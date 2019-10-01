Sasseur REIT Wins Best Retail REIT, Best Investor Relations and Best CEO at Asia Pacific REITs Awards 2019

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
October 1, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
SINGAPORE, Oct 1, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Sasseur Asset Management Pte. Ltd. ("SAMPL"), the manager of SGX-listed Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust ("Sasseur REIT"), is pleased to announce that Sasseur REIT has won three major awards - Best Retail REIT (Platinum), Best Investor Relations (Gold) and Best CEO (Platinum) - at the 6th Annual REITs Asia Pacific Best of the Breed REITs Awards 2019. Sasseur REIT, which owns four retail outlet malls in China, beat a strong field of Singapore REITs to secure the coveted awards.
Best Retail REIT (Platinum) in Singapore (less than US$1 billion in market capitalisation)
The criteria for Best Retail REIT was based on financial performance, market performance and corporate governance. In addition, the quality of underlying assets and the REIT manager as well as the adequacy of risk management policies and methodology were taken into account. The REIT was also assessed on its sustainability of performance over the long term.
Since its IPO on the Singapore Exchange in March 2018 and listing as the first outlet mall REIT in Asia, Sasseur REIT has continued to outperform its projections quarter after quarter. Its strong fundamentals and reliable REIT management led to steadily growing sales and Distribution per Unit ("DPU"), which helped Sasseur REIT clinch the top prize for this category.
Over the past year, Sasseur REIT has also bagged four prestigious awards from financial publications. Most recently, Sasseur REIT was named REIT company of the year (Singapore) 2019 by International Investor Magazine.
Best Investor Relations (Gold) in Singapore
For this category, Sasseur REIT was recognised for the effective, timely and accurate communication and dissemination of information to stakeholders, media and the community. To achieve this, Sasseur REIT consistently engaged with investors and the media through multiple platforms such as SGXNet, its own website, and through face-to-face meetings at quarterly retail, investor and media briefings.
Sasseur REIT further cultivated its brand recognition through its significant community involvement and engagement on social media platforms, which allowed for more casual interactions with investors while keeping them updated with its corporate developments. SAMPL signed up to be SGX Bull Charge premier partner with a donation of S$300,000 earlier this year as part of its corporate social responsibility effort.
Best CEO (Platinum) in Singapore (REITs with less than US$1 billion in market capitalisation)
CEO of SAMPL, Mr Anthony Ang performed over and above his duties to clinch the top prize. He has been recognised for the outstanding corporate financial results achieved during his term, as well as the high level of communication and engagement with shareholders and staff alike. Under his direction, Sasseur REIT was one of the top-performing REITs in Singapore, and it remains committed to reviewing its strategies and innovating to continuously outperform itself with each new quarter. While he was CEO of Fortune REIT, Anthony garnered the "Best CEO" award 2013 and 2014 by FinanceAsia.
Mr Anthony Ang, CEO of SAMPL, said, "The honour of this recognition by REITs Asia Pacific Best of the Breeds Awards further solidifies Sasseur REIT's reputation as a top-performing REIT in Singapore and the region. I would like to credit these awards to the hard work and dedication of all members of the Sasseur team, constant guidance by Chairman Xu and support of our board of directors and Sasseur Group, our sponsor. These awards also strengthen our resolve to improve our product, service and internal corporate standards to reach the highest level."
About Sasseur REIT
Sasseur REIT is the first outlet mall REIT listed in Asia. Sasseur REIT offers investors the unique opportunity to invest in the fast-growing retail outlet mall sector in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") through its initial portfolio of four quality retail outlet mall assets strategically located in fast growing cities in China such as Chongqing, Kunming and Hefei, with a net lettable area of 312,844 square metre.
About the Manager - SASSEUR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTE.LTD.
Sasseur REIT is managed by the Manager, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Sponsor. The Manager's key responsibility is to manager Sasseur REIT's assets and liabilities for the benefit of Unitholders.
As the first outlet mall REIT listed in Asia, the Manager intends to utilise Sasseur REIT's first-mover advantage and acquire suitable properties with good investment characteristics in Asia or other parts of the world. The Manager's acquisition growth strategy is to identify and selectively pursue acquisition opportunities in quality income-producing properties used mainly for retail outlet mall purposes initially in the PRC and subsequently in other countries.
About the Sponsor - SASSEUR CAYMAN HOLDING LIMITED
The Sponsor Group is one of the leading premium outlet groups in the PRC, ranked within the top 500 service companies in the PRC. With about 30 years of experience in arts commerce, the Sponsor Group has become Asia's famous outlet operator for its strategic approach of integrating emotion, aesthetics, scenario planning and prudent capital management, as well as its "A x (1+N) x DT" Super Outlet business model. For more information on the Sponsor, please visit http://www.sasseur.com/.
CONTACT
Sasseur Asset Management
Wong Siew Lu, CFA, CA (Singapore)
Head, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Tel: +65 6360 0290
[email protected]
WeR1 Consultants
Jordan Teo
Tel: +65 6737 4844
[email protected]
Sponsorship Statement:
DBS Bank Ltd. was the sole financial adviser and issue manager for the initial public offering of Sasseur REIT (the "Offering"). DBS Bank Ltd. and Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch were the joint global coordinators to the Offering. DBS Bank Ltd., Bank of China Limited, Singapore Branch, China International Capital Corporation (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte. Ltd., Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited, Haitong International Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd. were the joint bookrunners and underwriters to the Offering.
Source: Sasseur REIT
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
