TiVo Launches TiVo+ and TiVo EDGE, its New Video Network and Most Advanced Device Ever

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today revealed TiVo+™, its new video network and TiVo EDGE™, its most advanced device ever for home entertainment viewing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005547/en/

“Today people face confusion and overwhelming choice when it comes to home entertainment - US households have an average of 7.2 entertainment subscriptions, and that’s growing all the time,” said Dave Shull, president and CEO, TiVo. “Everyone at TiVo is passionate about helping viewers make sense of that sea of options by bringing all their entertainment together in one place. TiVo+ and TiVo EDGE will make it easier for viewers to find and enjoy watching what they love across live TV, DVR and online streaming services.”

Coming soon: TiVo+

Available exclusively to TiVo customers in the coming weeks, TiVo+ delivers live streaming channels and thousands of movies and TV shows to viewers in an app-free environment, making them easy to find, watch, and enjoy.

In an evolving entertainment landscape witnessing a proliferation of services and options for the viewer, TiVo+ combines entertainment including news, sports, kids shows, dramas, music TV, reality shows, pop culture, cooking shows, lifestyle, esports gaming and international programming alongside the TV and subscription services people already use and love.

TiVo has partnered with XUMO, Jukin Media and other top publishers to make channels like TMZ, Outside TV+, PowerNation, FailArmy, Unsolved Mysteries, Hell's Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares, Food52 and Ameba among others available at launch*, with many more to follow from publishers including Gannett, Loop Media, Revry, Newsy, Tastemade, Latido Music and Mobcrush.

For viewers, it provides a carefully curated selection of entertainment that gives customers more choice and ease in finding the things they want faster than ever, using the TiVo voice powered remote and unified discovery experience familiar to millions.

The array of compelling new entertainment available through TiVo+ also creates new opportunities for pay-TV operators to offer exciting new content while incrementally growing revenues and engagement among existing customers. For brand advertisers, it opens up new opportunities to reach highly engaged television audiences with targeted messages.

Available now: TiVo EDGE

To enjoy the ultimate entertainment experience, TiVo+ should be paired with the TiVo EDGE, a premium, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD), all-in-one media device, designed to work with HD antenna or digital cable.

Coming in two variations, TiVo EDGE for cable and TiVo EDGE for antenna, TiVo EDGE gives viewers access to live, recorded, and streaming TV all on one device. Both products include Dolby Atmos, and, for the first time, Dolby Vision HDR, that optimizes every scene for the richest, sharpest, and most vibrant picture possible.

In addition to the TiVo+ network, TiVo EDGE also offers fan-favorite features including SkipMode®, which allows viewers to skip to the end of a commercial break and resume watching instantly with the touch of a button, OneSearch™, allowing viewers to simultaneously search live TV, DVR recordings and streaming apps to quickly and easily find what they’re looking for, and OnePass™, which lets viewers track down every season and episode of their favorite shows, automatically recording current and upcoming episodes and adding them to their My Shows playlist ready to be watched in order.

For people who have cut the cord, TiVo EDGE for antenna is a cost-effective alternative to cable TV, providing a cable box experience at a price point that other OTA tuners and streamers can’t match. The antenna model includes a two TB hard drive (up to 300 HD hours), and four tuners. For cable TV enthusiasts, TiVo EDGE for cable provides a service unlike others, a seamless experience between cable, and online TV programming customers want to watch, including all major streaming services. The cable model also includes a two TB hard drive (up to 300 HD hours) along with six tuners.

The TiVo EDGE for antenna is available now for $349.99 and requires a service plan of $6.99 monthly, $69.99 annually or a one-time All-In-Plan for $249.99. TiVo EDGE for cable is available for $399.99 and requires a service plan of $14.99 monthly, $149.99 annually or a one-time All-In-Plan for $549.99.

More information:

Read more about TiVo+ here

Read more about TiVo EDGE on the TiVo blog

*Full list of new channels available with TiVo+ at launch: Adventure Sports Network, AllTime, Ameba, America's Funniest Home Videos, Baeble Music, BatteryPOP, Complex, FailArmy, FilmRise Classic TV, FilmRise Family, FilmRise Free Movies, Food52, Football Daily, Hell's Kitchen | Kitchen Nightmares, Journy, Kid Genius, NatureVision, Outside TV+, People Are Awesome, PowerNation, Puddle Jumper, The Asylum, The Pet Collective, The Preview Channel, TMZ, Unsolved Mysteries.

About TiVo

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to TiVo’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005547/en/