TouchBistro Launches Fully Integrated Reservation and Guest Management Platform for Restaurants

TouchBistro today announced the launch of TouchBistro Reservations, a complete reservation and guest management platform designed to help restaurateurs enhance every guest experience. TouchBistro Reservations is fully integrated with TouchBistro POS and provides restaurants with automatic deep insights about their customers’ behavior that were not previously available to them, such as spend and dining history, drink preferences, and other details that will enable restaurants to better serve their customers.

Earlier this year, TouchBistro acquired Bookenda, Reso and the assets of YP Dine. These products are being re-launched today as TouchBistro Reservations and TouchBistro Dine (www.TBDine.com), a richer reservation and guest management feature set that fully integrates into TouchBistro’s award-winning point of sale (POS) solution.

“There has never been a real-time connection between a front-of-house reservations system and back- of-house POS. While TouchBistro Reservations can be used as a standalone app, when integrated with TouchBistro POS, there is seamless communication and updates are made in real-time, making it possible for restaurants to deliver an entirely new level of service,” says Alex Barrotti, CEO and founder of TouchBistro.

With the TouchBistro Reservations and POS integration, when waiters send orders to the kitchen, food is served and bills are closed out, table status is automatically updated and can be seen by front-of-house staff, ensuring more accurate wait times. Customer spend is also automatically recorded and updated so the restaurant can better serve its regular and VIP patrons with personalized services, such as allergy restrictions, preferential reservation time and seating location, or suggestions on meals or wines based on previous orders to help restaurants turn a first-time guest into a regular.

Restaurants that subscribe to TouchBistro Reservations can accept reservations online through their own website, Google Search and Maps, or via the new TB Dine web site or mobile app. The platform can be used to optimize floor plans and track guest status, enabling restaurants to turn more tables. Integrated two-way SMS communication connects restaurants with guests in real time, enabling them to confirm or cancel a booking, or message if they are going to be late. SMS and email reservation reminders and confirmations are also sent automatically to guests to help reduce no shows.

TouchBistro Reservations subscribers are automatically published on the TB Dine restaurant discovery app used by diners to find the best restaurants in their area. This provides restaurants using TouchBistro with an additional channel to promote their venues without any additional reservation fees.

“There are a lot of solutions for restaurants with limited interoperability. Managing multiple vendors with different platforms and hardware requirements or dealing with double-entry because one system doesn’t talk to the other is a manual burden for restaurateurs who are trying to use automation to increase efficiency in their venues,” says Barrotti. “TouchBistro is breaking through this challenge by seamlessly integrating the essential functions and operational data restaurateurs need in an easy-to-use platform, as we have done with TouchBistro Reservations.”

“Bookenda, Reso, and YP Dine customers are already benefiting from all the advantages of the integration with the TouchBistro POS as they have migrated to the TouchBistro Reservations platform,” says Patrick Poirier, Director of Development, Reservations at TouchBistro. “We have received incredibly positive feedback to date from our customers that have gone through the transition as the new platform puts a wealth of customer information right at their finger-tips, which helps enhance the customer relationships that are so important to them.”

At Wynona, which was named one of Toronto’s best new restaurants in 2019 by Toronto Life, reservations are made by 80 to 90 percent of their patrons. Cathy Flynn, General Manager and Sommelier at Wynona, wants to make sure every single one of their patrons has an exceptional dining experience. Flynn has used several reservation systems at restaurants where she previously worked, and she finds Wynona can provide a much more personalized service thanks to the guest information instantly available with the TouchBistro Reservation and POS integration.

“With the integration, we’re now really using the order history. With the ability to track certain regulars and see what they’re having, we can go into a conversation with them about their previous orders and make recommendations. From a hospitality standpoint, we love to remember our guests, and having that information available to us is invaluable,” says Flynn. “We have a wonderful couple who are regulars and who like to sit at one particular table at a particular time slot. Because we have that booking history, we are able to consistently offer them their personalized reservation every month. And what’s great is that information is in the system, so even if I am not here tomorrow, all of that information is available for other staff to use.”

The platform has also helped Wynona increase their table turns by 33 percent each night. Flynn explains, “It allows us to spread out the booking times in 15-minute intervals and offer guests more options to choose from. This has increased our table turns as we always have a time available and you can spread it out instead of taking all of your volume at once, like everyone coming in to be seated at 7:00 pm. This also helps us deliver better service as it evens out the flow on the kitchen, allowing dishes to be perfectly prepared.”

To eliminate no-shows on reservations, Wynona sends out automatic confirmation requests from TouchBistro Reservations the evening before. “When we see who hasn’t confirmed, I can send a message through TouchBistro Reservations or call to confirm. Or if the guest is running late for their reservation, I can send them a message to see if they’re still coming. It’s very easy to use,” says Flynn.

