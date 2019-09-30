Orion’s Tech-led Unification Drives Vision for a Superior Advisor Experience

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
Orion Advisor Solutions, a provider of financial advisor technology and investment solutions, today announces the completion of its brand unification, aligning Orion Advisor Services and FTJ FundChoice under a single vision and strategy. First announced in April, the decision to unite the Orion Advisor Solutions entities under a shared brand identity represented the next step in a broader initiative to provide all Orion clients with innovative technology, investment strategies, and brand experience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005493/en/
Comprehensive client overview offers key information, including recent login activity, contact preferences, and household data (Graphic: Business Wire)
“The outward result of our efforts over the last 12 months is a visual rebrand—new names, new logos, new imagery,” said Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Waltrich. “But what has really happened, is a redefinition of who we are as a company and how we will serve our clients. We can now deliver what we believe is a more cohesive suite of wealth management solutions than what can be found anywhere else in the industry.”
Under one identity, Orion Advisor Solutions (Orion) and its subsidiary brands—Orion Advisor Tech (formerly Orion Advisor Services) and Orion Portfolio Solutions (formerly FTJ FundChoice)—will work in tandem, sharing technology and capitalizing on their combined strengths to bring disruptive innovations to the way advisors do their work. Among the most immediate benefits of the brand unification will be a more connected enterprise platform, providing a full spectrum of technology, investment strategies, and support services that are scalable to meet the needs of even the largest, most complex financial institutions.
Recognizing the demand for efficient, customizable solutions to catalyze growth, Orion also announces a much anticipated technology update to its turnkey asset management program (TAMP), which will be released in phases to ease the adoption experience for advisors. Today marks the launch of Phase 1 for new advisor technology, unlocking powerful new features:
- Rep Dashboard: An easy-to-navigate rep dashboard showcases recent activity, contributions and distributions, top five strategies, and more—with the ability to take quick action when necessary.
- Reporting: Advanced reporting features include an intuitive dashboard to easily locate and run client reports and defined queries, in addition to the advanced rep-level insights needed to make more informed business decisions.
- Financial Planning: Financial planning tools powered by Orion’s recent acquisition of Advizr provide greater insight into a clients’ financial picture, with the ability to aggregate financial data in a single platform and connect it to trackable financial goals.
- Client Account Overview: A comprehensive account dashboard reveals key client information, including recent login activity, contact preferences, and beneficiary details—as well as household data and the underlying registrations and accounts.
- Client Servicing: Advisors can submit work requests and check their respective statuses and other vital information in real-time on one convenient screen.
In the upcoming months, Orion Portfolio Solutions advisors will enjoy:
- Streamlined Proposal Generation: The simplicity of the current step-by-step proposal process will be amplified by new functionality, including the ability to accommodate legacy holdings, integrate a custom tax-managed sleeve with security, sector and ESG screens, and more.
- Tax-Efficient Trading: New tax management capabilities will let advisors rebalance at the household level and harvest losses to offset capital gains through a new tax-loss harvesting dashboard.
- Transparent Billing: Advisors will be able to calculate future earnings with an income projection tool, as well as track their past, current, and expected payouts with a transparent dashboard.
- Integrated Compliance Suite: Compliance tools to help firms reduce regulatory burden and better prepare in the event the SEC requests an audit.
- Next-Generation Client Experience: Intelligent, time-saving tools like Event-Based Notifications will enable advisors to automate the creation and delivery of custom-tailored text and email communications based on unique triggers, like model changes, birthdays, and RMDs.
“We’re redefining the meaning of ‘turnkey’ with this update,” said Cory Kendall, Executive Vice President for Orion Portfolio Solutions. “Our new TAMP technology lets our users meet the complex needs of their clients at a speed and sophistication we couldn’t have imagined before combining our efforts under one brand.”
“We began this process by asking ourselves how we could better fill the gaps advisors still encounter in their businesses,” said Eric Clarke, CEO of Orion Advisor Solutions. “Very quickly, we recognized the potential to present a more competitive offering to a marketplace demanding a next-generation platform experience, featuring the technology, investment strategies, and hands-on support for advisory firms of all sizes need to operationalize their vision for success.”
Eric Clarke is supported at the executive level by Ryan Beach as Chief Operating Officer; Kelly Waltrich as Chief Marketing Officer; Kyle Hiatt as Chief Revenue Officer; Bill Wostoupal as Chief of Strategic Relationships; Randy Lambert as Chief Operations Officer; Brad Burgess as Chief Technology Officer; Trent Mumma as Chief Product Officer; Chad Boyer as Chief Development Officer; Daniel Applegarth as Chief Financial Officer; Kylee Beach as General Counsel and Secretary; Rusty Vanneman as Chief Investment Officer; Hussain Zaidi as President, Financial Planning; and Mustapha Baassiri as EVP, Financial Planning.
“We have only begun to scratch the surface of the opportunities ahead for our organization and the advisors we serve,” Waltrich added. “This is a whole new Orion, and we can’t wait to show the marketplace what that means.”
About Orion Advisor Solutions
Orion Advisor Solutions offers a personalized financial management continuum, including best-in-class advisor technology and investment strategies to help fiduciary advisors realize their unique vision for success. Through our subsidiary organizations, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, and CLS Investments, our clients range from boutique RIAs to enterprise-level firms, all of which use Orion’s innovative and deeply integrated solutions to better serve their clients, win in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.
0988-OAS-9/27/2019
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005493/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT