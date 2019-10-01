Epicentral® 4.0 Highlights TransAct’s Next Generation of Innovation at 2019 Global Gaming Expo

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printer solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will debut its all-new Epicentral® 4.0 promotion and bonusing print system at the 19th annual Global Gaming Expo (“G2E 2019”). TransAct’s display (Booth #2423) at G2E 2019, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 15-17, 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, will also highlight the Company’s full lineup of casino and gaming printers and software solutions, including its Epic Edge™ ticket-in/ticket-out (“TITO”) printer, which has quickly become the full-featured printer of choice for gaming devices worldwide. The Company will also demonstrate for G2E 2019 attendees its BOHA! SaaS-based software and hardware ecosystem for restaurant and foodservice operations.

“The Global Gaming Expo is an annual highlight for our casino and gaming team as we renew relationships across the global industry and connect with new customers, demonstrating how our casino and gaming print and software solutions can improve their businesses each and every day. At G2E 2019, we will showcase a diverse and innovative lineup of products including a significant leap forward for our promotion and bonusing solution, the industry’s most advanced and reliable lineup of printers, and our revolutionary BOHA!™ ecosystem that can help casino operators better manage their large, complex back-of-restaurant operations” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct Technologies. “We are particularly delighted to debut this year the all-new Epicentral 4.0 which represents a dramatic shift for our industry-unique promotion and bonusing print system. While customers have had proven success deploying Epicentral in their operations over the past six years, we have implemented a game-changing new design which greatly improves Epicentral’s performance and makes our system much easier to deploy. First, we are introducing new capabilities that allow Epicentral to gain more complete access to real-time player session data which will allow operators to better understand their floor performance environment and better target their players. Second, we have transformed Epicentral into TransAct’s latest SaaS-based offering available for on- or off-premise deployment, creating for TransAct a new recurring revenue opportunity and allowing us to ensure that our solution is always up to date. We’ve long understood that Epicentral is a powerful marketing and promotional tool for casino operators of all sizes and Epicentral 4.0 furthers this promise.”

Epicentral 4.0: Taking Bonusing to a Whole New Level

TransAct’s Epicentral promotion and bonusing print system has long been the industry’s only solution capable of targeting customers with unique, custom-designed coupons while they play, all in real-time. Printed messages received during game play are perceived by players to be important and thus gain their full attention. As a result, by turning promotions and bonuses into printed tickets, Epicentral leverages the power of that printed message to extend time-on-device, increase player spend and generate increased customer loyalty, driving increased revenue and higher casino floor profitability.

At G2E 2019, TransAct will take the capabilities of Epicentral to a whole new level as it debuts Epicentral 4.0 for the first time. Epicentral 4.0 offers a significant leap forward with new and improved features designed to increase slot floor performance, all while providing operators with more powerful software that helps them optimize their deployment of the solution. Operators selecting Epicentral 4.0 will find a sleek, web-based user interface that creates an optimized user experience thanks to its clean aesthetic. Importantly, with the new version 4.0, Epicentral is now transformed into a SaaS-based software solution that dramatically shifts the capabilities of what the system can do for operators while creating for TransAct a whole new recurring revenue opportunity. TransAct expects to commercialize the new Epicentral 4.0 solution in early 2020.

Additional new features debuting with Epicentral 4.0 include the following:

All-new web-based user interface to improve the user experience

A home page that includes a comprehensive dashboard showing a full overview of past and present promotions running on the floor, a list of carded players actively playing on the floor and a leaderboard of the top players with their number of active sessions

A built-in query tool that allows users to find specific and refined data

A tool which allows operators to plan, analyze and check in on the success of their promotions

These features and more will be on display in the Company’s booth at G2E 2019 (Booth #2423). Current and prospective customers are invited to visit with the TransAct team to see what the new Epicentral 4.0 has to offer and to learn about its ability to transform the promotion and bonusing experience on their casino floors.

Epic Edge: The Leader in Ticket-In/Ticket-Out

The next-generation Epic Edge is the newest and best choice in TITO printers, offering a 50 percent improvement over existing printers thanks to its 300-dpi print resolution. Higher print resolution allows the Epic Edge to replicate a nearly unlimited array of characters and graphics, making it an ideal fit for casino operators around the globe. The Epic Edge also creates sharper barcodes which drive better ticket acceptance and reduced attendant calls, resulting in measurably improved floor performance that allows slot and table operations to run at peak efficiency. Epic Edge can also print eye-catching, dynamic graphic images, making it ideal for implementation alongside applications such as Epicentral. The Epic Edge allows for firmware updates via a full speed USB 2.0 connection or directly via a micro SD card, making the process of updating firmware faster than ever. Other features include a single rugged outer chassis with color coded rails, numerous flexible port options (Serial, USB and Netplex), hot swap capability to eliminate game downtime, a faster ServerPort™ connection and an adjustable ticket bucket that accommodates standard and smaller, paper-saving tickets.

Epic: The Industry’s Most Trusted Name in Printing

Casino and gaming operators have come to value TransAct as the provider of the industry’s most dependable and reliable TITO and roll-fed printers. For more than 15 years, the Company’s Epic printers have been a key component of the player experience across slot machines, gaming machines and tables.

Epic printers on display at G2E 2019 will include:

Epic 950® – The long-time industry standard for TITO printing, TransAct’s Epic 950 continues to deliver proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst™ technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to provide for the direct, real-time delivery of eye-catching personalized promotions and bonus offers.

– The long-time industry standard for TITO printing, TransAct’s Epic 950 continues to deliver proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst™ technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to provide for the direct, real-time delivery of eye-catching personalized promotions and bonus offers. Epic Edge TT™ – This unique, purpose-built printer takes the advanced Epic Edge outside the slot machine and on to table games, players’ club desks and cash desks. It packages a printer, internally mounted power supply and optional ServerPort in a tidy, compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, thanks to its dual port capability, the Epic Edge TT allow operators to expand the bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to non-gaming device applications.

– This unique, purpose-built printer takes the advanced Epic Edge outside the slot machine and on to table games, players’ club desks and cash desks. It packages a printer, internally mounted power supply and optional ServerPort in a tidy, compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, thanks to its dual port capability, the Epic Edge TT allow operators to expand the bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to non-gaming device applications. Epic 880® – This compact printer for all types of gaming and sports betting machines (including video lottery terminals) features a modular design that is configurable to nearly any space, a variable length ticket presenter and ticket retract capability. It also offers auto paper loading and can accommodate 4-inch or 6-inch paper rolls.

– This compact printer for all types of gaming and sports betting machines (including video lottery terminals) features a modular design that is configurable to nearly any space, a variable length ticket presenter and ticket retract capability. It also offers auto paper loading and can accommodate 4-inch or 6-inch paper rolls. Epic 430® – An easy-to-configure modular design makes the Epic 430 ideal for customer self-service kiosks. This printer features variable length tickets with graphics and coupons capabilities, quick paper roll changes, a fast print speed and an array of standard paper sensors.

BOHA!: Bringing Critical New Technology to Food Service Operations

BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Inventory Management, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Timers, Food Safety Labeling, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in one fully-integrated platform. Individual cloud-based SaaS applications team with the Company’s purpose-built hardware – including the BOHA!™ Terminal and BOHA!™ Handheld – to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. As casino operators provide for their guests a variety of menu offerings across different restaurant venues throughout their properties, BOHA! is an ideal solution that can assist in addressing current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing evolving needs. Visitors to the Company’s Booth at G2E 2019 (Booth #2423) will have the chance to see the full BOHA! lineup in action as they learn how it can reduce back-of-house costs and improve their bottom line.

For more information about the Company’s complete lineup of Epic gaming printers and its Epicentral solution, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com. Those interested in the Company’s BOHA! hardware and software ecosystem should visit www.transact-tech.com/restaurant-solutions/boha.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

Epicentral, Epic and BOHA! are registered trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof, or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact the Company’s business are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the period ended December 31, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof, and the Company assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

