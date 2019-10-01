Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Report 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
October 1, 2019 05:38 AM EDT
The "The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total electronics assembly value was $1.3 trillion in 2018 and will grow to approximately $1.5 trillion in 2023. Fueled by the demand for EMS services, the contract manufacturing industry will grow from $542 billion in 2018 to $777 billion in 2023 - approximately at a 7.5 percent CAGR.
The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in the production of electronics products and now accounts for 42 percent of all assembly. While the rate of growth for outsourcing experienced a burst in 2018, confirming that it is the most desired manufacturing model for the assembly of advanced electronics products available to OEM companies. The EMS industry increased approximately 18.1 percent in 2018 as a result of the growing of sales for communications infrastructure and internet storage.
The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market in terms of cost of goods sold, thus providing a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. This forecast is checked against 52 individual product segments, including for the second time, The Internet of Things. The IoTs is looked at by industry segment (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation and aerospace and defense industries) as well as applications in the home, commercial and government.
To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways. First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual product. Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region.
Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 52 product segments and 900+ manufacturing sites. No other report gives such detail by country wage rate and regional product assembly. The data can also be purchased as an Excel file to allow for easy analysis of the hundreds of variables collected in the report.
The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.
The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (102 companies-83 EMS and 19 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.
Worldwide Electronics Market Analysis, 2018-2023
- 52 Product Segments by Region and Supplier
- Total Assembly Value (OEM, EMS and ODM)
Worldwide EMS Market Analysis, 2018-2023
- OEM vs. Outsourced (EMS and ODM Subcontractors)
- EMS, ODM, and OEM Production Market Share by
- Region, Market Segment, and Product (52 products and
- 900+ manufacturing facilities)
- Regional Manufacturing Distribution by 52 Countries
- Product Analysis by EMS, ODM, OEM, and Country
Financial Benchmarks
- Market Segment Metrics - Revenue/Margin/Earnings
- Revenue per Sq. Ft./ per SMT Line/ per Employee
- WW Labor Rates, ROA/ROE L - Highest Performers
In-Depth Company Profiles
- Highest Performing EMS and ODM Companies from $100+ Million - Total 102
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Objectives
- Organization
- Methodology
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
- Worldwide Market Forecast
- Regional Market Share
- Application Market Share
- EMS Market Share
- EMS Performance
Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2023
- Overview
- World Economic Outlook
- Summary Forecast
- Industry Forecasts
- Communications (9 product segments)
- Computers (10 product segments)
- Consumer (10 product segments)
- Industrial(4 product segments)
- Medical (4 product segments)
- Automotive (5 product segments)
- Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation (9 product segments)
Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2018
- The Worldwide OEM Market for Electronic Products
- Manufacturing Sources for Electronics Products
- OEM Market by Seven Market Segments
- EMS Market by Manufacturing Source (OEM, EMS)
- EMS Statistics by Company Size (large/med/small)
- Regional Production Market Share (52 Countries)
- Americas (7 countries)
- EMEA (30 countries)
- APAC (15 countries)
- Industry Production by Market Share (52 products)
- Communications (9 product segments)
- Computer (10 product segments)
- Consumer (10 product segments)
- Industrial (4 product segments)
- Medical (4 product segments)
- Automotive (5 product segments)
- Commercial Aviation (5 product segments)
- Military/Defense, Other Transportation (9 product segments)
- Worldwide EMS Supplier Market Share
Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2018-2023
- Worldwide OEM Market for all Electronic Products
- Manufacturing Source for Electronics Assembly
- OEM Market by Product and Market Segment
- EMS Market by Production Source (OEM, EMS)
- Regional Production Share by Country/Segment
- Product Application Forecast (EMS, ODM)
- Total WW Available Market by Product/Country
Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks
- Overview
- Financial Performance Benchmarks
- 5-Year Sales Growth Rankings
- Net Income Averages by Market Segment
- Gross Margins by Market Segment
- Return on Assets (Average plus Leaders)
- Return on Equity (Averages plus Leaders)
- Revenue per Employee (Average plus Leaders)
- Revenue per Square Foot of Manufacturing Space
- Other Performance Metrics - Earnings per Share
- Growth (Average plus Leaders)
- Average Base Wage Rate by 52 Countries
- Summary Performance Rankings by Leading Supplier
Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Past Activity, 2013 - 2018 - Largest and Best Deals by Year
- Acquisition Classes and Valuations - Methods
- Best OEM Divestment Opportunities by Region
- M/A activity by OEM, EMS, ODM, OSAT and IDM
Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers
- 3CEMS
- Accton
- Alco Electronics
- ALL CIRCUITS
- AmTRAN
- Asteelflash
- ATA IMS Berhad
- Benchmark
- Bitron Electronics
- BMK
- Celestica
- Cicor
- Compal Electronics
- Computime
- HANZA Group
- IEC Electronics
- IMI
- Inventec
- Jabil
- Kaga Electronics
- Katek
- Katolec
- KeyTronicEMS
- Kimball
- Kitron
- LACROIX
- Leesys
- Lite-On
- Qisda
- Quanta Computer
- Sanmina
- Scanfil
- Season Group
- Selcom
- SERCOMM
- Shenzhen Kaifa
- Shenzhen Zowee
- SigmaTron
- SIIX
- SMT Technologies
- SMTC
- Sparton Technology
- Connect
- Mack Technologies
- Sumitronics
- Creation
- Delta Electronics
- Di-Nikko
- Ducommun
- Elemaster
- ECS
- Enics
- eolane
- ESCATEC
- Fabrinet
- Melecs
- Micro-Star
- MiTAC
- NEO Technology
- New Kinpo Group
- Neways
- Nippon Mfg.
- Norautron
- Nortech Systems
- NOTE
- Supermicro
- Suzhou Etron
- SVI
- Topscom
- TPV
- TQ-Systems
- TT Electronics
- UMC
- USI
- Valuetronics
- Fideltronik
- Orbit One
- Venture
- Firstronic
- OSE
- Vexos
- Flex
- Pan-International
- VIDEOTON
- Foxconn-Hon Hai
- PC Partner
- V.S. Industry
- Gemtek Technology
- PCI, Ltd.
- Vtech EMS
- Gigabyte
- Global Brands Mfg.
- GPV Group
- Hana Micro
- Pegatron
- Plexus
- Prettl Electronics
- Providence
- Wistron
- WKK
- Wong's
Zollner
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8c4pqm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005581/en/
