Superior Essex Provides True Sustainable Intelligent Building Experience at 2019 BICSI Fall Expo with Booth and Vice President Speaking Engagement

|September 30, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Superior Essex Communications, the leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America, is proud to showcase its Sustainable Intelligent Building experience at the 2019 BICSI Fall Expo from September 29 to October 3 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.
At the Superior Essex booth (#1042), visitors will be able to both see and experience firsthand how sustainable cable connects and powers the office buildings, classrooms and hotels of tomorrow. The booth will showcase the many capabilities and benefits of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) technology, as made possible by the company’s family of PowerWise® cabling products, which provide both data and power in a single cable.
Attendees will also be able to learn about the company’s numerous, industry-leading sustainability efforts. These include Superior Essex being one of only nine companies in the world to be certified as truly Zero Waste to Landfill; the only cable manufacturer with certified Red List Free products; and the first cable manufacturer with products that contribute points toward LEED® certification, the WELL Building Standard and the Living Product Challenge.
Superior Essex is partnering with Legrand to further demonstrate a real-world replica of both structured cabling solutions and the cabinetry, racks and accessories that pair with them. As part of their shared booth experience, the Legrand team will be hosting an active termination speed contest, replicating what their installation crews do out in the field every day.
Additionally, professional racecar driver Noah Gragson will be visiting the Superior Essex booth (#1042) to interact with fans and sign autographs on October 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. local time. Booth attendees will also have the opportunity to enter a giveaway prize drawing for two tickets to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 race. To view the redesigned Superior Essex racecar unveiling video for the first NASCAR Xfinity Series 2019 Playoffs race, visit JR Motorsports.
Outside of their booth, the company is proud to have Brian Ensign, Vice President of Marketing, Superior Essex Communications, participating in a panel discussion on the topic of “Implementing Digital Building Strategies and Applications within the Hospitality Space” on October 1 starting at 1:30 p.m. on the BICSI Main Stage. “I am honored to join this panel discussion of forward-thinking experts,” said Ensign. “For anyone working within the fields of Sustainable Intelligent Building design, IoT applications or the hospitality market segment, this event is one you most certainly won’t want to miss.”
Ensign, a past BICSI president, will be speaking alongside representatives from partner companies including Sinclair Holdings, Cisco Systems, VoltServer and Ivani. Their panel discussion will focus on the successful implementation of digital technologies such as networking, occupant sensing, digital electricity and structured cabling within the Sustainable Intelligent Building – specifically addressing the recent, digital transformation of the historic Sinclair Hotel in Fort Worth, TX.
ABOUT SUPERIOR ESSEX COMMUNICATIONS
Superior Essex Communications is the leading manufacturer and supplier of communications cable in North America. It is on the forefront of innovation through Power over Ethernet, Intelligent Buildings and Cities, 5G Fiber infrastructure including Hybrid and Composite solutions, as well as technological advancements being made at its Product Development Center. Superior Essex Communications is also setting the pace on sustainability by being the first and only company with a Zero Waste to Landfill Certification at its Hoisington (KS) plant; the first wire and cable producer to contribute points to LEED certification, and the first to offer verified sustainable cables in over 50 products. Superior Essex Communications is Everywhere You Live and Work®. Additional information is available at http://superioressexcommunications.com.
ABOUT BICSI
Building Industry Consulting Service International (BICSI) is a global professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community. We are headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, but our membership spans nearly 100 countries. Additional information is available at https://www.bicsi.org/.
