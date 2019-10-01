HotSchedules and Fourth Announce Post-Merger Executive Leadership Team to Drive the Next Era of Growth and Innovation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 06:05 AM EDT
HotSchedules and Fourth, leading providers of the restaurant and hospitality industry’s only integrated workforce, cost control and inventory management solutions, today announced the formation of a new executive leadership team comprising industry experts and technology evangelists from both entities. As a result of the recent merger, Fourth and HotSchedules will unite under the leadership of Ben Hood, chief executive officer; David Cantu, chief customer officer; Simon Bocca, chief growth officer; Matt Leone, chief operating officer and Christian Berthelsen, chief technology officer.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005383/en/
With an ongoing commitment to client success and profitability, the strategically curated executive leadership team will unveil the 2020 product vision at Spark 2019 in Austin, Texas November 5-7. The annual user conference brings together hundreds of senior operators, thought leaders and technology experts from around the world to discuss the latest industry trends shaping the future of hospitality.
“Since the merger, Fourth and HotSchedules have been working diligently to combine products and industry insights to ensure customers have the solutions they need to deliver superior guest experiences,” said Hood. “Our products are so well-aligned and dovetail in a way that ensures all players in the restaurant and hospitality ecosystem benefit, from servers to operators. It’s exciting to lead this next stage of growth and drive innovation forward for the industry as a whole, together as one united force.”
The newly formed executive leadership team includes:
-
Ben Hood: Chief Executive Officer, joined Fourth in 1999
An industry veteran, Hood hails from the retail and hospitality sector. Hood joined Fourth as its first employee and as CEO, he is responsible for driving the company strategy, building winning teams and cultivating a united value-driven culture.
-
David Cantu: Chief Customer Officer, co-founded HotSchedules in 1999
Cantu has more than 17 years of restaurant operations experience. As CCO, Cantu focuses on building and maintaining strong customer relationships, which fuels the ongoing development of innovative solutions.
-
Simon Bocca: Chief Growth Officer, joined Fourth in 2004
Bocca has more than 25 years of restaurant and hospitality industry experience. As CGO, Bocca is responsible for setting and driving the sales and marketing strategy.
-
Matt Leone: Chief Operating Officer, joined HotSchedules in 2016
Leone has nearly 20 years of experience in the software industry. As COO, Leone leads the customer management organization, global enterprise services team and business operations team.
-
Christian Berthelsen, Chief Technology Officer, joined Fourth in 2003
Berthelsen has over 21 years of software engineering and management experience. As CTO, Berthelsen oversees product roadmap, development and infrastructure of all software and solutions.
“As we look to our next phase of growth, ensuring we have the best team in place to drive customer success remains our top priority,” said Cantu. “Combining leadership from both Fourth and HotSchedules creates an industry-leading powerhouse of restaurant, hospitality and technology experts. Together, we will accelerate the development of innovative solutions that enable customers to navigate their biggest challenges and scale profitability.”
As a global leader in end-to-end restaurant and hospitality management solutions, the newly merged entity enables customers around the world to solve complex business problems and thrive in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive industry. The combined company’s complete software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution suite offers industry-specific predictive scheduling, demand forecasting and inventory management/procurement as well as HR/benefits and payroll services.
For more information on Spark 2019 including details on speakers, topics and how to register, please visit spark-2019.com.
For more information on the new executive leadership team, visit https://www.hotschedules.com/executive-team/.
About Fourth:
Fourth provides complete, end-to-end restaurant and hospitality management solutions that empower operators to optimize profits, enhance guest satisfaction, improve employee engagement and scale profitably. Developed by hospitality professionals for hospitality professionals, Fourth offers an intuitive, all-in-one hospitality operations technology platform for purchase-to-pay & inventory and workforce management – underpinned by advanced demand forecasting, predictive analytics and collaboration tools – as well as full-service payroll, benefits and HRO services. Founded in 1999, Fourth serves more than 1,200 customers in 60 countries. To learn more, visit www.fourth.com or follow on Twitter @fourthnews.
About HotSchedules:
HotSchedules provides state-of-the-art technology, services and user experiences for the restaurant, retail and hospitality verticals. Over 30,000 customers across 170,000+ locations globally – from large international chains to independent and emerging concepts – rely on HotSchedules’ software and solutions to help them control costs, maintain compliance, improve visibility, increase profitability and drive operational consistency. For more information, please visit www.hotschedules.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005383/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT