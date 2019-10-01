Revolut wählt Visa als Hauptausgabepartner, um eine schnelle globale Expansion voranzutreiben

|By Business Wire
Visa (NYSE: V) und Revolut, das führende Fintech-Unternehmen in Europa, gaben heute eine neue Vereinbarung bekannt, die Revolut dabei helfen wird, sein Geschäft weltweit auszubauen. Mit der Marke, der Dimension und der globalen Akzeptanz von Visa kann Revolut sein Produktangebot in fünf neuen Regionen anbieten und somit 24 neue Märkte, insgesamt 56 Märkte weltweit, erreichen. Revolut wird im Rahmen der globalen Expansion gemäß den Bedingungen der Vereinbarung in erster Linie Karten der Marke Visa ausgeben.
Revolut bietet Verbrauchern eine Reihe digitaler Finanzdienstleistungen über eine mobile Anwendung, einschließlich Geldwechsel, Budgetierung und Person-to-Person-Zahlungen (P2P), die alle mit einer Visa Karte verbunden sind. Aufbauend auf dem Erfolg seines bestehenden Vertrags in Europa wird Visa Revolut ermöglichen, zunächst in Australien, Brasilien, Kanada, Japan, Neuseeland, Russland, Singapur und den Vereinigten Staaten zu starten, gefolgt von Argentinien, Chile, Kolumbien, Hongkong, Indien, Indonesien, Korea, Malaysia, Mexiko, den Philippinen, Saudi-Arabien, Südafrika, Taiwan, Thailand, der Ukraine und dem Vietnam.
„Wir freuen uns, auf unsere bestehende Zusammenarbeit mit Visa, dem Weltmarktführer für digitales Bezahlen, aufzubauen, die unsere gemeinsame Vision von nahtlosen, innovativen Zahlungserfahrungen zum Leben erweckt“, sagte Nikolay Storonsky, Gründer und CEO von Revolut. „Die neue globale Vereinbarung mit Visa kommt für Revolut zum richtigen Zeitpunkt, da wir in eine Reihe neuer Märkte vordringen, um noch mehr Verbrauchern die Kontrolle, Flexibilität und innovativen Funktionen zu bieten, von denen unsere europäischen Kunden seit Jahren profitieren.“
„Revolut hat große Fortschritte bei der Bereitstellung innovativer und einzigartiger Erfahrungen für europäische Verbraucher erzielt. Wir freuen uns sehr, unsere Geschäftsbeziehung auszubauen, da Revolut seine globalen Wachstumsziele erreichen und gemeinsam das Volumen im Visa Netzwerk steigern möchte“, sagte Jack Forestell, Chief Product Officer von Visa. „Da Visa an fast 54 Millionen Händlerstandorten in über 200 Ländern akzeptiert wird, verfügen wir über die Größenordnung, Erfahrung und das Fachwissen, um Fintechs wie Revolut dabei zu unterstützen, global zu agieren.“
Visa und Revolut haben in den letzten vier Jahren eine starke Partnerschaft aufgebaut. Die Alternative für digitales Banking begann im Juli 2017 mit der Ausgabe von Visa Karten an Kunden in ganz Europa. Seitdem kann Revolut auf das globale Netzwerk und die Fähigkeiten von Visa zurückgreifen, um deren rasche globale Expansion voranzutreiben, einschließlich der Ausgabe von Visa Karten in allen wichtigen europäischen Märkten.
In den letzten vier Jahren war Revolut führend in der globalen Finanzinnovation. Um den Verbrauchern eine bessere digitale Verwaltung ihres Geldes zu ermöglichen, werden Revolut und Visa Folgendes ermöglichen:
- Flexible, maßgeschneiderte und nahtlose Bankdienstleistungen: Revolut-Kunden können sofortige Ausgabenbenachrichtigungen, monatliche Ausgabenaufschlüsselungen und Budgets nach einzelnen Kategorien erhalten. Die Option, die vorhandene Revolut-App mit Visa APIs zu ergänzen, einschließlich Visa Token Service und Payments Attribute Account Inquiry sowie Visa Prepaid- und Debitkarten, bietet die Sicherheit und Geschwindigkeit, die Verbraucher bei der Verwendung ihrer Visa Dienstleistung erwarten.
- Nahtloser, kostengünstiger Geldwechsel: Als eine der günstigsten Optionen können Revolut-Kunden weltweit in über 150 Währungen zahlen. Außerdem können Kunden bis zu 29 Währungen und Kryptowährungen – einschließlich Bitcoin, Kanadischer Dollar, US-Dollar, Mexikanischer Peso, Britisches Pfund und Euro – direkt in der App, unter Nutzung des Interbank-Wechselkurses, halten und umtauschen.
- P2P-Zahlungen: Mit einem Knopfdruck können Verbraucher sofort kostenlos Geld senden und anfordern und die Rechnung in Restaurants und Bars mit jedem Revolut-Kunden weltweit teilen.
Die globale Vereinbarung von Visa und Revolut baut auf dem langfristigen Engagement von Visa für Fintechs auf und stärkt die strategischen Geschäftsprioritäten des Unternehmens, darunter:
- Visa Direct, die Plattform von Visa, die schnellere Zahlungen auf über eine Milliarde Finanzkonten weltweit ermöglicht
- Suite von B2B-Zahlungslösungen von Visa für KMUs sowie globale Unternehmen
- Anhaltendes Engagement von Visa, digitale Zahlungsoptionen über Sozialprogramme Menschen ohne Bankverbindung zugänglich zu machen
Über Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) ist der weltweite Marktführer im digitalen Zahlungsverkehr. Unser Ziel ist, die Welt durch das innovativste, zuverlässigste und sicherste Zahlungsnetzwerk zu verbinden und so Einzelpersonen, Unternehmen und Volkswirtschaften zum Erfolg zu verhelfen. Unser fortschrittliches Transaktionsverarbeitungsnetzwerk VisaNet gewährleistet sicheres und zuverlässiges Bezahlen rund um die Welt und bietet Kapazitäten zur Verarbeitung von mehr als 65.000 Transaktionsmeldungen pro Sekunde. Die unablässige Innovationsorientierung des Unternehmens wirkt als Katalysator für das rasche Wachstum des digitalen Handels, von jedem Gerät aus, für jedermann und überall. Während die Welt sich vom Analogen zum Digitalen hin bewegt, setzen wir von Visa unsere Marke, Produkte und Mitarbeiter, das Netzwerk und unsere Größe ein, um die Zukunft des Handels neu zu gestalten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter Über Visa, visa.com/blog und @VisaNews.
Über Revolut
Revolut wurde im Juli 2015 von den ehemaligen Investmentbankern der Credit Suisse und der Deutschen Bank, Nik Storonsky und Vlad Yatsenko, als digitale Alternative zu den großen Banken ins Leben gerufen. Während das Fintech anfänglich Kunden anlockte, indem sie Geld mit dem Interbank-Wechselkurs im Ausland ausgeben und überweisen ließ, hat das Unternehmen seitdem über 7 Millionen Kunden in Europa mit seinen Ausgabenübersichten, Budgetkontrollen, Sparfunktionen und dem Austausch von Kryptowährungen geworben.
Bisher hat Revolut Investitionen in Höhe von ca. 340 Millionen Dollar von namhaften Risikokapitalunternehmen wie Index Ventures, Ribbit Capital, Balderton Capital und DST Global getätigt.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
