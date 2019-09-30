All New State-of-the-art Sportsbook Opens at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 30, 2019 04:38 PM EDT
Rivers Casino is betting that its new $5 million permanent state-of-the-art sportsbook will be even more popular than its predecessor.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005803/en/
Bill Keena, general manager of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, and “Iceburgh,” Pittsburgh Penguins mascot, celebrate the grand opening of BetRivers Sportsbook. (Photo: Business Wire)
Rivers’ new sportsbook is called, “BetRivers Sportsbook.” Opening today, the all-new 5,500-square-foot space features massive high-def TV monitors, comfortable seating and plenty of room to enjoy watching and wagering on fans’ favorite teams and sports.
BetRivers Sportsbook is at the heart of the casino’s gaming floor action, in the space previously occupied by Levels Lounge. Designed by Chicago-based DMAC Architecture, the ultra-luxurious sports lounge includes club chairs and table seating for approximately 195 guests, who will have fantastic views of the two state-of-the-art 50.5-foot x 7-foot LED central monitors and 24 flat-screen, high-definition 86-inch monitors. The Sportsbook also includes 33 self-service betting kiosks and six betting windows. Food and beverage service is available.
“We expect to see a lot of black and gold in our new sportsbook, today and every day,” said Rivers Casino General Manager Bill Keena. “Pittsburgh’s incredibly loyal fans, who include not only guests but our own Team Members, are what make our BetRivers Sportsbook truly special.”
In addition to the new BetRivers Sportsbook, Rivers has also upgraded and moved its Interblock gaming section, known as Rush Table Zone. The Rush Table Zone is a designated area with new digital interactive touchscreen games that include the interaction of a live dealer. The new area now offers a total of 55 seats featuring blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Rush Table Zone can be found in the middle of the gaming floor, in front of the BetRivers Sportsbook bar, which is integrated with the Sportsbook but also serves the casino floor.
A DJ and confetti countdown marked the official grand opening along with Iceburgh, the local hometown hockey team mascot, who made a special appearance at the celebration.
BetRivers Sportsbook will be open daily: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight; Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to midnight. Guests must be at least 21 years old to wager. No one under 21 is permitted on Rivers Casino’s gaming floor.
BetRivers Sportsbook continues to offer wagering on a wide array of sporting events including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, college sports and more. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh’s digital and in-casino sports wagering operator is Rush Street Interactive PA, LLC, (RSI) and its affiliates. RSI operates BetRivers.com along with Pennsylvania’s first online and mobile sportsbook, PlaySugarHouse.com.
ABOUT RIVERS CASINO PITTSBURGH
Located along the Ohio River’s North Shore in Pittsburgh, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh features 2,708 slots, 128 table games (including a 30-table live poker room), 55 hybrid gaming seats and a designated Sportsbook area for live sports betting. The casino offers nine distinctive restaurants and bars—among them are Wheelhouse Bar & Grill, Grand View Buffet and FLIPT—a riverside amphitheater, a black box Event Center space, a multipurpose Ballroom, live music performances, free parking, and promotions and giveaways daily. Rivers, which opened in 2009, employs approximately 1,700 Team Members and has been voted a great place to work in Pittsburgh. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is owned and operated by Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates. For more information, visit RiversCasino.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005803/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT