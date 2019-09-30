Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2019-2023: Drug Delivery and Data Analytics & Enabling Predictive Analysis and Patient Centricity Through Digital Platforms - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
September 30, 2019 01:03 PM EDT
The "Analysis of the Drug Delivery Devices Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The growing interest in drug delivery devices is more towards microneedle technology for vaccines and hormones. As healthcare companies focus on the transdermal mode of delivery for insulin, companies developing patch technologies have also received huge funding, indicating that the interest in the industry is shifting toward transdermal drug delivery. Great emphasis is being placed on the targeted drug delivery system to help minimize the probability of adverse effects. This system ensures reachability with enhanced efficacy and minimal degradation bypassing the body's defense mechanisms.
Expanding patient populations and growing unmet medical needs are contributing to a higher demand for healthcare services and leading to increased cost pressures within global healthcare systems. Steadily rising healthcare costs have also led to increased scrutiny on drug pricing by governments, the media, and consumers. In this context, it is understandable that extending the use of generics is considered an important element in most prescribing strategies to achieve substantial savings without impacting patient care. Switching from branded inhaled drugs to lower-cost generics represents an opportunity to reduce the cost of treatments for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
One challenge posed by the new generations of biologics is that many of them are large molecules and have to be administered in high concentrations. The resulting formulations reach high viscosities, sometimes together with high volumes, thus creating a challenge for traditional delivery systems. As a result, large-volume wearable injectors, which are worn on the skin, have gained increasing interest within the pharmaceutical industry.
For existing companies, the real question is how to transform a seemingly simple delivery device into a technology-fueled, infection-free, and sleek connected environment. A true smart hospital focuses on three major areas - operational efficiency, clinical excellence, and patient-centricity, with technological advances being leveraged for these 3 areas to derive the smart' insight, which was not possible earlier. Effective drug delivery devices must also provide patient-centric services that are aligned to clinical outcomes.
Currently, the major challenges for the adoption of this concept, apart from the obvious need for financial investments, include the same ones that apply to the digitization of healthcare - the absolute need for interoperability, the risk of cybersecurity, and the lack of expert resources. Hospitals currently struggle with the major question of where to begin. A detailed, comprehensive solution set needs to be formulated for the hospitals as a strategy plan, and small parts of the solution may be applied, keeping the systems open and interoperable for future solutions to be easily integrated.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Key Companies to Watch
- The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
Market Overview-Total Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Present Trends in the Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Market Segmentation
- Global Market Perspective
Competitive PlayBook
- New Market Opportunities
Forecast and Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast-Total Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Unit Forecast-Total Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-Total Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
Future of the Drug Delivery Devices Industry
- Key Future Trends for the Drug Delivery Devices Industry
- Pillars of Transformation in the Drug Sector
- Impact on Drug Delivery
- Investments in the Drug Delivery Sector
- Investments in Drug Delivery Sector-Research and Development
- Impact of Digital Transformation and IoT on Drug Delivery Devices
- New Market Opportunities
- Top Competitors
- Role of the New Era of Patients
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Drug Delivery and Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 2-Enabling Predictive Analysis and Patient Centricity Through Digital Platforms
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Segment Analysis
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Introduction
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Key Findings
Market Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Restraints Explained
Adoption and Discontinuation Trends
- Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices-Adoption and Discontinuation Trends
- Revenue Forecast-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Unit Shipment Forecast-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Market Share-Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
Manufacturing Locations
- Manufacturing Locations-Inhalers
- Manufacturing Locations-Nebulizers
- Propeller Health
- FindAir
- E-Breathe
- Pneuma Respiratory
Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Segment Analysis
- Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Introduction
- Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Key Findings
Market Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Drivers Explained
- Restraint-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Restraint Explained
Adoption and Discontinuation Trends
- Injectable Drug Delivery Devices-Adoption and Discontinuation Trends
- Revenue Forecast-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Unit Shipment Forecast-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Market Share-Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market
Manufacturing Locations
- Manufacturing Locations-Auto Injectors
- Manufacturing Locations-Pen Injectors
- Manufacturing Locations-Pre-Filled Syringes
- Manufacturing Locations-Safety Syringes
Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Segment Analysis
- Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Introduction
- Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Segment-Key Findings
Market Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Restraints Explained
Adoption and Discontinuation Trends
- Transdermal Drug Delivery Device Market-Adoption Trends
- Revenue Forecast-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
Revenue Forecast-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Unit Shipment Forecast-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Revenue Forecast Discussion-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market (US and EU5)
- Market Share-Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market
Connected Medical Devices Transforming Drug Delivery
- Internet of Things (IoT) Enabling Connectivity
- Future Market with Connected Care
Future Outlook for the Pulmonary Drug Delivery Devices Segment
- Future with Connected Care
- Future with Wearable Devices
Future Outlook for the Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Segment
- Future with Connected Care
- Future with Wearable Devices
Future Outlook for the Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Segment
- Future with Ultrasound
The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- E-Breathe
- FindAir
- Pneuma Respiratory
- Propeller Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xw7e2
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005695/en/
