translations into Episerver
- Translation job status and error report notifications
- Support of commerce bundles and packages
- Support for creation of translation jobs for Episerver projects
- Support for in-context preview of translated content
To be able to participate in the beta program for the Episerver App Marketplace, GlobalLink Connect had to pass strict design, quality, verification, compliance and support standards to ensure impeccable integrations for purchasers seeking quick extensibility in the form of B2C-like shopping.
“Episerver App Marketplace is mission critical for companies looking to customize their technology stack without the hassle or headaches associated with customization,” said Fredrik Tjärnberg, SVP of technology at Episerver. “While Episerver is an end-to-end digital experience platform, our goal is to offer unparalleled accessibility to the best-of-breed software our customers want to use. To do this, Episerver App Marketplace offers a select-and-succeed model so back-end logic and integration helps engineer show-stopping front-end experiences.”
“Adding GlobalLink Connect as one of the first apps within Episerver App Marketplace speaks to the need for business users to have complete autonomy over what their software platforms do for them as an organization with hyper-specific needs another company, even in their own industry, may not have,” said Karen Chastain, senior director of global alliances at Episerver. “GlobalLink Connect is a tremendous value add to the Episerver ecosystem and a powerful way to plug in translation and use it to go grow your business.”
Episerver tests each new application or add on for functionality, security and user interface; ongoing support is held with Translations.com. For more information about the app, visit https://marketplace.episerver.com/apps/translations.com/globallink-connect/.
About Translations.com
Translations.com is the world’s largest provider of enterprise localization services and technology solutions. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, Translations.com offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ Translations.com’s GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. Translations.com is part of the TransPerfect family of companies, with global headquarters in New York and regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.translations.com.
About Episerver
Celebrating its 25th year, Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, South Africa, Singapore, and Vietnam.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005126/en/
