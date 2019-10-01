Epicentral® 4.0 Highlights TransAct’s Next Generation of Innovation at 2019 Global Gaming Expo

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 07:31 AM EDT
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printer solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will debut its all-new Epicentral® 4.0 promotion and bonusing print system at the 19th annual Global Gaming Expo (“G2E 2019”). TransAct’s display (Booth #2423) at G2E 2019, to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 15-17, 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, will also highlight the Company’s full lineup of casino and gaming printers and software solutions, including its Epic Edge™ ticket-in/ticket-out (“TITO”) printer, which has quickly become the full-featured printer of choice for gaming devices worldwide. The Company will also demonstrate for G2E 2019 attendees its BOHA! SaaS-based software and hardware ecosystem for restaurant and foodservice operations.
“The Global Gaming Expo is an annual highlight for our casino and gaming team as we renew relationships across the global industry and connect with new customers, demonstrating how our casino and gaming print and software solutions can improve their businesses each and every day. At G2E 2019, we will showcase a diverse and innovative lineup of products including a significant leap forward for our promotion and bonusing solution, the industry’s most advanced and reliable lineup of printers, and our revolutionary BOHA!™ ecosystem that can help casino operators better manage their large, complex back-of-restaurant operations” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TransAct Technologies. “We are particularly delighted to debut this year the all-new Epicentral 4.0 which represents a dramatic shift for our industry-unique promotion and bonusing print system. While customers have had proven success deploying Epicentral in their operations over the past six years, we have implemented a game-changing new design which greatly improves Epicentral’s performance and makes our system much easier to deploy. First, we are introducing new capabilities that allow Epicentral to gain more complete access to real-time player session data which will allow operators to better understand their floor performance environment and better target their players. Second, we have transformed Epicentral into TransAct’s latest SaaS-based offering available for on- or off-premise deployment, creating for TransAct a new recurring revenue opportunity and allowing us to ensure that our solution is always up to date. We’ve long understood that Epicentral is a powerful marketing and promotional tool for casino operators of all sizes and Epicentral 4.0 furthers this promise.”
Epicentral 4.0: Taking Bonusing to a Whole New Level
TransAct’s Epicentral promotion and bonusing print system has long been the industry’s only solution capable of targeting customers with unique, custom-designed coupons while they play, all in real-time. Printed messages received during game play are perceived by players to be important and thus gain their full attention. As a result, by turning promotions and bonuses into printed tickets, Epicentral leverages the power of that printed message to extend time-on-device, increase player spend and generate increased customer loyalty, driving increased revenue and higher casino floor profitability.
At G2E 2019, TransAct will take the capabilities of Epicentral to a whole new level as it debuts Epicentral 4.0 for the first time. Epicentral 4.0 offers a significant leap forward with new and improved features designed to increase slot floor performance, all while providing operators with more powerful software that helps them optimize their deployment of the solution. Operators selecting Epicentral 4.0 will find a sleek, web-based user interface that creates an optimized user experience thanks to its clean aesthetic. Importantly, with the new version 4.0, Epicentral is now transformed into a SaaS-based software solution that dramatically shifts the capabilities of what the system can do for operators while creating for TransAct a whole new recurring revenue opportunity. TransAct expects to commercialize the new Epicentral 4.0 solution in early 2020.
Additional new features debuting with Epicentral 4.0 include the following:
- All-new web-based user interface to improve the user experience
- A home page that includes a comprehensive dashboard showing a full overview of past and present promotions running on the floor, a list of carded players actively playing on the floor and a leaderboard of the top players with their number of active sessions
- A built-in query tool that allows users to find specific and refined data
- A tool which allows operators to plan, analyze and check in on the success of their promotions
These features and more will be on display in the Company’s booth at G2E 2019 (Booth #2423). Current and prospective customers are invited to visit with the TransAct team to see what the new Epicentral 4.0 has to offer and to learn about its ability to transform the promotion and bonusing experience on their casino floors.
Epic Edge: The Leader in Ticket-In/Ticket-Out
The next-generation Epic Edge is the newest and best choice in TITO printers, offering a 50 percent improvement over existing printers thanks to its 300-dpi print resolution. Higher print resolution allows the Epic Edge to replicate a nearly unlimited array of characters and graphics, making it an ideal fit for casino operators around the globe. The Epic Edge also creates sharper barcodes which drive better ticket acceptance and reduced attendant calls, resulting in measurably improved floor performance that allows slot and table operations to run at peak efficiency. Epic Edge can also print eye-catching, dynamic graphic images, making it ideal for implementation alongside applications such as Epicentral. The Epic Edge allows for firmware updates via a full speed USB 2.0 connection or directly via a micro SD card, making the process of updating firmware faster than ever. Other features include a single rugged outer chassis with color coded rails, numerous flexible port options (Serial, USB and Netplex), hot swap capability to eliminate game downtime, a faster ServerPort™ connection and an adjustable ticket bucket that accommodates standard and smaller, paper-saving tickets.
Epic: The Industry’s Most Trusted Name in Printing
Casino and gaming operators have come to value TransAct as the provider of the industry’s most dependable and reliable TITO and roll-fed printers. For more than 15 years, the Company’s Epic printers have been a key component of the player experience across slot machines, gaming machines and tables.
Epic printers on display at G2E 2019 will include:
- Epic 950® – The long-time industry standard for TITO printing, TransAct’s Epic 950 continues to deliver proven performance in over 750,000 slot machines worldwide. Easily integrated into all game types, the Epic 950 features TicketBurst™ technology to eliminate player/ticket interference and is fully compatible with Epicentral to provide for the direct, real-time delivery of eye-catching personalized promotions and bonus offers.
- Epic Edge TT™ – This unique, purpose-built printer takes the advanced Epic Edge outside the slot machine and on to table games, players’ club desks and cash desks. It packages a printer, internally mounted power supply and optional ServerPort in a tidy, compact design that is easy to deploy. In addition, thanks to its dual port capability, the Epic Edge TT allow operators to expand the bonusing environment created by their Epicentral deployments to non-gaming device applications.
- Epic 880® – This compact printer for all types of gaming and sports betting machines (including video lottery terminals) features a modular design that is configurable to nearly any space, a variable length ticket presenter and ticket retract capability. It also offers auto paper loading and can accommodate 4-inch or 6-inch paper rolls.
- Epic 430® – An easy-to-configure modular design makes the Epic 430 ideal for customer self-service kiosks. This printer features variable length tickets with graphics and coupons capabilities, quick paper roll changes, a fast print speed and an array of standard paper sensors.
BOHA!: Bringing Critical New Technology to Food Service Operations
BOHA! is the first single-vendor solution to combine applications for Inventory Management, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Timers, Food Safety Labeling, Food Recalls, Checklists & Procedures, Equipment Service Management and Delivery Management in one fully-integrated platform. Individual cloud-based SaaS applications team with the Company’s purpose-built hardware – including the BOHA!™ Terminal and BOHA!™ Handheld – to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. As casino operators provide for their guests a variety of menu offerings across different restaurant venues throughout their properties, BOHA! is an ideal solution that can assist in addressing current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing evolving needs. Visitors to the Company’s Booth at G2E 2019 (Booth #2423) will have the chance to see the full BOHA! lineup in action as they learn how it can reduce back-of-house costs and improve their bottom line.
For more information about the Company’s complete lineup of Epic gaming printers and its Epicentral solution, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com. Those interested in the Company’s BOHA! hardware and software ecosystem should visit www.transact-tech.com/restaurant-solutions/boha.
About TransAct Technologies Incorporated
TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including restaurant solutions, POS automation, casino and gaming, and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic®, Ithaca® and Printrex® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.
Epicentral, Epic and BOHA! are registered trademarks of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof, or other similar words. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that, if they do not fully materialize or prove incorrect, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact the Company’s business are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the period ended December 31, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof, and the Company assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005221/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT