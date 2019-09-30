Global Learning Management Solutions Market Forecast to 2023: Hyperconnectivity and Proliferation of Devices Accelerate Market Adoption - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|September 30, 2019 11:40 AM EDT
The "Global Learning Management Solutions Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall revenue for the global LMS market grew by 10.6% and is expected to experience strong growth during 2018-2023 at a CAGR of 13.2%.
This growth is a result of evolving technological needs of non-traditional students and employees, growing uptake of online programs to increase student enrollment and meet employee training needs, and future-proofing education to prepare students for tomorrows job market. Growth in the market is expected from the emergence of new use cases, increased penetration into the K-12 and SMB segments, growth in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to create personalized learning, and the use of predictive analytics to improve learning outcomes.
Learning management solutions (LMS) serve as an excellent means to deliver multimedia and interactive course content to today's generation of digitally connected students and workforce. The need for this shift in learning/teaching methodologies is the result of changing expectations from students and their parents regarding educational institutions and of growing stringent compliance requirements in high-risk industries where employee learning can be mission critical to organizational success.
Research Scope
- Detailed global market trend analyses, including market drivers, market restraints, technology trends, regional analysis, and competitive analysis
- Detailed revenue forecasts for the total LMS market, including the academic and enterprise segments
- A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis
- A competitive analysis, concerning major participants and market share analysis for Blackboard, SAP (SuccessFactors), Cornerstone, Oracle, and Instructure.
The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2023. The research highlights key trends impacting the global LMS market and outlines future implications. These trends include the use of predictive analytics to identify at-risk students and improve learning outcomes, hyper connectivity bridging the digital divide, and the growth of lifelong or continued learning.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the regional trends in the LMS market, and what do they mean for the global growth strategies of vendors?
- Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is additional development needed?
- What are the critical success factors? Who is further along the curve in addressing these issues?
- What are the major drivers and restraints in the LMS market?
- What do vendors need to know to stay ahead of the curve?
- What are the key technical trends and how will they impact the LMS market?
Key Conclusion
Readers who can benefit from the content found in this research include LMS vendors; EdTech vendors including LCS, MOOC, Big Data and device vendors; business organizations; educational institutions; government and healthcare agencies that are end consumers of LMS solutions, as well as anyone looking to venture into the LMS market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Research Methodology and Scope
- Research Scope
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Use Cases and Terms
- Market Overview - Common LMS Features
- Market Overview - Regions Covered
- Regional Definitions
- Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis
- Regional Market Lifecycle Analysis Discussion
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. External Challenges - Drivers and Restraints:Total LMS Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total LMS Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
5. Trends - Total LMS Market
- Market Trends - Utilizing Predictive Analytics to Recognize At-risk Students and Improve Learning Outcomes
- Market Trends - Hyperconnectivity:Bridging the Digital Divide
- Market Trends - Growth in Demand for Continued Learning
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total LMS Market
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- LMS - Competitive Landscape Analysis
- LMS - Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Market Leaders - Global LMS Market
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI to Improve the Educational Experience
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Learning Behind Bars
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Predictive Analytics to Improve Learning Outcomes
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Academic Learning Management Solutions Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Global Academic LMS Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Global Academic LMS Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Enterprise Learning Management Solutions Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Global Enterprise LMS Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Global Enterprise LMS Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
10. NALA Breakdown
11. EMEA Breakdown
12. APAC Breakdown
13. The Last Word
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Blackboard
- Cornerstone
- Instructure
- Oracle
- SAP (SuccessFactors)
