Over Half of Americans Believe They Don’t Have the Skills to Avoid Layoffs According to New Cornerstone Report

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 1, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), a global leader in the cloud-based learning, talent management and emerging talent experience market, today announced the release of its latest workforce trends report Building an Adaptive Workforce: The Demand for Transparency and Skills Development. The report reveals insights on how individuals and businesses can bridge the gap between current skill sets and the skills required for job security, continued career growth and agility in the changing future of work.
The survey of 1,000 Americans revealed important information for employers who want to train their workforce related to baby boomers, Gen X and millennials:
- 53% aren’t sure they have the skills to withstand a future layoff
- 83% believe it is essential to improve professional skills
- 60% of boomers feel insecure with their current skill sets
- 53% of millennials say their employers help them identify the skills they need, while only 37% of boomers agree
Of those surveyed, only half of people believe their current employers provide the right development opportunities to help them be successful. Employees also report a lack of transparency from their employers around job-critical skills and internal mobility, with older generations receiving the least amount of support related to their careers. Heightening the crisis, 73% of the baby boomer generation finds their employers remiss in helping them identify the skills they need to be successful.
People need to continuously adapt and learn new skills in order to stay ahead of change, prevent displacement and prepare themselves as well as their companies for future opportunities. According to PwC’s “Workplace of the future: The competing forces shaping 2030” report, today’s workforce possesses the drive to learn high-demand skills although there is less clarity on career direction. In fact, 74% of the global population is eager to learn new skills or completely retrain in order to remain employable into the future.
Because employees are ready to learn, corporate development initiatives are highly valued as a means to avoid job loss, increase workforce confidence and encourage promotions as well as career mobility. Over half of those who experienced a layoff believe engaging in new skills development could prevent a future layoff and 64% believe development contributes to the likelihood of promotion. When it comes to self-assurance in the workplace, 76% of participants agree that learning new skills makes them feel more confident at work, which in turn results in improved performance. With lack of certainty about the future of work, 50% of respondents see the ability to complete tasks beyond the immediate job assignment as key for promotion. Across age and gender, older generations (60%) believe skill diversification is more important than do younger workers (39%) and female respondents noted they value a diversified skill set (59%) more than they value a good relationship with their manager (26%).
“Technological improvements are making the world move fast – really fast. And, the workplace is changing at an unprecedented pace. Most of us simply cannot keep up. The skills divide is now affecting every single one of us – every job, every company, every industry,” said Adam Miller, Founder and CEO, Cornerstone. “The entire workforce is thinking about what new skills are needed for the future. Today, people yearn for learning and development opportunities from their employers. In fact, 83% of respondents to our recent survey want career resiliency by diversifying and improving their professional skills.”
To learn more about the role of skills development in job security and career mobility, download the Building an Adaptive Workforce report here: https://hr.cornerstoneondemand.com/adaptiveworkforcereport2019
Additional Details
- Read more about Cornerstone’s approach to reskilling today’s workforce here: https://hr.cornerstoneondemand.com/5for20
- Learn more about Cornerstone’s corporate learning solutions here: https://www.cornerstoneondemand.com/learning
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone was founded with a passion for empowering people through learning and a conviction that people should be your organization’s greatest competitive advantage. Cornerstone is a global human capital management leader with a core belief that companies thrive when they help their employees to realize their potential. Putting this belief into practice, Cornerstone offers solutions to help companies strategically manage and continuously develop their talent throughout the entire employee lifecycle. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, development-driven performance management, and holistic HR planning, Cornerstone’s human capital management platform is successfully used by more than 3,600 global clients of all sizes, spanning more than 40 million users across 190+ countries and 40+ languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com.
SURVEY METHODOLOGY: Cornerstone partnered with YouGov to survey 1,000 individuals between 21 and 64 years old who lost their job in the last three years. Between August 19-23, 2019, survey respondents were questioned about their attitudes towards corporate training. Statistical validity of the sample size is 95% +/- 5%.
Cornerstone® and Cornerstone OnDemand® are registered trademarks of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005338/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT