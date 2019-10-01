Trek Selects Onshape’s Product Development Platform to Drive Innovation

|By Business Wire
|
October 1, 2019 07:55 AM EDT
Trek, a global leader in bicycle design and manufacturing, has added Onshape, the leading cloud product development platform, to its toolkit for the purpose of improving collaboration and communication between its teams and partners worldwide. Onshape is the only cloud platform that combines CAD, release management, workflow, collaboration, analytics, admin tools, and an API with more than 50 engineering applications.
“Trek is about innovation, solving complex problems and helping people use bikes for transportation, recreation and inspiration,” says Chad Manuell, Global Director of Engineering, Trek. “We selected Onshape’s unique product development platform so we can bring new products to market faster and maintain our competitive edge.”
Onshape’s real-time data management allows multiple engineers in different locations to simultaneously work on the same design. Whenever one team member makes a design change, everyone else on the team instantly sees it. In addition, Onshape’s business analytics give executives and engineering managers unprecedented up-to-the-minute visibility into every stage of product development, without having to wait for scheduled design review meetings. The platform also substantially decreases IT overhead, requiring no downloads or installs, and providing regular product updates in the cloud with no downtime.
“We’re proud to partner with Trek Bicycle and admire their goal of making the world a better place through cycling,” says Jon Hirschtick, CEO, Onshape. “It’s gratifying to help them improve their product development processes and make it easier to innovate across all their brands.”
Manuell says Trek’s design ethos of “only building products we love” requires a globally distributed team to simultaneously work on a variety of projects while meeting an incredibly high standard.
“The most important question we always ask ourselves is, ‘Do I love this?’ If you don’t love what you’re making, why would anybody else?” he says. “I only want our people working on creating great stuff.”
About Trek Bicycle
Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacture of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration. For more information, please visit trekbikes.com.
About Onshape
Onshape is a next-generation cloud design platform that speeds up product development. It’s an all-in-one system that combines CAD, release management, workflow, collaboration, analytics, admin tools, and an API with more than 50 engineering applications. Onshape helps extended design teams work together faster and helps executives make better business decisions with real-time analytics and unprecedented visibility into their company’s design and manufacturing processes.
Thousands of companies rely on Onshape to modernize and streamline their product development cycle. Onshape users in 170+ countries have logged over 8 million hours modeling advanced robotics, biomedical devices, industrial machinery, agriculture equipment, and consumer products. With 1 in 8 sessions occurring on mobile devices, Onshape is the world's first anywhere, anytime product development platform.
Founded in 2012, Onshape has raised $169 million from Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, North Bridge, and other leading investors. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Onshape leadership team includes the original creators of SOLIDWORKS® and other proven leaders in cloud infrastructure, data security, and mobile. For more information, please visit onshape.com/press-room.
