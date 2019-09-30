Japan's Home Accessories Market by Product & Distribution Channel, 2018-2019 & 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
The "Japan Home Accessories Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Manufacturers in the home accessories market are continuously developing products with enhanced functionality and features to remain competitive. Despite developing products with higher added value, the prices for the products have collapsed and thus, remained stagnant at a lower level for several years.
The decrease in price was due to the pressure of competition from countries with low manufacturing costs. Manufacturers are also facing pressure related to margins owing to fierce competition in the Japan home accessories market. This price fall is forcing companies to develop innovative products. This decrease in price trend of home accessories is encouraging customers to purchase the products, which in turn can drive the Japan home accessories market.
Reducing prices of home accessories positively impact the Japan home accessories market growth. According to the United Nations, a large part of the world is currently undergoing urbanization. Nearly 54.8% of the world's population presently lives in urban areas. Growth in urbanization has resulted in the change in lifestyle of individuals. Increase in number of nuclear families also boosts the demand for home accessories.
High price and remarkable popularity of home accessories brands have led to the advent of counterfeit brands. Counterfeit brands are generally prevalent in areas where consumers are highly price-sensitive. This factor restricts the sale of the existing original home Accessories brands in the Japan market.
On the contrary, development of durable, energy-efficient home accessories at economic price is anticipated to increase the rate of penetration among low- and middle-income groups.
The Japan home Accessories market is segmented based on product and distribution channel. Depending on product, the Japan home Accessories market is classified into pc, camera, video camera, video games, recorder, and other home accessories. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarket real, specialty store real, manufacturer store, and e-commerce company.
Video games segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. Easy availability of the video games on different devices such as personal computers, tablets, and laptops, are expected to drive the video game market. Growing number of internet or social game players may further augment the market. Decreasing cost of video game hardware coupled with easy availability of games is expected to fuel the video game demand.
In addition, a number of consumers these days prefer cross-functional devices that offer integrated features and capabilities in the same device. This has encouraged the development of multifunctional devices. Computers offer extensive diversity in their application areas, ranging from business and education to entertainment. In addition, rise in spread of computer knowledge through various government institutes helps in creating more demand for PCs in the Japan market.
The selling price of the product, durability, product life & maintenance, and annual power consumption are the vital factors considered while purchasing home accessories in low to middle-income group. Thus, development of durable, energy-efficient home accessories at economic price is anticipated to increase the rate of penetration among low- and middle-income groups. Whereas in the high-income group segment, there is high demand for smart & connected equipment.
Wireless technology, smartphones, and Internet of Things are becoming an integral part of every-day life in urban home accessories. Development of smart appliances is anticipated to improve the product replacement rate among consumers who are already using basic appliances. In addition, online retail platform is the major driver for the Japan home accessories industry. Presently, numerous retailers are associating or have their own web-based retail stores where consumers can gain information about the organization and their products.
There is an increase in number of online shoppers, owing to availability of varied product options and price comparison on online shopping sites. This is useful for retailers due to zero expenditure on physical outlets or stores. One of the major reasons behind consumers preferring shopping online is that consumers can read reviews provided by other users, and compare various stores, products as well as prices by different sellers.
Rapid growth in the real estate sector in Japan due to direct foreign investment is anticipated to help in developing smart cities, and settlement, thereby, contributing toward the growth of the home accessories market. Rise in the construction sector is projected to positively influence the demand for home accessories.
Also, growing number of single occupant households; for instance, students living away from home or transferees who have moved out of the family home because of temporary job changes. Hence the single occupant lifestyle pattern is expected to directly lead to increase in demand for accessories, and thus contribute toward the market growth.
According to house and land statistics survey in Japan, in 2013 there were 49,600,000 houses out of which 30,310,000, i.e. 61.12%, were owned properties. This has led to increase in sales of home accessories such as PC, recorder, clock, and other accessories, in the Japan market.
The major players in the industry have adopted strategies such as acquisition, partnership & agreement, merger, and geographical expansion to expand the Japan home accessories market share and increase profitability. The key players operating in the industry include Hewlett-Packard (HP), Dell, Lenovo Group Limited (Lenovo), Sony Corporation (Sony), Canon Inc. (Sony), Nikon Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Sharp Corporation (Sharp), Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic), and Olympus Corporation.
Key Findings
- By product type, the PCs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of revenue from 2018 to 2025.
- By product type, the camera segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of revenue from 2018 to 2025.
- By product type, the video camera segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of revenue from 2018 to 2025.
- By product type, the video games segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% in terms of revenue from 2018 to 2025.
- By distribution channel, the specialty store real segment is expected to lead the Japan home accessories market at a CAGR of 2.8%.
Key Topics Covered
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pocket
3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Rise in Disposable Income
3.4.1.2. Growing Infrastructure Investment in Residential Sector
3.4.1.3. Increase in Urbanization
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. Availability of Counterfeit Brands
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.4.3.1. Technological Advancements
3.4.3.2. Growth in E-Commerce Sales
3.5. Overview
3.6. PC
3.7. Camera
3.8. Video Camera
3.9. Video Games
3.10. Recorder
3.11. Other Home Accessories
CHAPTER 4: JAPAN HOME ACCESSORIES MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
CHAPTER 5: COMPANY PROFILES
5.1. Hewlett-Packard
5.2. Dell
5.3. Lenovo Group Limited
5.4. Sony Corporation
5.5. Canon Inc.
5.6. Nikon Corporation
5.7. Samsung Electronics Co.
5.8. Sharp Corporation
5.9. Panasonic Corporation
5.10. Olympus Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4vva0k
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005525/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT