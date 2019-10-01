TouchBistro Launches Fully Integrated Reservation and Guest Management Platform for Restaurants

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
TouchBistro today announced the launch of TouchBistro Reservations, a complete reservation and guest management platform designed to help restaurateurs enhance every guest experience. TouchBistro Reservations is fully integrated with TouchBistro POS and provides restaurants with automatic deep insights about their customers’ behavior that were not previously available to them, such as spend and dining history, drink preferences, and other details that will enable restaurants to better serve their customers.
Earlier this year, TouchBistro acquired Bookenda, Reso and the assets of YP Dine. These products are being re-launched today as TouchBistro Reservations and TouchBistro Dine (www.TBDine.com), a richer reservation and guest management feature set that fully integrates into TouchBistro’s award-winning point of sale (POS) solution.
“There has never been a real-time connection between a front-of-house reservations system and back- of-house POS. While TouchBistro Reservations can be used as a standalone app, when integrated with TouchBistro POS, there is seamless communication and updates are made in real-time, making it possible for restaurants to deliver an entirely new level of service,” says Alex Barrotti, CEO and founder of TouchBistro.
With the TouchBistro Reservations and POS integration, when waiters send orders to the kitchen, food is served and bills are closed out, table status is automatically updated and can be seen by front-of-house staff, ensuring more accurate wait times. Customer spend is also automatically recorded and updated so the restaurant can better serve its regular and VIP patrons with personalized services, such as allergy restrictions, preferential reservation time and seating location, or suggestions on meals or wines based on previous orders to help restaurants turn a first-time guest into a regular.
Restaurants that subscribe to TouchBistro Reservations can accept reservations online through their own website, Google Search and Maps, or via the new TB Dine web site or mobile app. The platform can be used to optimize floor plans and track guest status, enabling restaurants to turn more tables. Integrated two-way SMS communication connects restaurants with guests in real time, enabling them to confirm or cancel a booking, or message if they are going to be late. SMS and email reservation reminders and confirmations are also sent automatically to guests to help reduce no shows.
TouchBistro Reservations subscribers are automatically published on the TB Dine restaurant discovery app used by diners to find the best restaurants in their area. This provides restaurants using TouchBistro with an additional channel to promote their venues without any additional reservation fees.
“There are a lot of solutions for restaurants with limited interoperability. Managing multiple vendors with different platforms and hardware requirements or dealing with double-entry because one system doesn’t talk to the other is a manual burden for restaurateurs who are trying to use automation to increase efficiency in their venues,” says Barrotti. “TouchBistro is breaking through this challenge by seamlessly integrating the essential functions and operational data restaurateurs need in an easy-to-use platform, as we have done with TouchBistro Reservations.”
“Bookenda, Reso, and YP Dine customers are already benefiting from all the advantages of the integration with the TouchBistro POS as they have migrated to the TouchBistro Reservations platform,” says Patrick Poirier, Director of Development, Reservations at TouchBistro. “We have received incredibly positive feedback to date from our customers that have gone through the transition as the new platform puts a wealth of customer information right at their finger-tips, which helps enhance the customer relationships that are so important to them.”
At Wynona, which was named one of Toronto’s best new restaurants in 2019 by Toronto Life, reservations are made by 80 to 90 percent of their patrons. Cathy Flynn, General Manager and Sommelier at Wynona, wants to make sure every single one of their patrons has an exceptional dining experience. Flynn has used several reservation systems at restaurants where she previously worked, and she finds Wynona can provide a much more personalized service thanks to the guest information instantly available with the TouchBistro Reservation and POS integration.
“With the integration, we’re now really using the order history. With the ability to track certain regulars and see what they’re having, we can go into a conversation with them about their previous orders and make recommendations. From a hospitality standpoint, we love to remember our guests, and having that information available to us is invaluable,” says Flynn. “We have a wonderful couple who are regulars and who like to sit at one particular table at a particular time slot. Because we have that booking history, we are able to consistently offer them their personalized reservation every month. And what’s great is that information is in the system, so even if I am not here tomorrow, all of that information is available for other staff to use.”
The platform has also helped Wynona increase their table turns by 33 percent each night. Flynn explains, “It allows us to spread out the booking times in 15-minute intervals and offer guests more options to choose from. This has increased our table turns as we always have a time available and you can spread it out instead of taking all of your volume at once, like everyone coming in to be seated at 7:00 pm. This also helps us deliver better service as it evens out the flow on the kitchen, allowing dishes to be perfectly prepared.”
To eliminate no-shows on reservations, Wynona sends out automatic confirmation requests from TouchBistro Reservations the evening before. “When we see who hasn’t confirmed, I can send a message through TouchBistro Reservations or call to confirm. Or if the guest is running late for their reservation, I can send them a message to see if they’re still coming. It’s very easy to use,” says Flynn.
Availability
TouchBistro Reservations is available for purchase through a TouchBistro sales representative by calling 1-855-363-5252 or visiting www.touchbistro.com/reservations to book a demo.
About TouchBistro
TouchBistro is an iPad POS and integrated payments solution built for restaurant people, by restaurant people – with every feature designed to meet the unique needs and fast pace of the foodservice industry. TouchBistro deployed over 23,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries worldwide. It helps restaurateurs run better businesses and makes managing a restaurant easier. TouchBistro is an award-winning POS backed by in-depth training and free 24/7 technical support provided by POS specialists who have also worked in the restaurant industry. With offices in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, London, and Mexico City, TouchBistro is a global POS leader and is changing the way restaurateurs run their businesses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005345/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT