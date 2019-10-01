Phunware Partners with Macerich to Deliver Special Access at Scottsdale Fashion Square

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019 07:33 AM EDT
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced the launch of the All Access Scottsdale mobile application in partnership with Macerich.
The new app is designed as a benefit to shoppers as well as office workers who share the Scottsdale Fashion Square campus, either through on-site coworking space or more traditional office complexes near the well-positioned center. Features of the mobile application include allowing shoppers to order meal delivery from select local restaurants, receive exclusive offers, connect with a text concierge and view property information.
This new platform for Scottsdale Fashion Square builds on the successful All Access Tysons mobile app, which currently provides on-campus office workers, residents and hotel guests at Macerich’s Tysons Corner Center with special access and services.
At Scottsdale Fashion Square, the Southwest’s ultimate haven for luxury shopping, dining and entertainment, the new All Access Scottsdale mobile application aims to streamline the shopper experience by making shopping seamless and more personalized.
“Shoppers want to get the most out of their experience, and with the All Access Scottsdale app, they get just that,” said Alan S. Knitowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “With features exclusive to All Access members, users receive personalized recommendations and a luxurious shopping experience both in person as well as digitally.”
The All Access Scottsdale app is now available on iOS and Android through the Apple App Store and Google Play respectively.
Scottsdale Fashion Square, which recently opened an elevated luxury wing, is one of the nation’s premier shopping destinations. With 1.9 million square feet, and 200+ shops and restaurants in all, Scottsdale Fashion Square features more than 40 of the world’s finest luxury and contemporary brands including Gucci, St. Laurent, Cartier, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry and David Yurman, plus Sephora, lululemon, Tesla, Anthropologie and the state’s first Nobu opening soon. Additional information about Scottsdale Fashion Square can be obtained from its website: www.fashionsquare.com.
Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.
About Macerich
Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States.
Macerich currently owns 56 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 50 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country’s most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the Pacific Rim, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Additional information about Macerich can be obtained from the Company's website: www.macerich.com
About Phunware, Inc.
Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005370/en/
