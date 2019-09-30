Security and Automation Leader, Alert 360™, Names Vickie Catina as Chief Financial Officer

|By Business Wire
September 30, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Alert 360™, one of the leading providers of home and commercial security systems and automation in the United States, announced it has promoted Vickie Catina to the position of chief financial officer effective Sept. 30, 2019. Catina most recently served as chief accounting officer.
Catina joined Alert 360 in 2014 as director of information systems and was named chief accounting officer last year. During her tenure at the company, she has helped transform Alert 360 from a primarily dealer-focused company to one with multiple growth levers, including a growing national branch infrastructure, a larger commercial security presence, and an active acquisition program.
“I have worked with Vickie for almost 20 years and have found her to be a tremendously valuable and respected asset, not only internally to our customers and employees but also externally as she works with financial partners as well as companies we acquire,” said Richard Ginsburg, president and CEO, Alert 360. “I am thrilled she has accepted this role and believe her experience and leadership will further transform Alert 360, strengthening our leadership position in the industry.”
Prior to Alert 360, Catina served as vice president of billing and credit at Protection One for 18 years, where Ginsburg also served as president and CEO. She has a master’s degree in accounting from the University of North Texas and is a Certified Public Accountant.
Current CFO, Harry Schenk, who is one of the original founders of Alert 360 (formerly Central Security Group) and is approaching retirement, will continue as a special advisor to the CFO and serve on the Alert 360 board of directors.
“When we completed the first acquisition to form this company in 1999, it had 8,155 customers and $156,000 in RMR. We ranked 96th in the industry the following year. It has been an honor to work with all the dedicated employees who have made this company such a huge success, growing it 60 times larger than we were just 20 years ago,” said Schenk.
“Five years ago, Richard brought in a team to accelerate branch growth, and our installations increased by more than 500%. An invaluable part of this success has been the tireless efforts of Vickie, who brought with her new technologies and ideas,” Schenk added. “A better successor could not have been chosen, and I am excited to see where the company goes next. I also am honored to work with the team to provide insight and historical perspective as we move forward.”
During the past five years, Alert 360 has completed 14 platform and tuck-in acquisitions; expanded its branch presence from the Midwest and Central regions to Florida and California; advanced to the Top 10 on the industry’s annual SDM 100 Report; opened a second call center in Dallas; pivoted the company to the rapidly growing home and commercial automation segment; introduced an Alert 360-branded line of high-grade video cameras and recorders, and rebranded the company under one unified name. The company also has been the recipient of numerous recognitions, such as being named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, “Oklahoma’s Best Home Security Provider,” and a “Best Places to Work” in Oklahoma for four years straight.
About Alert 360™
Founded in 1973, Alert 360 is one of the nation’s oldest-licensed alarm monitoring providers. Today, the company is the fifth largest provider of monitored home security and home automation solutions to homes in the United States. Alert 360 operates a monitoring and customer service center in Tulsa, Okla., and has offices coast to coast, serving customers in 26 states. The company has achieved Five Diamond alarm monitoring designation. It also has been named an Inc. 5000 “Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company in America” and a “Best Places to Work” for four consecutive years.
