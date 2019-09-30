CVD MesoScribe Awarded ARPA-E Grant in Collaboration with Penn State University

|By Business Wire
|
September 30, 2019 05:28 PM EDT
CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), announced today that its subsidiary, CVD MesoScribe Technologies Corporation, in partnership with Pennsylvania State University, has been awarded a development grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The total award being shared by the five (5) development partners is approximately $4.7 million. This award will be used to develop and demonstrate the integration of printed sensors into additively manufactured gas turbine components. Currently, the challenge is how to attach sensors to complex components reliably, and survive high temperature combustion environments.
“MesoScribe’s printing technology enables new opportunities for 3D printed electronics and harsh environment sensing by printing sensors directly onto conformal surfaces that are robust, and can measure part temperature, strain, and heat flux while operating in extreme environments”, said Jeff Brogan, Director of Sales & Marketing.
Gas turbine engine manufacturers are embracing additive manufacturing for cost reduction and efficiency increases. Real-time sensing data is anticipated to provide a 30-50% acceleration in additive manufactured product deployment due to a faster reduction in component risk assessment under actual operating conditions.
ARPA-E funded this program to develop the methodology to integrate sensors into additive manufactured turbine components. This is a transformative shift towards a data-driven design and qualification. The project will be led by Penn State University and the Team includes CVD MesoScribe, Georgia Institute of Technology, Siemens Energy, and United Technologies Research Center.
“We are excited to support this project, combining our innovative printing technology with additive manufacturing. We anticipate providing new capabilities that extend beyond diagnostic sensing whereby our technology can enable real-time performance assessment and proactive maintenance scheduling for both energy production and aircraft propulsion,” Brogan said.
Penn State University received this competitive award from ARPA-E’s OPEN+ program, a selection of mini-programs or ’cohorts’ inspired by the high-quality applications received for ARPA-E’s OPEN 2018 solicitation. The cohort from the Department of Mechanical Engineering seeks to develop new approaches and technologies for the design and manufacture of high temperature, high pressure, and highly compact heat exchangers and components.
The capability to embed sensors within gas turbine engine components that can withstand the high temperature environment and not impact component performance, provides enabling opportunities to develop and validate new engine hardware. For additional information about this project, visit https://sites.psu.edu/turbine/
About CVD MesoScribe Technologies Corporation
CVD MesoScribe Technologies Corporation (DBA, MesoScribe Technologies) specializes in materials processing using Direct Write MesoPlasma™ printing technology, an additive manufacturing process. Sensors, heaters, and antennas are deposited onto conformal parts for demanding applications. The Company provides MesoPlasma™ printing services and products for use in aerospace, defense, and energy markets.
About CVD Equipment Corporation
CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications. This equipment is used by its customers to research, design, and manufacture these materials or coatings for aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, solar cells, smart glass, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, LEDs, MEMS, and other applications. Through its application laboratory, the Company provides process development support and process startup assistance with the focus on enabling tomorrow’s technologies™. It’s wholly owned subsidiary CVD Materials Corporation provides advanced materials and metal surface treatments and coatings to serve demanding applications in the electronic, biomedical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, and many other industrial markets.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by CVD Equipment Corporation) contains statements that are forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements, “as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward looking information involves a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated by management. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, conditions, success of CVD Equipment Corporation’s growth and sales strategies, the possibility of customer changes in delivery schedules, cancellation of orders, potential delays in product shipments, delays in obtaining inventory parts from suppliers and failure to satisfy customer acceptance requirements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005821/en/
