PTC’s ThingWorx Continues Strong Momentum as Industry-Leading IIoT Platform

|
|September 30, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is concluding its 2019 fiscal year with the ThingWorx® Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform recognized as the IIoT platform of choice for industrial companies around the world. This continued recognition has been driven by alliance-led milestones, widespread client adoption, and the company’s ongoing investment in ThingWorx and commitment to its customers’ success.
“With ThingWorx, thousands of companies are realizing the promise of a connected enterprise through digital transformation objectives,” said Kathleen Mitford, executive vice president, Products, PTC. “The success of ThingWorx proves the market is moving from acceptance to adoption — and that digitization is now truly achievable.”
As of September 2019, approximately 2,000 global customers are using ThingWorx to connect their products, factories, processes, and people. Customers who have realized early success with ThingWorx and are now expanding the scope and scale of use include BID Group, Carlsberg Group, Celli Group, Flowserve, and Stellar. With ThingWorx, these companies are improving their manufacturing processes, enabling remote monitoring of products, driving connected operations, and much more.
Announced at this year’s LiveWorx® digital transformation event, ThingWorx 8.5 is available today. ThingWorx 8.5 has new capabilities that equip engineers, manufacturers, service professionals, and IT/OT digital transformation teams with world-class, domain-specific functionality, including:
- More Manufacturing Applications – The new ThingWorx Operator Advisor app empowers workforces with a single screen that delivers actionable work instructions contextualized with work orders, machine data, and product configurations, while the ThingWorx Production Advisor app now delivers a greater number of key performance indicators (KPIs) to help monitor real-time operational performance.
- Expanded Analytics Ecosystem – Powerful machine learning functionality within ThingWorx can now be accessed by users of Rockwell Automation’s FactoryTalk Analytics DataFlowML platform for predictive model scoring and data set creation, thus optimizing processes to increase operational efficiencies.
- Improved Asset Hierarchy Configuration – The ThingWorx Asset Advisor app supports flexible segmentation of assets, allowing users to tailor workflows and analytics according to business logic, visibility requirements, authorizations, and permissions.
- Centralized Administrative Portal – ThingWorx Solution Central is a new, centralized, cloud-based portal that allows administrators to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications across their distributed enterprises from a single location.
- Enhanced Integration with Microsoft Azure and Azure IoT Hub – ThingWorx 8.5 provides a seamless integration experience for ThingWorx customers using Microsoft Azure services via direct access to Azure functionality from ThingWorx applications.
- Expanded Connectivity Deployment Options – The ThingWorx Kepware® Edge solution, part of PTC's Kepware® industrial connectivity technology, enables cross-platform distribution for customers deploying solutions on Linux-based systems and on smaller-footprint IoT edge gateways.
- Modernized User Interface (UI) Tools – ThingWorx 8.5 supports enhanced styling and theming with pre-built UI widgets, helping companies conform to corporate style guides, branding objectives, and web standards.
In addition, Navigate 8.5, also available today, introduces the first Contribute App, which enables a broad range of cross-functional users to fully participate in a digital change management workflow, thus improving the quality of change requests and seamless development through reusable components.
An important component of ThingWorx’s success has been the expansive PTC Partner Network, particularly the company’s strategic alliances with Rockwell Automation and Microsoft, which continue to help bring ThingWorx into new and emerging markets around the world. Most recently, PTC was highlighted at the 2019 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards as Manufacturing and Resources Partner of the Year, Mixed Reality Partner of the Year, and a finalist for IoT Partner of the Year.
PTC has also been recognized for its advancements in the IIoT platform market and was positioned as a leader in IDC’s recent worldwide research report entitled “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Industrial IoT Platforms in Manufacturing 2019 Vendor Assessment”. Independent industry analyst firm, Gartner, placed PTC in the "Visionaries” quadrant in its Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT platforms for its ability to execute in the IIoT market for the second consecutive year. These acknowledgments, and many other industry accolades, validate the strength of the ThingWorx platform and PTC’s commitment to helping its customers succeed in their digital transformations.
About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)
PTC unleashes industrial innovation with award-winning, market-proven solutions that enable companies to differentiate their products and services, improve operational excellence, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner ecosystem, manufacturers can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation.
